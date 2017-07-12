Just Released

HILTON MAGIC LEGENDS HOLD MEET AND GREET THURSDAY, JULY 13

DES MOINES, IA — Fans are invited to meet members of the Hilton Magic Legends at Johnny’s Hall of Fame (302 Court Ave., Des Moines) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 for a meet and greet. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the team, take photos and get autographs. The team will leave for The Basketball Tournament the next day.

Team members Tyrus McGee, Bubu Palo and Curtis Stinson will be in attendance, among others. Team coach Marcus Fizer and General Manager Tony Colosimo will also be present.

Players compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) for a winner-take-all prize of $2 million. In a field of 64 teams, tournament play began on July 8. The Hilton Magic Legends is a 5 seed in the Midwest region and will play their first game on Saturday, July 15 at 10:45 a.m. (CST) in Peoria, IL at Bradley University against the 12 seed Illinois Hoopville Warriors. The game can be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Updates are posted on the team’s social media outlets @HiltonMagicTBT.

Round 2 of the Midwest region will be on Sunday, July 16 and will also be at Bradley University. All round 1 and 2 games will be streamed on Watch ESPN. The Super 16 and Regional Championship games will take place July 20-23 in Brooklyn, NY and will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2. The semi-finals will take place in Baltimore, MD on Aug. 1 and will be televised on ESPN; the championship game will take place on Aug. 3 in Baltimore and will be televised on ESPN.

General Manager: Tony Colosimo

Coach: Marcus Fizer

Roster:

Darrell Bowie

Dustin Hogue

Tyrus McGee

Korie Lucious

Diante Garrett

Curtis Stinson

Yempabou “Bubu” Palo

Kourtlin Jackson

Chris Commons

About The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is the basketball-meets-social media brainchild of Jon Mugar and Dan Friel. The first TBT launched independently in 2014 in Philadelphia, PA with a $500,000 prize. TBT is now in it’s fourth year with ESPN as a TV partner and a $2 million winner-take-all prize. The 5-on-5 tournament is composed of a field of 64 teams in four regions (Midwest, Northeast, West and South) and is a single-elimination tournament, similar to March Madness. Any person 18 or older can enter or play on a team. In each region there are 16 teams; nine teams are selected by fan votes on thetournament.com, six teams are selected at-large and one team gains entry by playing in and winning the TBT Jamboree — which took place June 17-18 in Philadelphia. Social media is a major component in gaining votes and spreading awareness.

In TBT the $2 million prize is awarded to the winning team and it’s fans; 90 percent of the money goes to the team (players, coach, general manger and boosters) and the other 10 percent is split up among the top 100 fans of that team.