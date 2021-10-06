Feature Story

Fall Arts & Entertainment Guide

Central Iowa’s blueprint to fun diversions, interesting distractions and enjoyable recreation

Cooler weather has settled into central Iowa. The sun might be setting a little sooner, but don’t you dare sink into a wintery sadness. Instead, say “hello” to autumn crispness, colorful leaves and sweater season. More than likely, you’ll soon have a hankering for pumpkin spice, apple crisp and either bundling up to attack hay-rack rides and other outdoor options or adventuring off to enjoy events at our city’s top entertainment hotspots. CITYVIEW has you covered. The following list is not meant to be a comprehensive one, but these pages contain an extensive compilation of local offerings for having fun. Use it!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Events and attractions are subject to sudden changes and/or cancellation. Before attending, be sure to check with each one individually to verify its current status, start times, offerings and other details, including what safety protocols are in place. We simply couldn’t include them all, and they are ever changing.

Art

Sculptures, paintings, abstract, post-modern

DES MOINES ART CENTER

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Upcoming exhibitions:

Oct. 22 – March 20: “Fantasy Figures: Surrealist Works on Paper” from the Art Center’s Collection in the John Brady Print Gallery; Curator: Laura Burkhalter

Surrealism is one of the most popular and well-known 20th-century art movements. Its chaotic and mysterious imagery, inspired by dreams, fantasies and the subconscious, has influenced generations of artists. Dating mainly from the 1930s to the 1960s and featuring drawings, collages and various printmaking techniques, many of the works in this exhibition include takes on the human body. In the hands of these artists, faces expand and float, limbs twist and dance, and people turn into monsters, machines, animals and things in between.

MAINFRAME STUDIOS

900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.mainframestudios.org

First Fridays of the month at Mainframe Studios are a free opportunity to see themed open studio events with tours of more than 130 artist studios while enjoying special exhibitions, food and live music.

ANKENY ART CENTER

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny; www.ankenyartcenter.com

Oct. 5 – Nov. 24: “Inner Freedom” fine art acrylic painting by Melynda Van Zee

Reception: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.

Oct. 5 – Nov. 24: “Lapidary” fine art photography and ceramics by Brooke Szweda

Reception: Thursday, Oct. 7, 5-7 p.m.

GREATER DES MOINES BOTANICAL GARDEN

909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

This fall: The Founders Garden development is underway at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. This new dry meadow garden will feature a large botanical steel sculpture of a Combretaceae leaf entitled “Threshold,” created by internationally recognized Basque artist Juanjo Novella, who lives in Spain. The Founders Garden is scheduled for completion this fall.

On-stage action

Can’t-miss live performances

BALLET DES MOINES

121 S. 11th St., Suite 100, West Des Moines; www.balletdesmoines.org

Oct. 29: “kiss. Together, with, and for Des Moines,” Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 10-13: “The Nutcracker,” Hoyt Sherman Place

Dec. 17-18: “The Nutcracker,” Staplin Performing Arts Center in Valley High School

DES MOINES SYMPHONY

Civic Center of Greater Des Moines, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.dmsymphony.org

Saturday, Oct. 9: “Revolution: The Music of The Beatles,” Pops concert

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24: “Masterworks 2 – Tchaikovsky’s Fourth”

Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 20-21: “Masterworks 3 – Beethoven’s Violin Concerto”

Friday, Dec. 31: “New Year’s Eve Pops: The Music of Elton John,” Pops concert

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30: “Masterworks 4 – Immortal Beloved”

Saturday-Sunday, March 19-20: “Masterworks 5 – Beethoven & Shostakovich”

DES MOINES PERFORMING ARTS

Des Moines Civic Center/Cowles Commons/Stoner Theater – 221 Walnut St.

Temple Theater – 1011 Locust St.

