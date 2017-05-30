Just Released

African Children’s Choir coming to Urbandale

The African Children’s Choir is said to melt the hearts of audiences with their

charming smiles, beautiful voices and lively African songs and dances.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional

Spirituals and Gospel favorites. Concerts are free and open to all. A

free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African

Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and

development programs.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s

Choir) works in seven African countries such as, Uganda, Kenya,

Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated over

52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through

its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is

to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on

education.

The African Children’s Choir has had the privilege to perform before

presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England,

Queen Elizabeth II, for her diamond jubilee. The Choir has also had

the honor of singing alongside artists such as Paul McCartney, Annie

Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Michael W. Smith and other

inspirational performers.

Promotional support of this community concert is greatly appreciated.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief

organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children

today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

The choir is scheduled for Sunday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m., at Creekside Church, 2743 82nd Place, Urbandale. Visit www.africanchildrenschoir.com for more information. No tickets, but donations are welcome.