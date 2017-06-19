Just Released

KEITH MURPHY NAMED IOWA SPORTSCASTER OF THE YEAR AGAIN

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has named WHO-HD Sports Director Keith Murphy as 2016 Iowa Sportscaster of Year. Murphy will be honored at the NSMA’s 58th Annual Awards on June 25th Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The occasion marks the second time Murphy has been recognized by the NSMA, winning the Iowa Sportscaster award in 2010.

“My father always told me the most important thing about working is to find a job you enjoy,” says Murphy. “I love what I do, and I’m paid to do it, so any award is a bonus. Recognition from my peers makes this one special. Or, I’m getting older.”

At the same event, Linda Cohn, the late Frank Gifford, Mike Lupica and the late Sam Lacy will be inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame. The NSMA will also honor 2016 National Sportscaster of the Year, Vin Scully and Iowa sportswriter Mike Hlas from the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

About the National Sports Media Association

The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) & Hall of Fame is an organization of more than 1,000 members that honors excellence in our industry, while passing along our knowledge and history through the generations.

Each year, NSMA members in each state (49 States, plus the District of Columbia) elect a State Sportscaster of the Year and State Sportswriter of the Year, a National Sportscaster of the Year and National Sportswriter of the Year, and our Hall of Fame inductees. Those winners are honored each June in North Carolina at an awards weekend, which also features events that foster networking and education.

The (NSMA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring and scholarship programs.

WHO-HD Channel 13, owned by Tribune Media Company, is celebrating 63 years of broadcast service to central Iowa. Channel 13 News prides itself on bringing viewers rich, local content in total high definition. From investigations to ground-breaking, creative coverage of the big daily story, more and more Iowans are choosing Channel 13 News.

So far in 2017, WHO-HD eared 18 awards for journalism excellence including:

7 Eric Sevareid awards including First Place for Broadcast Writing and Sports Reporting from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association (MBJA)

1 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for Excellent in Video

10 awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) including first place for InDepth/Series Reporting and for the 6th consecutive year first place for Best Sportscast with Sports Director Keith Murphy

In 2016, WHO-HD earned 41 awards for Journalism Excellence… the most of any station in Iowa.

The technology leader, WHO-HD Channel 13 is now utilizing a powerful-new S-Band Doppler Radar that includes the most advanced technology available in Iowa. In 2010, WHO-HD became the first commercial television station in Iowa to begin broadcasting all local programming in total high definition in 2010. In addition, WHO-HD was the first station in Iowa to: utilize videotape, broadcast live from news events and protect with live Doppler radar.

About Tribune Media Company

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approximately 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 32% interest in CareerBuilder, LLC and a 31 percent interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visitTribunemedia.com.