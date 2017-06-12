Just Released

Waukee Public Library Making Big Improvements in the Children’s Area

Waukee, Iowa – The interior of the Waukee Public Library will start to look different in the coming months. The popular children’s area is getting a complete overhaul, and the remainder of the library is being updated as well.

“We want to continue to make the library a nice place for everyone to visit,” said Library Director Kristine Larson. “A lot of people use the library as a meeting place. They bring their kids to read and play. And, they utilize that time to catch up with one another.”

The $25,000 improvement project is made possible by grants from community organizations. The Dallas County Foundation, the Waukee Public Library Friends Foundation and the Rotary Club of Waukee made generous contributions.

Improvements have already begun, with the addition of learning centers where kids can play and use their imaginations. These additions include a Lego table, a Jeep book bin, and an “imagination station” which serves multiple purposes. Kit the Fox, the library’s mascot, has a few new animal friends to greet kids as well.

The bulk of the work will be done this fall. New carpet will be installed throughout the library, the children’s area will be painted to reflect a new forest theme, and the bins of children’s books will be replaced with different shelving to create more space.

The current Waukee Public Library building was built in 2013. This will be the first significant update to the main space in its 14-year history.