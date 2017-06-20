Bankers Trust Downtown Branch donates $1,000 to Mentor Iowa

Just Released
Bankers Trust Downtown Branch donates $1,000 to Mentor Iowa6/20/2017
(DES MOINES – June 20, 2017) Bankers Trust on Monday presented Mentor Iowa with a gift in honor of the Bank’s 100th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, each Bankers Trust location was given $1,000 to donate to the community organization of its choice.
Visit BankersTrust.com/Centennial for more information about the Bank’s 100th anniversary, including additional events taking place in Central Iowa all summer.
Overview of the Bankers Trust history
Bankers Trust was founded by Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) Kauffman and opened for business on June 1, 1917. Kauffman established Bankers Trust to fill a niche in Iowa’s banking landscape and with the goal to be known as “The Bank for Service.” Bankers Trust has had the same name since it was founded and has been locally owned by the Ruan family since the mid-1960s. The Bank has a 100-year history as a trusted, innovative and community-focused organization. Learn more at BankersTrust.com/Centennial.
About Bankers Trust today
Since 1917, Bankers Trust has been a leading financial institution for commercial and consumer banking services. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and with total assets approaching $4.2 billion, Bankers Trust is the largest independently owned depository institution in the state. The company employs more than 550 people across the country, with branches in Central Iowa (including Ames), Cedar Rapids, and Phoenix, and offices in Omaha and Sioux Falls. Bankers Trust invests more than $1 million annually into the community, and Bankers Trust employees volunteer approximately 15,000 hours each year at non-profit organizations. Learn more at BankersTrust.com.