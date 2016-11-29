Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Please ignore this text box. It is used to detect spammers. If you enter anything into this text box, your message will not be sent.

Just Released

Greater Des Moines Partnership Legislative Leadership Luncheon Dec. 8

11/29/2016

The Greater Des Moines Partnership will hold its Annual Legislative Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. The Partnership will unveil its 2017 State Legislative Agenda.

In addition, leaders in the Iowa State Legislature will speak and participate in a panel discussion previewing the upcoming session. Speakers will include:

  • Incoming Senate President Jack Whitver (R – Ankeny)
  • Senate Democratic Leader Rob Hogg (D – Cedar Rapids)
  • Iowa House Representative Jo Oldson (D – Des Moines)

Event Registration is $35 for Partnership Investors and Affiliate Chamber Members and $45 for the general public. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:15 a.m. To register for the event, click here.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.