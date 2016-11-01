Sports: Minnesota recalls trio from Iowa Wild

Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Tuesday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forwards Christoph Bertschy (pronounced Burr-chee), Tyler Graovac (pronounced GRAY-oh-vack) and Jordan Schroeder (pronounced SHRAY-duhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bertschy, 22 (4/5/94), tallied his first career NHL point with an assist and skated 8:37 in Minnesota’s 4-0 win over Dallas on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Fribourg, Switzerland, has totaled three points (1-2=3) in seven games with Iowa this season. He has recorded one assist in four career NHL contests with the Wild. Bertschy was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (158th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Graovac, 23 (4/27/93), notched his first career NHL goal in the third period of the Wild’s 4-0 win against Dallas on Saturday and skated 9:12. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound native of Brampton, Ont., has totaled four points (3-1=4) in six games with Iowa this season. He owns one goal in six career NHL contests with Minnesota. Graovac was selected by the Wild in the seventh round (191st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft in Saint Paul.

Schroeder, 26 (9/29/90), was named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week on Monday after scoring seven points (4-3=7) in three games last week including a goal in all three contests. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., ranks first on Iowa with four goals, seven points and 22 shots on goal. He has recorded 27 points (11-16=27) in 107 career NHL contests with Vancouver and Minnesota. Schroeder was selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL entry Draft.

After road games in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, Iowa returns home on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 PM with the Rockford IceHogs. It’s ZERO Prostate Awareness Night, which marks the beginning of “Movember” – a month long initiative where men grow moustaches to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research. Sunday’s game is also Pucks & Paws Night, presented by Anderson Animal Hospital. Participating sponsors include Downtown Doggy Daycare and Copper Cup. For the first 400 fans (and their dog), will be given a Iowa Wild themed Pet Bowl presented by Anderson Animal Hospital and Lazer 103.3. There will also be a Pet Food Drive that benefits the Animal Rescue League. Sunday night is also Subway Combo Pack night. There will be a Postgame Skate after the game for all fans.

The Wild hosts Wild About Education on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a 10:30 a.m. faceoff against Charlotte, presented by Amerigroup Iowa Inc. and the Science Center. Thursday’s game is also Corporate Field Trip day. Fans may bring a Subway receipt to purchase a ticket for $5. Thursday’s game is also a Mug Club day.

