Just Released

Living History Farms to participate in Blue Star Museums

Today, Living History Farms announced their participation in the Blue Star Museum program, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel and their families from Memorial Day May 29, 2017 through Labor Day, September 4, 2017. The program provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation’s cultural heritage and learn more about their community, especially after a military move. A list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Ruth Haus, President of Living History Farms said, “Living History Farms has served over 1,000 active military and veteran families annually since 2014. Becoming a Blue Star Museum was a natural next step in honoring our servicemen and women and helping to improve the quality of life for their families. We are honored to join the thousands of museums who participate in the Blue Star Museum program across the country.”

“The Blue Star Museums program is a great opportunity for the NEA to team up with local museums in every state in the nation to support our service members and their families,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “It means a lot to offer these families access to high-quality, budget-friendly opportunities to spend time together.” This year’s Blue Star Museums represent not just history museums, but also fine arts museums, nature centers, and dozens of children’s museums.

The free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps – and up to five family members.

To find participating museums and plan your trip, visit arts.gov/bluestarmuseums. All summer long, Blue Star Museums will share stories through social media. Follow Blue Star Museums on Twitter @NEAarts and @BlueStarFamily, #bluestarmuseums, on Facebook, and read the NEA Art Works blog for weekly stories on participating museums and exhibits. This is the latest NEA program to bring quality arts programs to the military, veterans, and their families. Other NEA programs for the military include the Creative Forces: NEA Military Healing Arts Network.