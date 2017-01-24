Just Released

Indoor Football League partners with YouTube for 2017 season

The Indoor Football League (IFL) has announced a partnership with YouTube that will provide a free live stream of all IFL games during the 2017 season on the world’s leading video provider.

In addition, the IFL’s official channel, www.youtube.com/IndoorFootballLeague, will not only contain full live games, but also on-demand and archived games, weekly highlights and other digital video content.

The IFL will be the first indoor football league to stream a complete season on the media platform.

“Utilizing the YouTube platform makes it easier than ever for our fans to enjoy our games and remain highly engaged in all aspects of the IFL,” said IFL Commissioner Michael Allshouse. “We continue to see a strong desire for more digital video content and this partnership gives football fans around the country even more access to our thrilling sport.”

The 2017 IFL season kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 16, as one of the IFL’s newest members, the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, host the Nebraska Danger at 7 p.m. MT.