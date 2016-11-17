Grand opening/ribbon cutting celebration for Grimes urban development

The community of Grimes and members of Grimes Chamber & Economic Development will join with the developers of a planned multi-use urban development called Heritage at Grimes. A ribbon cutting and bridge naming ceremony will highlight the activities, which will take place on Nov. 17, beginning at 4 p.m. Other corresponding activities will include an open house in a model home built by Genesis Homes and a brass quintet from the Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

Heritage at Grimes is a planned multi-faceted urban development that will incorporate a new town center, a new Dallas Center-Grimes elementary school building, Highway 141 commercial frontage, public space, pedestrian friendly trails, and a variety of housing products. The entire development is more than 400 acres in total.

The development, upon completion, will contribute to the already substantial growth being seen in the northwest suburbs of the Des Moines metropolitan area. For Grimes specifically, it is anticipated to add more than 3,000 in population at the time of full buildout, in addition to providing important road connectivity to other area developments and bringing new commercial retail and service offerings to the community.