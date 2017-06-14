BACooN Sizzles Waukee to Fry Up Fun June 16

Just Released
BACooN Sizzles Waukee to Fry Up Fun June 166/14/2017
What: BACooN Sizzles Waukee welcomes BACooN Ride 4 riders to Centennial Park for an evening of bacon, bikes and beverages. This annual event, with great food and non-food vendors, is fun for everyone – not just the cyclists! Omaha-based island rock band The Fishheads will also perform live all evening in the BACooN Sizzles beverage garden.
Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane
When: Friday, June 16, 5-11 p.m.
Who: Waukee Community Festivals, BACooN Ride 4 riders and organizers; Representatives from the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival and RAGBRAI