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Oct. 8-17: DMYAT: “Disney Descendants,” Des Moines Young Artists Theatre at the Stoner Theater

Oct. 12-17: “The Band’s Visit,” Willis Broadway Series at the Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 22-23: “The Mirror” at the Stoner Theater

Nov. 12-21: “The Cake,” Iowa Stage Theatre Company at the Stoner Theater

Dec. 4-5: “Shen Yun” at the Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 15: “Home Free’s Warmest Winter Tour” at the Des Moines Civic Center

Dec. 16-23: “It’s a Wonderful Life: The Radio Play,” Iowa Stage Theatre Company at the Stoner Theater

Jan. 21: “Terry Virts, NASA Astronaut, View From Above,” National Geographic Live at Des Moines Civic Center

Jan. 25-30: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at the Temple Theater

Feb. 1: “National Geographic Live: Wild Hope” with Ami Vitale, photographer and filmmaker, at the Des Moines Civic Center

Feb. 5: “Step Afrika!,” Wellmark Family Series at the Des Moines Civic Center

Feb. 8-13: “Tootsie,” Willis Broadway Series at the Des Moines Civic Center

Feb. 11-20: “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” Iowa Stage Theatre Company at the Stoner Theater

March 10: “National Geographic Live: Spinosaurus – Lost Giant of the Cretaceous” with paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim at the Des Moines Civic Center

March 11-12: “RENT,” Willis Broadway Series at the Des Moines Civic Center

March 15: “Disney Princess – The Concert” at the Des Moines Civic Center

March 22-27: “Hadestown,” Willis Broadway Series at the Des Moines Civic Center

March 25 – April 3: “Sweat,” Iowa Stage Theatre Company at the Stoner Theater

March 26: “Doodle POP,” Wellmark Family Series at the Temple Theater

DES MOINES COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

831 42nd St., Des Moines; www.dmplayhouse.com

Oct. 15-24: “Escaping the Labyrinth”

Nov. 5-14: “Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” – Children’s Theatre

Dec. 3-19: “The Sound of Music” – Family Holiday Classic

Jan. 7-22: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!” – Children’s Theatre

Feb. 4-20: Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express – Destination… MURDER”

March 4-20: “Charlotte’s Web” – Children’s Theatre

HOYT SHERMAN PLACE – COMEDY/HUMOR

1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

Thursday, Oct. 7: “One Night With Nikki Glaser”

Friday, Oct. 8: “Charlie Berens”

Friday, Oct. 15: “Whitney Cummings – Touch Me Tour”

Nov. 23: “Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour”

Tuesday, Dec. 3: “Trailer Park Boys”

Saturday, Dec. 4: “David Sedaris”

Sunday, Jan. 30: “Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet 2 Salty”

THEATRE MIDWEST

Locations TBA; www.theatremidwest.org

Dec. 4-5: “Dairy Queen”

Feb. 12-13: “Burst”

CLASS ACT PRODUCTIONS

201 First Ave. S., Altoona; www.captheatre.org

Oct. 29 – Nov. 14: “The Addams Family Young@Part”

ANKENY COMMUNITY THEATRE

1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Oct. 1-10: “A Piece of My Heart”

Dec. 3-12: “Geezers”

Feb. 4-13: “Cry It Out”

IOWA STATE CENTER

Stephens Auditorium/Fisher Theater/Scheman Building; www.center.iastate.edu/events

Friday, Oct. 8: “The Fab Four” at Stephens Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15: “Whose Live Anyway?” at Stephens Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17: “Ballet Hispánico” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21: “Ron White” at Stephens Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: “Straight No Chaser: Back in the High Life Tour 2021” at Stephens Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: “Street Scene” at Fisher Theatre, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21: “Susan Werner” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28: “Martina McBride: Joy of Christmas Tour” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12: “The Nutcracker Ballet” at Stephens Auditorium, 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: “A Magical Cirque Christmas” at Stephens Auditorium, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26: “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29: “Drumline Live” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: “Barjche – Orchesis – Dance Company” at Fisher Theatre, 10 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 7: “Fiddler on the Roof” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11: “Dinosaur World Live” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14: “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at Stephens Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17: “South Pacific” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18: “Russian National Orchestra” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22: “Cirque Mechanics” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2: “Pout Pout Fish” at Stephens Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Thursday, March 3: “ISU Orchestra – Youth Matinee” at Stephens Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 22: “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad” at Stephens Auditorium, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 23: “Hasan Minhaj” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 24: “Velocity” at Stephens Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26: “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 27: “Hairspray” at Stephens Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

