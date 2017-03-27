Just Released

3rd Annual Boulevard Brewing Co. Food Truck Throw Down

DES MOINES, IOWA, 12 P.M. MAY 6 — The Des Moines Social Club is kicking off the summer with their annual Food Truck Throwdown. From 12 to 8 p.m., more than 15 local food trucks will be on Cherry Street between 9th Street and 7th Street. In addition to the food trucks, the event will host 2 live music stages, art contest, and a food eating contest. More information can be found at desmoinessocialclub.org/fftd.

Building upon the success of the 2 previous years an estimated 5,000 people will attend. In the past the event has catered to the dinner crowd. This year the event will start promptly at 12 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m. so people can continue their fun downtown after they visit the Downtown Farmer’s Market earlier that day. Tickets will be available the to purchase for $5 at either of the event entrances.

The PBR Art Competition, taking place from 2 to 5 p.m. in the DMSC Courtyard is a celebration of artists. Take PBR’s iconic logo and paint it, draw it, do whatever you want with it. Submit what you’ve created by the end of the Food Truck Throw Down. Supplies will be provided. More information about the PBR art campaign can be found at desmoinessocialclub.org/pbrart.

The Des Moines Social Club is a Des Moines area non profit that utilizes art and culture to foster unprecedented community engagement. Located at 900 Mulberry Street in the renovated firehouse, the Des Moines Social Club has presented more than 600 shows and classes in 2016 and welcomed more than 250,000 people to campus from every neighborhood and suburb of Des Moines.

WHEN: Saturday, May 6, 12 to 8 p.m. (good news — we’ve got your lunch AND dinner covered!)

WHERE: 7th and 9th St. on Cherry Street and the Des Moines Social Club Courtyard

TICKETS: $5 admission at event entrance (ages 10 and under free)