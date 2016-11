Gov. Branstad to order flags at half-staff to honor police officers killed in the line of duty

Gov. Terry Branstad will order all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day(s) of internment to honor Des Moines Police Sgt. Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, who were killed in the line of duty in the early morning hours of Nov. 2. Details will be forthcoming when funeral arrangements are finalized.