ACTORS – AMES COMMUNITY THEATER

120 Abraham Drive, Ames; www.actorsinc.org/shows

Nov. 11-21: “Lucky Stiff”

Jan. 27 – Feb. 6: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”

CAROUSEL THEATRE OF INDIANOLA

117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola

www.carouseltheatre.org

Oct. 22-31: “And Then There Were None”

March 18-27: “Next to Normal”

SIMPSON COLLEGE

Blank Performing Arts Center, 513 D St., Indianola; www.simpson.edu

Oct. 22-24: “The Enchanted Pig” music by Jonathan Dove; lyrics by Alasdair Middleton

Nov. 19-22: “As You Like It” by William Shakespeare

Feb. 4-6: “Fefu and Her Friends” by Maria Irene Fornes

March 4-6: “Guys and Dolls” music and lyrics by Frank Loesser; book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

PELLA OPERA HOUSE

611 Franklin St., Pella; www.pellaoperahouse.org

Oct. 15: “Nashville North.” Songs and Stories with Nashville’s Hit Writers, Paul Sikes, Wynn Varble, Chris Wallin and featuring Pella’s own Jara Johnson.

Oct. 28: “Bourbon and Ribs.” Bourbon tasting, ribs and heavy hors d’oeuvres… The event will be led by whiskey expert Amanda Korth to raise funds for the Pella Opera House.

Nov. 13: “David Nail.” Acclaimed singer, songwriter and recording artist David Nail comes to Pella. Opening Act: Jara Johnson, Iowa singer/songwriter.

Nov. 28: “Davis and Friends – Christmas at the Opera House.” An annual holiday season favorite — Davis Folkerts on the Barton Theatre Organ along with vocalists and instrumentalists singing Yuletide classics.

Dec. 10: “Jordan Smith, ’Tis the Season.” In 2015, Smith became the “best-selling artist in the history of The Voice” and winner of Season 9.

TALLGRASS THEATRE COMPANY

2019 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.tallgrasstheatre.org

Tallgrass Theatre’s new home is under construction at 2019 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Check for programming updates later this year.

FUNNY BONE COMEDY CLUB AND RESTAURANT

560 South Prairie View Drive, Suite #100, West Des Moines; www.desmoines.funnybone.com

World-class stand-up comedy frequently takes the stage at Funny Bone. Check online for details.

Live music highlights

Some of the local sounds that people can’t wait to see.

Every second Thursday: Midnight Dogs at Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com.

at Lefty’s Live Music, 2307 University Ave., Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com. Thursday, Oct. 28: Elizabeth Moen – folk rock at The Maintenance Shop’s fall concert series at Iowa State Memorial Union in Ames; www.sub.iastate.edu/mshop, 8 p.m. Moen is described as sultry and intoxicating. For fans of Lake Street Dive, Alabama Shakes, Sharon Van Etten, Stevie Nicks and Jonie Mitchell.

– folk rock at The Maintenance Shop’s fall concert series at Iowa State Memorial Union in Ames; www.sub.iastate.edu/mshop, 8 p.m. Moen is described as sultry and intoxicating. For fans of Lake Street Dive, Alabama Shakes, Sharon Van Etten, Stevie Nicks and Jonie Mitchell. Oct. 31 – Nov. 1: Todd Snider – First Agnostic Tour of Hope & Wonder at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.woolysdm.com, 8 p.m.

