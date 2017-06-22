Just Released

Loretta Lynn at Hoyt Sherman Place is CANCELED

Loretta Lynn has been canceled due to circumstances beyond Hoyt Sherman’s control. This show was scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase. Ticketmaster Phone and Internet customers will be automatically credited. Ticketmaster Outlet and Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office customers will have to return to their point of purchase in person, with their tickets, to obtain their refund.