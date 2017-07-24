Monday, July 24, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Chicago-based jazz trio to play Noce on Saturday night

7/24/2017

Joe Policastro Trio is scheduled to play at Noce on Saturday, July 29 from
7 to 10 p.m.

The JOE POLICASTRO TRIO is a Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro and featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery.

While firmly rooted in jazz, the band’s open-minded, inclusive nature also brings rock, soul, funk, Brazilian and free jazz to the surface while keeping the aesthetic of an acoustic jazz trio intact. The band is on a 25+ city tour in support of the release of their third album, Screen Sounds (JeruJazz Records), an assemblage of movie/TV music re-imagined by the trio.  Other releases by the band include 2013’s West Side Story Suite For Jazz Trio, and 2016’s POPS! (jazz interpretations of pop songs from the 60s-90s), also on JeruJazz Records.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast