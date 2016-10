Brian Wilson to perform at Civic Center

Des Moines Performing Arts is pleased to present legendary singer, songwriter and record producer, Brian Wilson at the Des Moines Civic Center on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at DesMoinesPerformingArts.org, the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at (515) 246-2300, or on the Des Moines Performing Arts app (available for Android and IOS users).