– First Agnostic Tour of Hope & Wonder at Wooly’s, 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines; www.woolysdm.com, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5: Nelly at Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com/events-calendar. A diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, Nelly has continually raised the bar.

at Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com/events-calendar. A diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, Nelly has continually raised the bar. Saturday, Nov. 20: Gladys Knight at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. Gladys Knight & The Pips released their first album in 1960 when Knight was just 16. She’s still rockin’.

at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org. Gladys Knight & The Pips released their first album in 1960 when Knight was just 16. She’s still rockin’. Wednesday, Dec. 8: James Taylor & His All-Star Band with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com.

with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com. Wednesday, Dec. 8: Arlo McKinley at XBK, 1159 24th St., Des Moines; www.xbklive.com. After he almost gave up on music altogether, McKinley’s story is now one of hope and sincerity, and he’s living proof that quality songs will eventually reach the right ears.

at XBK, 1159 24th St., Des Moines; www.xbklive.com. After he almost gave up on music altogether, McKinley’s story is now one of hope and sincerity, and he’s living proof that quality songs will eventually reach the right ears. Thursday, Dec. 9: King & Country’s “A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour’’ at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com.

at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com. Saturday, Feb. 12: “Eric Church’s The Gather Again Tour” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com.

at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com. Saturday, March 26: “Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com.

at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com. Any time The Max Wellman Big Band plays at NOCE, 1326 Walnut St, Des Moines; www.nocedsm.com.

Fun events

Circle-your-calendar-worthy can’t-miss attractions.

October

Recurring weekly on Saturdays until the end of October — Downtown Farmers’ Market, in the center of downtown Des Moines’ Historic Court District; www.dsmpartnership.com. The market begins at 8 a.m. during October and runs until noon.

— Downtown Farmers’ Market, in the center of downtown Des Moines’ Historic Court District; www.dsmpartnership.com. The market begins at 8 a.m. during October and runs until noon. Oct. 1-10: Eat Week at restaurants in West Des Moines; wdmeatweek.com. An “un-fork-gettable” celebration of food featuring select West Des Moines eateries showcasing special menus and pricing.

Eat Week at restaurants in West Des Moines; wdmeatweek.com. An “un-fork-gettable” celebration of food featuring select West Des Moines eateries showcasing special menus and pricing. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9: Halloweenapalooza Film Festival at Hotel Ottumwa, 107 E. Second St., Ottumwa; www.halloweenapalooza.prescribedfilms.com. A horror-film showcase created by horror filmmakers and for horror fans. The festival aims to provide an educational and entertaining visual experience while celebrating this unique genre. Learn from fellow film buffs, celebrity guests or industry professionals or just come to enjoy the zombie walk, vendors and a midnight screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Halloweenapalooza Film Festival at Hotel Ottumwa, 107 E. Second St., Ottumwa; www.halloweenapalooza.prescribedfilms.com. A horror-film showcase created by horror filmmakers and for horror fans. The festival aims to provide an educational and entertaining visual experience while celebrating this unique genre. Learn from fellow film buffs, celebrity guests or industry professionals or just come to enjoy the zombie walk, vendors and a midnight screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Saturday, Oct. 9: Indigenous Iowans Day at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.

Indigenous Iowans Day at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org. Oct. 9-10: Covered Bridge Festival in Madison County in Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2.

Covered Bridge Festival in Madison County in Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival-2. Sunday, Oct. 10: Central Iowa Wind Ensemble performs “Spark” at the Franklin Junior High, 48th and Franklin in Des Moines, 3 p.m.

Central Iowa Wind Ensemble performs “Spark” at the Franklin Junior High, 48th and Franklin in Des Moines, 3 p.m. Oct. 14-17, 21-24: Night Eyes at Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com. Trick-or-treaters roam through enchanted lighting displays and a merry-not-scary treat safari.

Night Eyes at Blank Park Zoo, 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com. Trick-or-treaters roam through enchanted lighting displays and a merry-not-scary treat safari. Oct. 15-24: Family Halloween at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org.

