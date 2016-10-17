Brazilian 2wins to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Dec. 1.

The 2nd annual “Brazilian 2wins Christmas” kicks off the holiday season at Hoyt Sherman Place on Thursday, Dec. 1. High energy music group the Brazilian 2wins takes you on a magical journey through the holiday season. This concert for all ages will feature unique concert renditions with tons of special musical guests, full production, live actors, comedy and dancing.

Well-known for their unique style of performing and music, everyone from jazz junkies and reggae lovers, to classical aficionados and hip hop heads, all leave smiling with their own comparisons of who the group sounds like. Show time will be 7 p.m.

Tickets will be $25 in advance and $30 day of show and go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 19. They can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.