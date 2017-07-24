Just Released

Chicago-based jazz trio to play Noce on Saturday night

Joe Policastro Trio is scheduled to play at Noce on Saturday, July 29 from

7 to 10 p.m.

The JOE POLICASTRO TRIO is a Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro and featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery.

While firmly rooted in jazz, the band’s open-minded, inclusive nature also brings rock, soul, funk, Brazilian and free jazz to the surface while keeping the aesthetic of an acoustic jazz trio intact. The band is on a 25+ city tour in support of the release of their third album, Screen Sounds (JeruJazz Records), an assemblage of movie/TV music re-imagined by the trio. Other releases by the band include 2013’s West Side Story Suite For Jazz Trio, and 2016’s POPS! (jazz interpretations of pop songs from the 60s-90s), also on JeruJazz Records.