Family Halloween at Living History Farms, 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org. Oct. 15-16: Fall Bulb Market at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com.

Fall Bulb Market at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. Oct. 16-17: Great Iowa Pet Expo at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com.

Great Iowa Pet Expo at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com. Oct. 16-17: IMT Des Moines Marathon, Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com.

IMT Des Moines Marathon, Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com. Sunday, Oct. 17: Nitro Circus tour at Principal Park; www.nitrocircus.com. Real-life action heroes brave the world’s largest jumps while pushing the envelope and doing incredible never-seen-before tricks, such as the legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp that launches BMX, skate and scooter athletes into the sky at 40 mph. Watch as Nitro’s daredevils attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagined could fly. With no roof there are no limits.

Nitro Circus tour at Principal Park; www.nitrocircus.com. Real-life action heroes brave the world’s largest jumps while pushing the envelope and doing incredible never-seen-before tricks, such as the legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp that launches BMX, skate and scooter athletes into the sky at 40 mph. Watch as Nitro’s daredevils attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagined could fly. With no roof there are no limits. Wednesday, Oct. 20: “Jeff Dunham Seriously!?” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

“Jeff Dunham Seriously!?” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Sunday, Oct. 24: Valley Junction Pumpkin Walk, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. Trick-or-treating, hayrack rides and free pumpkins while supplies last. 2-5 p.m.

Valley Junction Pumpkin Walk, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. Trick-or-treating, hayrack rides and free pumpkins while supplies last. 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24: DSM Drag Brunch at the Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dsmdragbrunch.com. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DSM Drag Brunch at the Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dsmdragbrunch.com. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29: Trick-or-Trees at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. The BOOtanical Garden’s Trick-or-Trees will feature interactive activities, entertainment, and opportunities to learn about trees and spooky botanicals. 6-9 p.m.

Trick-or-Trees at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. The BOOtanical Garden’s Trick-or-Trees will feature interactive activities, entertainment, and opportunities to learn about trees and spooky botanicals. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30: Wrestling Revolver – Tales from the Ring 3 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 N.W. 100th St., Clive; www.horizoneventscenter.com.

November

Saturday, Nov. 6: 40th Annual Santa’s North Pole Village Craft Sale in Ankeny; www.ankenyartcenter.com/event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the most popular craft shows in Iowa, featuring handcrafted items such as jewelry, clothing and holiday decor. At three locations: Northview Middle School, 1302 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; Parkview Middle School, 105 N.W. Pleasant St., Ankeny; Prairie Ridge Middle School, 1010 N.W. Prairie Ridge Drive, Ankeny

40th Annual Santa’s North Pole Village Craft Sale in Ankeny; www.ankenyartcenter.com/event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One of the most popular craft shows in Iowa, featuring handcrafted items such as jewelry, clothing and holiday decor. At three locations: Northview Middle School, 1302 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny; Parkview Middle School, 105 N.W. Pleasant St., Ankeny; Prairie Ridge Middle School, 1010 N.W. Prairie Ridge Drive, Ankeny Sunday, Nov. 7: “Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com

“Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour” at Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; iowaeventscenter.com Thursday, Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. All day

Veteran’s Day in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. All day Friday, Nov. 12: Science Center of Iowa’s Fundraising Gala, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines; www.sciowa.org/bigblast.

Science Center of Iowa’s Fundraising Gala, 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines; www.sciowa.org/bigblast. Nov. 11-12: Iowa’s Premier Beer, Wine and Food Expo at the Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Iowa’s Premier Beer, Wine and Food Expo at the Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Nov. 13 – Feb. 13: “Louis Fratino – Tenderness Revealed,” in Anna K. Meredith Gallery at the Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

“Louis Fratino – Tenderness Revealed,” in Anna K. Meredith Gallery at the Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org. Thursday, Nov. 18: Mingle & Jingle in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. 5-9 p.m.

Mingle & Jingle in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19: Champagne & Chocolate at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. 6-9 p.m.

