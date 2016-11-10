Clive dedication for new public art sculpture “Radiance” on Nov. 18

The City of Clive and the Public Arts Advisory Commission (PAAC) invite the public to the dedication ceremony and reception on Friday, Nov. 18 for the latest addition to the Clive Public Arts Collection “Radiance”. In 2014, the PAAC starting working with artist and long-time Clive resident Peter Marasco to develop a piece to honor Mr. Marasco’s commitment to the community as a veteran, community activist, educator and artist. Former art works of Peter’s can be found in front of Guide One Insurance on Ashworth Road in West Des Moines and in front of the Park Fleur Building in Des Moines.

On Friday, Nov. 18 a gathering will start at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Woodlands Creek Senior Living Community, with a formal dedication ceremony to start at 3 p.m. at the corner of N.W. 128th Street and Woodlands Parkway. The ceremony will include comments from the Mayor of Clive, the Marasco Family, and the Chair of the Public Arts Commission. Following the ceremony a reception will continue in the Community Room at Woodlands Creek.

The public is cordially invited and encouraged to attend this dedication, and parking will be available at Woodlands Creek Senior Living Community, 12605 Woodlands Parkway, Clive. In case of inclement weather, the dedication ceremony take place in the Community Room at Woodlands Creek.

The City of Clive and the Public Arts Advisory Commission would like to thank all of the organizations and private individuals who contributed to the creation of “Radiance” including: Polk County, Bravo of Greater Des Moines, Clive Community Foundation and the many private donors to this project. The Public Arts Advisory Commission was founded in May 2007 to enhance the positive identity and image of Clive. For more information on the activities of the PAAC, please visit our website at www.cityofclive.com/residents/public-art-program.