Just Released

80/35 dates announced

10 years of magic. 80/35 turns 10 on Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, 2017, at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Tickets for 80/35 2017 will go on sale in early spring.

Since 2008, 80/35 has brought nearly 400 national, regional and local artists to play in Des Moines to an estimated 30,000 attendees each year. Weezer, The Roots, Wilco, David Byrne & St. Vincent, Wu-Tang Clan, The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie, Cake, Nas, The Decemberists, Conor Oberst, Modest Mouse and Spoon have all graced the 80/35 stages, alongside many other local, regional and national artists. In addition to music, the festival hosts local organizations, interactive art, food and beverage sales and resting places for attendees to enjoy.

The music festival was founded by the non-profit, Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) with the vision to spark growth in the city’s live music economy. To think outside the box to enhance the creative, vibrant culture Des Moines residents craved.



As the event approaches its 10th year, the Des Moines music scene has shifted to become a major player in the city’s quality of life. Bands are no longer merely passing through; they are stopping here to play to bigger audiences than ever before.

Beyond 80/35, the DMMC and its more than 550 volunteers work tirelessly to achieve its mission to develop, support, advocate and cultivate Des Moines’ music economy.

80/35 helps the DMMC push the envelope forward in the community by providing support for a variety of programming including: summer camps for middle school students; Music University, a conference to connect local musicians with music industry experts; music showcases, including Gross Domestic Product and Little BIG Fest festivals; resources for musicians and advocacy for issues important to pushing the DMMC mission forward.

Learn more about 80/35 and the DMMC at http://80-35.com and http://desmoinesmc.com.

Dates Announcement Email Blast – http://eepurl.com/ctIxav

Website – http://80-35.com

Facebook – http://facebook.com/8035musicfestival

Twitter – http://twitter.com/8035

Instagram – http://instagram.com/8035musicfest

Snapchat – dsm8035

Past Lineups – http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/80/35_Music_Festival

Request hi-res photos – jill@on-pitch.com