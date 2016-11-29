Just Released

Greater Des Moines Partnership Legislative Leadership Luncheon Dec. 8

The Greater Des Moines Partnership will hold its Annual Legislative Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. The Partnership will unveil its 2017 State Legislative Agenda.

In addition, leaders in the Iowa State Legislature will speak and participate in a panel discussion previewing the upcoming session. Speakers will include:

Incoming Senate President Jack Whitver (R – Ankeny)

Senate Democratic Leader Rob Hogg (D – Cedar Rapids)

Iowa House Representative Jo Oldson (D – Des Moines)

Event Registration is $35 for Partnership Investors and Affiliate Chamber Members and $45 for the general public. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:15 a.m. To register for the event, click here.