Just Released

SOUTHERN ROCK LEGENDS THE OUTLAWS ANNOUNCE TOUR DATES, ISSUE LYRIC VIDEO FROM NEW ALBUM, LEGACY LIVE

Few bands have flown the southern rock flag for as long (and as well) as The Outlaws have done – as proven by their impressive body of work. And they continue to expand their discography, with the recent release of a killer concert recording, Legacy Live, which features rockin’ versions of such classics as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Freeborn Man,” “Green Grass & High Tides,” and “(Ghost) Riders In The Sky.” And a lyric video for another standout from the album, “Gunsmoke,” has just been unveiled: https://youtu.be/2ZraYzRD6PY

“The song ‘Gunsmoke’ was written in late 1976,” recalls the band’s leader/singer/guitarist, Henry Paul. “It was an early attempt on my part to write lyrical imagery specifically for The Outlaws musical personality. I was honored to get the lead track position with it on the ‘Hurry Sundown’ album and I think it’s held up pretty well after all this time.”

And accompanying the album and video will be shows throughout the year, including shows in the east and south of the United States. Also featured in The Outlaws line-up (in addition to Paul) is Monte Yoho – drums, Chris Anderson – lead guitar, vocals, Randy Threet – bass, vocals, Dave Robbins – keyboards, vocals, and Steve Grisham – lead guitar, vocals.

Formed in Tampa In 1972, The Outlaws – known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies – became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band’s first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown – featuring such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song”, “Green Grass & High Tides”, “Knoxville Girl” and “Freeborn Man” – would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as ‘The Florida Guitar Army’ by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles and The Rolling Stones.

Along with founding members Henry Paul and Monte Yoho, the band features several of Southern Rock’s most respected veterans: Co-lead guitarist and longtime Outlaw Chris Anderson is well known for his collaborations with artists that include Dickey Betts, Lucinda Williams, Hank Williams Jr., and Skynyrd. Keyboardist/vocalist Dave Robbins is a co-founding member of Blackhawk and has written hit songs for artists that include Restless Heart, Kenny Rogers and Eric Clapton. Bassist/vocalist Randy Threet has performed with Pam Tillis, Trisha Yearwood and Blackhawk, and is familiar to TV audiences from USA Network’s ‘Nashville Star’. Co-lead guitarist Steve Grisham – who joined the band in mid-2013 following the medical leave of guitarist Billy Crain – is a former member of the ‘Soldiers of Fortune’ era Outlaws, a noted songwriter whose tracks include The Henry Paul Band’s Top 40 hit “Keepin’ Our Love Alive,” and a co-founder of the Southern Rock all-stars, Brothers of the Southland. “From the very beginning, our band had a heart,” Monte Yoho says, “for The Outlaws, it’s still about the music. And more than ever, it’s about live music!”

And soon, US fans will be able to rock out once more with the mighty Outlaws.

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

Apr 08 Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City, IA

Apr 20 Count Bassie Theatre Red Bank, NJ

Apr 21 Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA

Apr 22 Lamp Theatre Irwin, PA

Apr 29 Beacon Theatre Hopewell, VA

Apr 30 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

May 21 Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival Richardson, TX

Jun 25 Sussex County Fairgrounds Augusta, NJ

Jun 30 Infinity Hall Norfolk, CT

Aug 04 Clearfiled County Fair Clearfield, PA

Aug 12 Paramount Hudson Valley Theater Peekskill, NY

Sep 30 The Family Arena Saint Charles, MO

LEGACY LIVE TRACKLISTING:

CD1: There Goes Another Love Song * Hurry Sundown * Hidin` Out In Tennessee * Freeborn Man * Born To Be Bad * Song In The Breeze * Girl From Ohio * Holiday * Gunsmoke * Grey Ghost

CD2: South Carolina * So Long * Prisoner * Cold Harbor * Trail Of Tears * It`s About Pride * Waterhole * Knoxville Girl * Green Grass & High Tides Forever * (Ghost) Riders In The Sky

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

Homepage: http://www.outlawsmusic.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/outlawsmusic/