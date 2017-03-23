Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Seeks Nominations for 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards

Just Released
Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute Seeks Nominations for 2017 Distinguished Leadership Awards3/23/2017
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute is accepting nominations for its annual Distinguished Leadership Awards. The awards honor leaders who exemplify the heart of community stewardship, recognizing those who are caretakers and difference-makers for Greater Des Moines. Ideal nominees have made notable contributions in the community and exemplify the vision and purpose of the Leadership Institute, including developing, connecting, inspiring, and challenging community leaders.
Leadership Institute alumni and community members are encouraged to submit nominations for the following awards:
- Arthur Davis Distinguished Community Leadership Award
- Community Vision Award – Developing
- Community Vision Award – Connecting
- Community Vision Award – Inspiring
- Community Vision Award – Challenging
Recipients will be recognized at The Leadership Institute Honors luncheon taking place at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown on Thursday, May 18, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The deadline for award nomination is Monday, April 10, 2017. To nominate an individual who exemplifies the best in community leadership, go to gdmli.com/leadershipawards. Questions may be directed to Amy Jennings, executive director, at director@gdmli.com or 515-286-4980.
The Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute is the premier leadership organization, guiding leaders to greater public awareness, commitment and involvement – improving the overall quality of life in our community. In three decades, more than 2,000 leaders have participated in Institute programs, gaining a greater understanding of our community and opportunities for civic improvement.