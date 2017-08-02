Just Released

Hinterland Music Festival returns to rural Iowa this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa. (Aug. 2, 2017) — The third annual Hinterland Music Festival is expected to bring 20,000 attendees (coming from 36 states and 4 countries) to enjoy music and camping at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles, Iowa, on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5, 2017. Attendees can enjoy the unique atmosphere of Iowa’s beautiful rural landscape while exploring a range of supporting activities throughout the festival — from children’s fun to intimate after-hours campfire performances.

Purchase tickets, get camping passes and view the full lineup — which includes alt-J, Ryan Adams, Gary Clark Jr., Dwight Yoakam and more — at hinterlandiowa.com.

Friday, August 4

5:15 p.m. – Annalibera

6:30 p.m. – Foxygen

8 p.m. – The Head and the Heart

9:30 p.m. – alt-J

Saturday, August 5

12:45 p.m. – Max Jury

1:45 p.m. – The Cactus Blossoms

2:45 p.m. – JD McPherson

4 p.m. – Nikki Lane

5:15 p.m. – Shakey Graves

6:30 p.m. – Dwight Yoakam

8 p.m. – Gary Clark Jr.

9:30 p.m. – Ryan Adams

Tickets

Advance tickets on sale now at hinterlandiowa.com for $95 two-day, $49 Friday one-day, $59 Saturday one-day, $259 VIP, $599 Saints. Day of tickets will sell for $55 Friday one-day, $65 Saturday one-day, $105 two-day, $259 VIP. Advance purchase is recommended. Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

Advance tickets can also be purchased at Wooly’s (504 E. Locust St., Des Moines), Mon.-Fri. from 12-5 p.m. with no service fees (cash only, please). You cannot buy tickets at Wooly’s the day of the festival.

Camping

Tent camping is available for $25-35 per person. Limited RV camping is also available. Get more information on camping at Hinterland at http://hinterlandiowa.com/camping.

Campfire Stage

The camping experience at Hinterland will feature the late-night Campfire Stage, including performances exclusively for campers each night of the festival starting at 11:00 p.m. (after the headliners).

Friday

11 p.m.: Adam Bruce

Midnight: Extravision

1 a.m.: Some Friends

Saturday

11 p.m.: Dan Tedesco

Midnight: Pale Blue Erf

1 a.m.: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Hinterkids

A fun-filled kid corner of Hinterland Music Festival, Hinterkids, features coloring stations and activities on Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-8 p.m. All day Saturday, kids will have the opportunity to collaborate on a mural.

Pick up a copy of The Official Hinterkids Activity Book, by local artist Ramona Muse Lambert. These magnificent collector’s items will be available for free at Hinterkids for the first 1,000 visitors. Hinterkids is headed by Ramona Muse Lambert, a master crafter and prolific multi-media artist. Get to know Ramona: ramonamuselambert.com.

Children 12 and under are freely admitted to Hinterland, as long as they’re accompanied by a paying adult. However, the VIP section is only for folks 21 and up.

Food & Drinks

A wide variety of food and drinks will be available. See the full list at hinterlandiowa.com/vendors.

Merch Tent

Visit the merch tent at Hinterland, which will feature a wide selection of vinyl, posters, CDs, t-shirts and more from Hinterland bands. There will also be special Hinterland merch — including t-shirts, tanks, hats, blankets and air sofas.

Getting to the Festival

Hinterland is located at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, 3357 St. Charles Rd, St. Charles, Iowa, 50240. Due to construction on I-35, please allow extra time (especially during peak festival hours) when traveling to Hinterland.

Peak times to secure parking and exchange tickets for wristbands will be on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to plan accordingly. Organizers will begin scanning tickets and placing wristbands on Noon on Friday to encourage quicker lines once gates do open at 3:30 p.m.

Shuttles

Help reduce traffic and our carbon footprint by letting us do the driving for you. We’re providing $10 unlimited shuttle passes from Des Moines to Hinterland. Pickup is at Southridge Mall (1111 E Army Post Rd, Des Moines, Iowa) and includes free parking. Shuttles will run continuously Friday, Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Parking

Two-day parking passes for all lots are available in advance for $15-35 and can be purchased online at hinterlandiowa.com. Day-of parking is available for $10/day in the General Parking lot — payable by cash only on site. Camping parking lots (Gold, Silver, Bronze & Kind) open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The General Parking lot opens at noon on Friday and Saturday. More info at hinterlandiowa.com/tickets.

Festival Map

A festival grounds map is available at hinterlandiowa.com/faq/maps.

Mobile App

Download the Hinterland Music Festival mobile app to get notifications on important festival news, stay informed, browse the lineup and more. Available for iOS and Android.

Hinterland Music Festival

Friday, Aug. 4 – Gates 3:30 p.m., Music 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Gates 11 a.m., Music 12:45 p.m.

Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater, 3357 Saint Charles Rd., St. Charles, Iowa

Website – hinterlandiowa.com

Facebook – facebook.com/hinterlandiowa

Twitter – @hinterlandiowa

Instagram – @hinterlandiowa

Snapchat – hinterlandiowa

YouTube – bit.ly/hinterland-youtube

Spotify – bit.ly/hinterland-spotify

Hashtag: #hinterland2017

About Hinterland Music Festival

hinterland [hin-ter-land] The land behind a river. The rural area near a city. A backwater.

Hinterland Music Festival, Aug. 4-5, 2017, is two days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in St. Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des Moines, Iowa. The annual festival features a blend of music, camping, art, craft vendors, family engagement and more. The inaugural Hinterland, held July 31 – Aug. 1, 2015, established a fresh and unique music festival getaway that Iowans can look forward to every summer.

Hinterland is organized by First Fleet Concerts, a live music and entertainment business based in Des Moines, Iowa. Formed by Sam Summers in 2003, First Fleet produces hundreds of shows each year in Des Moines and around the Midwest, including Minneapolis, Omaha, Lincoln, Iowa City and Bloomington, Ind.). After years of booking into clubs, theaters, amphitheaters and arenas, in 2012 Sam opened Wooly’s, a venue in Des Moines that enables First Fleet to host mid-sized club shows and programming.

The company has brought a wide variety of artists and shows to the community, including the last six years of Nitefall on the River. First Fleet produced their first arena show in 2013 and are now using over ten years of professional experience to bring this unique festival to the Midwest.