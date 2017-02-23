Just Released

Waukee transitions two summer festivals to non-profit committee

At the Feb. 21 Waukee City Council meeting, City festival funds were handed over to the new “Waukee Festivals” non-profit group, spearheaded by Waukee residents Talia Farmer and Kathryn Sandie. The group will now be in charge of organizing and putting on two annual festivals — Celebrate Waukee and BACooN Sizzles Waukee.

The $24,086.17 check given to the newly-formed Waukee Festivals board is made of of last year’s Celebrate Waukee profits and a $15,000 contribution from the City of Waukee. Farmer and Sandie were both members of the 2015 Waukee Leadership Institute class. The class’s project was to launch a new summer festival, so the two leaders have been involved since the beginning.

Celebrate Waukee will be held June 2-3, featuring a wide range of activities for all ages, including inflatables, food, drinks, live music, fireworks and much more. BACooN Sizzles Waukee will welcome BACooN Ride cyclists to town on June 16 at Centennial Park with a band, bacon-y food vendors, a beer garden and more.

If you would like to be involved in either festival as a vendor or a volunteer, email the Waukee Festivals board.