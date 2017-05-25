Just Released

Partner at Local CPA Firm Appointed to Iowa Accountancy Examining Board

WINTERSET, IA – Jim Smith, CPA, CGMA, Partner at McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C. (MHC&S), was appointed to the Iowa Accountancy Examining Board by Governor Terry Branstad. Jim said, “I am pleased to be appointed to the board and look forward to serving the accounting profession in Iowa for the next three years.”

Jim Smith will be celebrating 30 years with MHC&S on June 1, 2017, after joining the firm’s Winterset office as a partner and shareholder in 1987. During his time with the firm, Jim has been heavily involved both in the accounting profession and the community. He currently holds memberships in the AICPA and ISCPA; he is a past president of the ISCPA and remains an involved committee member. Jim’s community involvement includes volunteering with the Lions and Optimist clubs, Winterset Alumni Association, Madison County Development Group and the Madison County Historical Society.

According to the Iowa Professional Licensing Bureau, only CPAs licensed by a state board of accountancy may practice public accountancy in the United States. The board oversees compliance and quality of accountancy in the state of Iowa to ensure quality service to clients. It is made up of members from both inside and outside the accounting profession, and all members are appointed by the Governor.

McGowen, Hurst, Clark & Smith, P.C. was founded in 1946, marking 71 years of service in 2017. With offices in West Des Moines and Winterset, MHC&S is one of the largest and oldest local certified public accounting and business advisory firms in Central Iowa. MHC&S is a member of the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants and of CPAmerica International, Inc., a worldwide network of independently owned and managed CPA and consulting firms.