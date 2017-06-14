BACooN Sizzles Waukee to Fry Up Fun June 16

What: BACooN Sizzles Waukee welcomes BACooN Ride 4 riders to Centennial Park for an evening of bacon, bikes and beverages. This annual event, with great food and non-food vendors, is fun for everyone – not just the cyclists! Omaha-based island rock band The Fishheads will also perform live all evening in the BACooN Sizzles beverage garden.

Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane

When: Friday, June 16, 5-11 p.m.