Just Released

West Des Moines’ Rose named high school Athletic Director of the Year in Iowa

West Des Moines Community Schools Athletics Activities Department Director Brad Rose was named the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA) 2017 Athletic Director of the Year for the State of Iowa, as well as the 2017 Central District Athletic Director of the Year. Rose will be honored at the IHSADA State Convention in late March and at Valley High School.

During his 27 years as an educator, Rose has taught at the elementary, junior high, and high school levels. He has served as an athletic director for 14 years and is in his eighth year in his current position.

As athletics and activities director in the WDMCS, Rose has assisted with improvements and additions at every district venue for athletics and fine arts, including Valley Stadium and the Staplin Performing Arts Center. He has also been involved in developing and acquiring new complexes, rooms, and equipment for several sports and the fine and performing arts.

Rose earned a State Award of Merit for outstanding leadership from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) in 2011. He also received NIAAA’s Jim Teff Achievement Award for excellence in creation and innovation in professional development in 2014.

Rose is a member of the NIAAA, the IHSADA, the Iowa Football Coaches Association, and the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association. He earned his Certified Athletic Administrator endorsement from the NIAAA in 2012. He currently serves as NIAAA Leadership Training Coordinator and is on the Board of Control for the IHSADA. He is a part-time instructor for Morningside College and Drake University and is also involved in the community as a youth sports coach. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Simpson College and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Drake University.