Veridian Credit Union holds Community Shred Day

Veridian Credit Union held a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 8 at five Veridian branches across the state. The event drew 2,565 people to safely discard more than 64,000 pounds of private documents. Veridian partnered with On-Site Information Destruction, Inc. to provide shred trucks at Veridian branches in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and West Des Moines. The shredded material will be recycled into commercial-grade paper towels, toilet paper and other products. As a result, an estimated 543 trees will be saved. The credit union started offering a Community Shred Day in 2009, and steady growth helped make it a semi-annual event in 2014. Since the inaugural event, Veridian estimates that 621,478 pounds of sensitive, unwanted documents have been shredded and recycled, saving approximately 5,266 trees. The next Community Shred Day is scheduled for May 2017.