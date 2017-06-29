Just Released

Prairie Rivers of Iowa/Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway is a finalist for ArtPlace America’s 2017 National Creative Placemaking Fund

ArtPlace America announced that Prairie Rivers of Iowa’s Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway is one of 70 finalists for the 2017 National Creative Placemaking Fund (NCPF). ArtPlace selected these 70 proposals from 987 applications, making Prairie Rivers of Iowa’s project one of just 7 percent of the projects across the country to make this cut.

ArtPlace’s National Creative Placemaking Fund is a highly competitive national program, receiving 987 applications this year. Investing money in communities across the country in which artists, arts organizations, and arts and culture activity help drive community development change across 10 sectors of community planning and development: agriculture and food, economic development, education and youth, environment and energy, health, housing, immigration, public safety, transportation or workforce development.

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway proposed architectural restoration; installation of art, interpretive panels, and oral histories; and the repurposing of three sites with electric charging stations along its route. The locations are Preston’s Station/Garage in Belle Plaine, Reed-Niland Corner in Colo, and Youngville Station in rural Benton County.

“These seventy finalists are extraordinary examples of the ways that artists, arts organizations, and communities are thinking about working together,” said ArtPlace Director of National Grantmaking F. Javier Torres. “We look forward to learning more about all of them, as we visit with them this summer.”

“Each of these projects has proposed something extraordinary and important,” added ArtPlace Executive Director Jamie Bennett. “We would love to be able to invest in all of them, and know that choices ahead of us will be extraordinarily difficult.”

The complete list of the 2017 finalists for ArtPlace’s National Creative Placemaking Fund may be found here.

About Prairie Rivers and the Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway

The Lincoln Highway Heritage Byway is Iowa’s longest byway, or state-designated scenic or heritage roadway. Spanning 460 miles from Clinton to Council Bluffs, the byway reflects Iowa’s portion of the historic Lincoln Highway, the first coast-to-coast improved highway in the United States. Established in 1913, the Lincoln Highway was one of the most significant roads for early automobile travelers and demonstrated the effectiveness of high-quality, well-maintained roads for moving people, products and commerce nationwide. The byway is managed by Prairie Rivers of Iowa, an Ames-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to strengthening Iowa’s communities and small businesses through the responsible stewardship of our natural resources. Learn more at http://www.prrcd.org/ cmp .

About ArtPlace America

ArtPlace America (ArtPlace) is a 10-year collaboration among 16 partner foundations, along with 8 federal agencies and 6 financial institutions, that works to position arts and culture as a core sector of comprehensive community planning and development in order to help strengthen the social, physical, and economic fabric of communities.

ArtPlace focuses its work on creative placemaking, projects in which art plays an intentional and integrated role in place-based community planning and development. This brings artists, arts organizations, and artistic activity into the suite of placemaking strategies pioneered by Jane Jacobs and her colleagues, who believed that community development must be locally informed, human-centric, and holistic.