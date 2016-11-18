Clive’s ‘Light the Plaza’ event set for Dec. 6

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Clive will hold its annual “Light the Plaza” event. The event is a holiday lighting of the Aasheim Plaza located at the corner of N.W. 86th Street and University Boulevard in Clive. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with the Valley High School Vocal Music performing holiday carols. The lighting ceremony will follow with Mayor Scott Cirksena as the master of ceremonies. Following the lighting ceremony, everyone is invited to Bruegger’s located at 1650 N.W. 86th St. in Clive, across the street from Aasheim Plaza. There will be a visit from Santa, hot cocoa and cookies. The event will conclude at 7:30 p.m. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. The Clive Historical Society’s Open House will be held in conjunction with this event. Their event will be held from 5-7 p.m. (break at 6 p.m. for plaza lighting) at the Swanson House (8641 Swanson Blvd.).