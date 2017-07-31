SINGLE TICKETS TO SELECT BROADWAYAND TEMPLE COMEDY SHOWS GO ON SALE AUG. 7

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to announce single tickets to select shows in our 2017-2018 Willis Broadway Series —The Color Purple, Waitress, and Stomp — and Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series— Dixie’s Tupperware Party — will go on sale Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tickets can be purchased starting at 9 a.m. at DMPA.org , the Civic Center Ticket Office, or by calling 515-246-2300.

2017-2018 Willis Broadway Series:

THE COLOR PURPLE

Oct. 31 – Nov. 5, 2017

Des Moines Civic Center

“The Color Purple” is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as “a direct hit to the heart” (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new “ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold” (The New York Times) directed by Tony winner John Doyle.

With a soul-raising score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Don’t miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. It’s the musical sensation that New York Magazine calls “one of the greatest revivals ever.” Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph.

WAITRESS

Dec. 5-10, 2017

Des Moines Civic Center

“The women of Waitress are changing Broadway!” (Time Magazine). Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (“I Am Sam”) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (“Hair,” “Pippin,” “Finding Neverland”). “It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” raves the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna — a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

” ‘Waitress’ is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly and “a monumental contribution to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

STOMP

Jan.26–28, 2018

Des Moines Civic Center

“Stomp” is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews, and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments — matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. As USA Today says, ” ‘Stomp’ finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” See what all the noise is about.

2017-2018 Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series:

DIXIE’S TUPPERWARE PARTY

Nov. 28, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018

Temple Theater

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” is the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate that turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered a prestigious Drama Desk Award Nomination. Written by Kris Andersson, the production is part of a tour that is celebrating 10 years of laughter all around the world.

“Dixie’s Tupperware Party” stars Dixie Longate, as the fast-talking Tupperware Lady, who has packed up her catalogues, and left her children in an Alabama trailer park to journey across America. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie throws a good ol’ fashioned Tupperware Party filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, free giveaways, audience participation and the most fabulous assortment of Tupperware ever sold on a theater stage! Loaded with the most up-to-date products available for purchase. Adult Content



