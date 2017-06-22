Thursday, June 22, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Loretta Lynn at Hoyt Sherman Place is CANCELED

6/22/2017

Loretta Lynn has been canceled due to circumstances beyond Hoyt Sherman’s control. This show was scheduled for Friday, July 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

All ticket holders will be refunded at their point of purchase. Ticketmaster Phone and Internet customers will be automatically credited. Ticketmaster Outlet and Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office customers will have to return to their point of purchase in person, with their tickets, to obtain their refund.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Get PersonalizedAmes ChamberAmes ChamberAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast