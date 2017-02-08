Just Released

Michael W. Smith to return to Des Moines on April 1

Three-time Grammy® Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Michael W. Smith is set to launch The Revolution Tour, featuring husband/wife pop duo Love & The Outcome and special guest Nathan Tasker. The tour will make a stop at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines on April 1. ickets for the show go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Sure to be a night full of favorites, The Revolution Tour will take concert attendees on a journey through Smith’s entire career. Presenting a rare evening of music from today and yesterday, Smith will perform hits from his extensive repertoire that spans more than 30 years and includes chart-topping singles such as “Place In This World,” “I Will Be Here For You,” “Healing Rain,” “Above All,” “Friends,” “Breathe,” “Agnus Dei” and many more.

The Revolution Tour is presented by Compassion International (www.compassion.com), the world’s leading authority in child sponsorship. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by equipping the Church to develop children out of poverty to become responsible and fulfilled Christian adults. Founded in 1952, Compassion now partners with more than 6,800 churches in 26 countries to release more than 1.7 million babies, children and young adults from poverty.

Tickets for The Revolution Tour dates are on sale now for most locations, and special VIP packages are available in most markets, featuring early entry (for general admission shows) or premium seating (for reserved shows), an artist Q & A session and a CD. For the most up-to-date list of concerts, please visit www.michaelwsmith.com.