Iowa Public Television to hold Iowa Press debates

Iowa Public Television will hold an Iowa Press debate for the Third Congressional District on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. The hour-long debate will begin at 8 p.m. in front of a live audience in The Arts Center. The program will air live on statewide IPTV and be streamed online at Iptv.org.

Candidates David Young (R-Van Meter) and Jim Mowrer (D-Boone) will answer questions and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans for the state of Iowa. Dean Borg, longtime host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate. Reporters joining Borg include Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, and Kathie Obradovich, political columnist for The Des Moines Register.

The Iowa Press Debates: Third Congressional District will be open to the public with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Register to attend this free event at Iptv.org. Spectators should plan to arrive no later than 7:45 p.m. to be seated prior to the live televised debate.

For more information on the Iowa Press Debates: Third Congressional District, please contact Tonya Weber at 515-725-9705 or tonya@iptv.org.