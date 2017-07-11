Just Released

Marlene’s at Sevastopol Station Introduces New Executive Chef and New Menu

Des Moines, Iowa (July 10, 2017) – Marlene’s at Sevastopol Station, the Southside’s contemporary American restaurant which celebrated its one-year anniversary in March, is getting a fresh start on things. The fine dining eatery, located on the ground floor of a modern, two-story mixed-use building on the corner of SE 6 Street and Hartford Avenue, has a new executive chef who is creating a new menu for the restaurant.

“I am excited to be a part of the evolution of the culinary scene in Des Moines,” said self-taught chef Jacob Demars. “It’ll be fun to create some progressive contemporary American dishes and to see how Marlene’s guests receive them.”

Some menu items include small plates such as carrot and malt with carrot puree; entrees such as pork tenderloin with red cabbage, wasabi and summer squash as well as seared scallops with curried poblano, cauliflower and scallop chip. The full menu will roll out in the coming weeks and should be complete next month.

Demars recently moved from Chicago where he worked at Michelin Starred Elizabeth Restaurant and Spiagga. While there he developed Open Circuit Dining, an underground restaurant which featured a 12 to 16 coursed tasting menu that was available two to three times a month. Marlene’s at Sevastopol Station plans to host future multi-course wine dinners, guest chef dinners and beer dinners as well.

Marlene’s at Sevastopol Station is located at 1938 Southeast 6 Street in Des Moines. for lunch are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; dinner is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday but open after hours for private events). Happy Hour (half-priced beer and wine) is Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Telephone number is (515) 288-0898. More information can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.