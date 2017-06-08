Just Released

Rick Tollakson recognized nationally for regional leadership on water trails

Hubbell Realty President and CEO Rick Tollakson has received a national award for his leadership to establish water trails on 150 miles of rivers and creeks in Greater Des Moines.

The National Association of Regional Councils (NARC) named Tollakson as this year’s recipient of the national John Bosley Leadership Award, recognizing his role as Chair of the Greater Des Moines Water Trials and Greenways Master Plan, which was developed by the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

“While there are many talented and committed people involved in bringing water trails to Greater Des Moines, Rick Tollakson stands out for his exemplary leadership and devotion of time to the project,” said MPO Executive Director Todd Ashby, who nominated Tollakson for the award. “He is a tireless, visible, and highly effective advocate for water trails.”

The Greater Des Moines Water Trails and Greenways Master Plan, adopted in November 2016, provides the region a road-map for enhancing citizen experiences in and along the 150 miles of waterways in Greater Des Moines. The plan is now in its first phase of implementation, an engineering study. More details at dmampo.org/water-trails.

“It is an honor to be recognized for something you believe strongly in,” Tollakson said. “In my opinion, developing water trails is the single most significant economic development strategy that the region can pursue right now. In addition to supporting water-quality improvements, it helps address another of the region’s biggest challenges – attracting and retaining a quality workforce with quality-of-life amenities.”