Just Released

26 nurse educators receive loan repayment help

Iowa College Aid has awarded student loan repayment assistance to 26 nurse educators in 2017, the agency announced today.

The Iowa Registered Nurse and Nurse Educator Loan Forgiveness Program, which started in 2007, offers loan repayment assistance to registered nurses employed in Iowa and nurse educators teaching at eligible colleges and universities in Iowa. This year Iowa College Aid received 273 applications. The 26 nurse educators who qualified will receive up to $3,700 (based on full-time employment). The state of Iowa appropriated more than $80,000 for the program this year.