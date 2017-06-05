Julie Dawson Named Marketing Director at Outlets of Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA (June 5, 2017) – New England Development has named Julie Dawson as Marketing Director of Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona, Iowa.

Dawson previously served as event coordinator for the Altoona Chamber of Commerce where she managed events for the chamber to help promote area businesses. Previous to that, she worked for Mercy College of Health Sciences, as well as Southeast Polk Community School District. Dawson has held marketing positions with Integer Group Midwest and was an Assistant Buyer with Younkers department store.



“We were looking for someone who is not only a great marketer, but is also passionate about retail and committed to Altoona and Greater Des Moines,” said TJ Just, General Manager of Outlets of Des Moines. “Julie has all of that and the bonus of a degree in Apparel Textiles and Retail Merchandise. We look forward to leveraging this unique cross-section of skills and education to further promote the region as a destination for entertainment and shopping.”

Julie earned her Bachelor of Science from North Dakota State University. Julie and her husband and three children live in Altoona.

About Outlets of Des Moines

Outlets of Des Moines will share the same Altoona exit as popular area attractions and retailers such as Adventureland Amusement Park; Prairie Meadows Casino, Racetrack & Hotel; and Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The center will include approximately 70 stores, featuring some of the nation’s most popular brand names. Outlets of Des Moines is a project of Massachusetts-based New England Development and is scheduled to open on October 20, 2017. For additional information about Outlets of Des Moines and its progress, visit www.outletsofdesmoines.com