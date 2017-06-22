Celebrate Independence Day in Waukee

Waukee, Iowa – The Waukee Parks & Recreation Department and Waukee Park Board will host the annual Fourth of July Celebration in the heart of Waukee. Festivities begin Tuesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. and include a parade, live music, great food and fireworks.

“The Fourth of July is one of my favorite events of the year in Waukee,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard. “The turn-out of community members and visitors alike is always huge. The parade, activities and fireworks are top-notch. It’s a true testament to the fact that Waukee maintains a strong hometown pride, and it’s just a lot of fun!”

Interested businesses and organizations can participate in the parade simply by lining up at 2 p.m. outside the Vince Meyer Learning Center at 400 Locust Street in Waukee. The route will wind through the community’s Downtown Triangle area and end in Centennial Park. Every year, the Independence Day parade is one of Waukee’s most popular events.

After the parade, Centennial Park will play host to fun activities for the whole family! Kids can play on a variety of inflatables, and adults will enjoy live music from classic rock cover band Abby Normal starting at 6 p.m. There will be several food vendors serving delicious food items as well.

To conclude the evening, the highly anticipated fireworks display will start after dusk. The sky will be lit up sometime after 9 p.m.