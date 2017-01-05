Just Released

Public asked to help decide which local transportation projects to fund

Residents of Greater Des Moines are invited to share their opinions on which local transportation projects they would like to see receive funding from the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Eighteen projects are under consideration, ranging from trails, streetscapes and transit buses to the reconstruction of existing roads and the construction of new roads. More than $33.5 million in projects have been requested, while less than $13 million in funding is available. The grants are available through the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and administered by the MPO.

The public can find project descriptions and an interactive map of the 18 projects online atwww.dmampo.org/public-participation/ and leave comments on the site now through Monday, Jan. 30. Comments can also be shared at a public meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the MPO, 420 Watson Powell, Jr. Way, Suite 200, Des Moines.

In addition to collecting public comment on the projects, the MPO staff has scored the projects on how well they help meet the regional performance measures established in Mobilizing Tomorrow, the region’s long-range transportation plan. The scores and public comments will be presented in February to a funding subcommittee of local elected officials, who will make a funding recommendation. The recommendation will be presented to the MPO Policy Committee in March for review and again in April for final approval. Once awarded, the grants will be allocated in federal fiscal year 2021.

For more information on the projects, call or email MPO staff at 515-334-0075 orinfo@dmampo.org.