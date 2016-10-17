Minnesota assigns Reilly to Iowa Wild

Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Reilly, 23 (7/13/93), did not play Saturday after skating 14:09 in the season opener at St. Louis on Oct. 13. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound defenseman posted seven points (1-6=7) in 29 games with Minnesota during his rookie campaign in 2015-16. The Chicago native and former University of Minnesota Golden Gopher also totaled 23 points (5-18=23) in 45 games with Iowa last season, setting the team record for points by a rookie defensemen.

