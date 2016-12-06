Just Released

Iowa All Academy Ball honors Service Academy students and graduates

The Iowa All Academy Ball on Dec. 30 will be an evening that will celebrate Iowans who are attending or have graduated from one of the five United States Service Academies. This 10th annual ball is becoming an Iowa holiday tradition honoring these men and women who serve their communities in Iowa and their nation through their military service.

The Ball is a special evening for cadets and midshipmen and their family and friends to come together and recognize the accomplishments of these men and women and the support of their family, friends and community. The West Point Parents Club of Iowa, who are the hosts of this year’s event, welcomes current and past graduates, their families and friends to support and attend this special evening.

This year’s ball will be held at the Sheraton West Des Moines Hotel, 1800 50th St. in West Des Moines and will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction. The evening’s formal program will begin at 7 p.m. and will include a dinner banquet, keynote speaker and dancing.

In attendance will be Lieutenant Colonel John D. Cross, United States Military Academy Class of 1993, and the featured speaker for this special evening. His leadership and staff positions include commanding two companies and a combined arms battalion. LTC Cross served as the Commandant of the USMA Preparatory School (2014-2016) and is the current Chair of the Military Science Department at Illinois State University.

Proceeds from this event will help support a number of Iowa military charities, including the Iowa Veterans Home and Puppy Jake Foundation Ltd.

To buy tickets, become a sponsor, or donate to the event, please contact event organizers, Terri and Eddie Boylston, by email (wppcofia@gmail.com), or visit the Iowa All-Academy Ball website at www.iowaallacademyball.com.