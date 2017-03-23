Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Seeks Nominations for 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards

Just Released

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute is accepting nominations for its annual Distinguished Leadership Awards. The awards honor leaders who exemplify the heart of community stewardship, recognizing those who are caretakers and difference-makers for Greater Des Moines. Ideal nominees have made notable contributions in the community and exemplify the vision and purpose of the Leadership Institute, including developing, connecting, inspiring, and challenging community leaders.

Leadership Institute alumni and community members are encouraged to submit nominations for the following awards:

Arthur Davis Distinguished Community Leadership Award

Community Vision Award – Developing

Community Vision Award – Connecting

Community Vision Award – Inspiring

Community Vision Award – Challenging