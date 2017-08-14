Just Released

Farm Bureau Financial Services hosts Solheim Cup Event For Local High School Golfers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Today Farm Bureau Financial Services announced an event to inspire and support female high school golfers. The insurance company, based in West Des Moines, will host the Swing For Success day on August 16 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. This four-hour experience will be held at the same time as the PING Junior AM tournament and a day prior to the Solheim Cup’s kick-off.

Swing For Success will host 33 females from 16 local high schools in the Des Moines metro area. The event includes meet and greets with former Solheim Cup captains and players, a Q&A panel, clinics with former players, and LPGA instructor stations to improve driving, chipping and putting techniques.

“The hope for Swing for Success is to help enhance their love of the game by providing an enriching and memorable experience that they can carry with them through high school and beyond,” said Nancy Wiles, Marketing Communications Vice President. “My coworkers and I are eager to meet these talented young women and help them embrace their passion for the game of golf.”

Students participating in Swing For Success were nominated by their coach or athletic director. In addition to the day itself, participating students have the opportunity to enjoy a day of play at the Solheim Cup as guests of Farm Bureau Financial Services.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial event that showcases female professional golfers from the United States and Europe and is scheduled to take place at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club on August 14-20, 2017. This is the first time that the Solheim Cup has been hosted in Iowa.