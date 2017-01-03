Just Released

Waukee issued record-breaking 1,124 building permits in 2016

The City of Waukee’s Development Services Department issued a total of 1,124 building permits in 2016 — nearly a 25 percent increase from the previous record set in 2015.

Of the 1,124 building permits issued by the City, 278 were for single-family housing, 271 were for townhomes, 14 were for multi-family developments (360 units), and 39 were for commercial developments. The remaining permits fall into the “Other” category, including projects such as additions, alterations, decks, etc.

“The number of commercial building permits issued this year is actually the same number issued in 2015, but the valuation jumped from $3.1 million in 2015 to $28.4 million in 2016,” said Development Services Director Brad Deets. “The majority of that total comes from the $27 million office project currently under construction along the Kettlestone Corridor.”

The valuation of the 2016 City of Waukee building permits totals $209.2 million, up from a total of $154.4 million in 2015. This upward trend has been present since 2013.

“We are thrilled that people and companies have chosen to invest in Waukee — to make their homes here and grow businesses here,” said Waukee Mayor Bill Peard. “As our population increases, we will continue to build on the promise of good living.”

Platting in Waukee was also completed for a total of 300 single-family lots and 74 townhomes in 2016. City officials anticipate more ground to be broken in Waukee in 2017, including areas of the Kettlestone Development.