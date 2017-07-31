Just Released

“The Next Generation of Triathlon” will be hitting Johnston, Iowa on August 19

A one-of-a-kind youth triathlon event will be hitting Johnston, Iowa on August 19. RipRoar Events, a Des Moines based event company, will be hosting the final leg of the RipRoar Youth Triathlon Series for the third straight year in Johnston at Terra Lake Park. Athletes aged 6-15 by December 31, 2017 are encouraged to participate and all abilities and levels are invited.

The RipRoar Youth Triathlon Series has a goal of empowering children across the Midwest and allows youth throughout the metro and Midwest to learn how to push their limits and lead a healthy lifestyle. In the past, more than 300 children have competed in the Johnston RipRoar race. This year, RipRoar is looking forward to welcoming almost 400 athletes to the start line.

“We’re so thrilled to host our third Johnston event; it’ll be the final event of the year and the excitement from that event is always a highlight of the season,” said RipRoar race director Michael Zimmerman. “We encourage seasoned triathletes and those that have never toed the line but are looking for a reason to burn some energy and knock off a milestone to join us in Johnston.”

Packet pick-up and a course walk through for the RipRoar Youth Triathlon will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, August 17. Race day packet pick-up will be held 6:15-7:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 with transition opening at 6:30 a.m. for athletes.

Find out more about the Johnston RipRoar Youth Triathlon at http://www.riproarevents.com/johnston.