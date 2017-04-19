Just Released

Lincoln Savings Bank Appoints Mary Inbody Executive VP & Head of Retail Banking

Clive, IA –The Des Moines metro is Lincoln Savings Bank’s newest and fastest growing market in the 5 years it has been here. To continue this growth, LSB’s head of retail banking, Mary Inbody, has been appointed as Executive Vice President.

With two decades worth of retail banking experience and community involvement in Iowa City, Waterloo and Des Moines, Inbody brings unmatched expertise to a community bank that thrives on neighborhood involvement.

“I like that we’re a servant-leadership based organization,” said Inbody. “That starts with caring about people and providing our teams the resources to deliver upon promises of exceptional services.”

Mary started out at Lincoln Savings Bank in 2013 as the regional manager, and then became the retail manager before being promoted to head of retail banking and now to the executive management team. In her new role, she is responsible for the oversight of the retail lines of business and initiatives to assure successful delivery and strategy fulfillment.

“Mary Inbody has been an amazing leader and tremendous asset for the retail department and our executive management team,” said southern regional retail leader Lindsey Ellis. “She continues to empower her team and encourages them to take on new opportunities, further their education and do the right thing for their clients.”

The bank continues to grow its footprint in the greater Des Moines metro market and looks forward to continuing their success. Inbody attributes this, in part, to the LSB focus.

“The exciting part is to keep the focus on the customer- we want to make sure they have a great experience,” said Inbody. “Our branches are not only for transactions, it’s all about what happens inside of them.”

Inbody, who has had community involvement in the WDM Chamber, WDM Rotary, Waterloo Days, NAWBO, Susan Komen Foundation, Girl Scouts, Kimball Ridge Association and Special Olympics, among others, is proud to bring in new people through sophisticated innovation. “We may be growing and making our services bigger and better, but we’re not changing how we treat our customers,” said Inbody. “We empower people to do the right thing and be involved in communities.”

This spring, Inbody is playing a large role in the celebration of Lincoln Savings Bank’s grand reopening of a brand new branch building in their already existing Adel market.