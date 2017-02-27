Just Released

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place

Rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3, at 10 a.n. and are available at Hoyt Sherman Box Office, charge by phone 800-745-3000 and online at www.ticketmaster.com

Together, with their talent and chemistry, the couple has become one of the most successful partnerships in rock & roll history, selling more than 26 million albums and charting 19 Top 40 singles.

Pat Benatar is a certified rock’n’roll superstar, a four-time Grammy winner with six platinum and four gold albums to her credit as well as such hit singles as “I Need A Lover,” “Heartbreaker,” “Fire and Ice,” “Treat Me Right,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Hell Is For Children,” “Shadows of the Night,” and “Love Is A Battlefield.” Long acknowledged as one of the leading female rock vocalists in the industry, Pat Benatar has always been a rule-breaker and a trail-blazer, she remains a bold and distinctive artist both on stage and on record, and now, after more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, she’s a bona-fide living legend.

Neil “Spyder“ James Giraldo, has been a professional musician, producer, arranger and songwriter for over four decades now, changing the face of the pop charts throughout the 1980s with his collaborator, muse and wife, Pat Benatar. More than just an explosive steel bending guitar player, Giraldo’s innovative vision helped him create the signature Benatar sound, from its inception. His impressive back catalog includes more than 100 songs written, produced, arranged and recorded for Benatar, as well as many hits he helped create for John Waite, Rick Springfield (Number One, Grammy-winning classic “Jessie’s Girl”, Kenny Loggins (Top Twenty hit “Don’t Fight It” – also Grammy-nominated), Steve Forbert, The Del Lords, Beth Hart and countless others.