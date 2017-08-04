Iowa State Fair Food Department Adds 30 New Contests

DES MOINES, IA (08/04/2017) — The Iowa State Fair hosts the largest food department of any state fair and continues to grow with 30 new food contests this year- Nothing Compares to State Fair Thrills and food August 10-20, 2017.

Several notable contests will be making an appearance at this year’s Fair including Spice it Up with Pampered Chef, 75th Anniversary Dessert, Hello Sally Lunn and a healthy contest in Healthy Creations a Variety of Veggies.

Spice it Up with Pampered Chef, which takes place on Thursday, August 10 at 10 a.m. in the Elwell Family Food Center and is sponsored by Pampered Chef. Each entrant will receive a Seasons Best cookbook, and the winner will take home $75 worth of Pampered Chef products.

The 75th Anniversary Dessert Contest is sponsored by the City of Windsor Heights and will be held on Wednesday, August 16 at 1 p.m. in the Elwell Family Food Center. Entrants are asked to create a dessert to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Windsor Heights. On top of the $100 prize money for the contest winner, the winning dessert will be served at Oktoberfest.

The Hello Sally Lunn Contest requires each entrant to bake a colonial tea bread known as a Sally Lunn. Judging takes place Monday, August 14 at 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Iowa Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The winner will receive a $40 cash reward and a copy of the U.S. Constitution.

Healthy Creations a Variety of Veggies is sponsored by Unity Point and Mercy Weight Loss and Nutrition Center. The winner will receive a gift basket and a $50 gift card. Judging for the event will take place August 18 at 1 p.m. in Elwell Family Food Center.

Food sampling will be on August 20 at 1 p.m. in the Elwell Family Food Center.

More than 9,856 entries have been submitted to the Iowa State Fair Food Department for judging. They are divided into 177 divisions and 769 classes. More than $58,198 worth of premiums will be given out during the Fair. A total of 631 exhibitors will participate in the food department. For a list of daily food contests, visit www.iowastatefair.org.