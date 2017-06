Bankers Trust Downtown Branch donates $1,000 to Mentor Iowa

Bankers Trust was founded by Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) Kauffman and opened for business on June 1, 1917. Kauffman established Bankers Trust to fill a niche in Iowa’s banking landscape and with the goal to be known as “The Bank for Service.” Bankers Trust has had the same name since it was founded and has been locally owned by the Ruan family since the mid-1960s. The Bank has a 100-year history as a trusted, innovative and community-focused organization. Learn more at BankersTrust.com/Centennial