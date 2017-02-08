Just Released

Hinterland Music Festival lineup announced

Hinterland Music Festival organizers announced the 2017 lineup, which will be headlined by acclaimed American songwriter Ryan Adams and award-winning British indie group alt-J. Also performing will be Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Dwight Yoakam and Shakey Graves. The festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 4-5 in St. Charles, approximately 30 miles south of Des Moines. General admission two-day passes to Hinterland are $95 and go on sale Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.