Champagne & Chocolate at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 19-20: From the Barrel – Des Moines Whiskey Festival at The River Center, 340 S.W. Third St., Des Moines; www.dsmwhiskeyfest.com. More than 150 whiskey tastings, plus food, music, cigars, contests, speakers, charities and even more whiskey.

From the Barrel – Des Moines Whiskey Festival at The River Center, 340 S.W. Third St., Des Moines; www.dsmwhiskeyfest.com. More than 150 whiskey tastings, plus food, music, cigars, contests, speakers, charities and even more whiskey. Nov. 24-28: UnityPoint’s Festival of Trees & Lights, TBD; www.unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/festival-of-trees.aspx.

UnityPoint’s Festival of Trees & Lights, TBD; www.unitypoint.org/blankchildrens/festival-of-trees.aspx. Sunday, Nov. 28: DSM Drag Brunch at the Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dsmdragbrunch.com. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

December

Dec. 2-5: Christkindlmarket Des Moines at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.christkindlmarketdsm.com.

Christkindlmarket Des Moines at Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines; www.christkindlmarketdsm.com. Thursdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16: Jingle in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. 5-9 p.m.

Jingle in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10: Most Likeable People at Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dmcityview.com. 6-10 p.m.

Most Likeable People at Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dmcityview.com. 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19: DSM Drag Brunch at the Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dsmdragbrunch.com. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

DSM Drag Brunch at the Decades Event Center, 1208 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; www.dsmdragbrunch.com. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TBD: East Village Promenade, east of the river in downtown Des Moines; www.eastvillagedesmoines.com.

January

Jan. TBD: Fire & Ice in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com.

Fire & Ice in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. Saturday, Jan. 22: Fire & Ice at West Glen Town Center, 5465 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines, 1-4 p.m.

February

Feb. TBD: DIY in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com.

DIY in the Junction in Valley Junction, along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com. Tuesday, Feb. 1: CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Celebration at Adventureland’s Palace Theater in Altoona; www.dmcityview.com. 5-9 p.m.

CITYVIEW’s Best Of Des Moines Celebration at Adventureland’s Palace Theater in Altoona; www.dmcityview.com. 5-9 p.m. Feb. 1-3: Iowa Ag Expo at Hy-Vee Hall, downtown Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com/events.

Outdoors

Slipping, sliding, sledding, skating and saying, “WEEEEE!”

Outdoor ice skating

Des Moines: Brenton Skating Plaza, 520 Robert D. Ray Drive

520 Robert D. Ray Drive Greenwood Park Pond, 100 45th St.

100 45th St. MacRae Park Pond, 1021 Davis Ave.

1021 Davis Ave. Witmer Park Pond, 1610 34th St.

1610 34th St. Ankeny: Sunrise Park, 506 S.E. Peterson Drive

506 S.E. Peterson Drive Indianola: Indianola Activity Center, 2204 W. Second Ave.

2204 W. Second Ave. Grimes: Grimes Sports Complex, South of South Prairie Elementary School

South of South Prairie Elementary School Johnston: Johnston Commons, 6700 Merle Hay Road; Crosshaven Park , 7909 N.W. 95th St.

6700 Merle Hay Road; , 7909 N.W. 95th St. Urbandale: Lions Park on Prairie Avenue near 72nd and Aurora

on Prairie Avenue near 72nd and Aurora Waukee: Waukee Ice Rink at Grant Park, 605 S.E. Driftwood Lane

at Grant Park, 605 S.E. Driftwood Lane West Des Moines: Raccoon River Park, 2500 Grand Ave.

2500 Grand Ave. Valley Skating Plaza Ice Rink, 4444 Fuller Road

4444 Fuller Road Seven Oaks Ski Resort, 1086 222nd Drive, offers skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing and other winter activities. www.sevenoaksrec.com

Sports page

Central Iowa spectator sports

PBR DES MOINES INVITATIONAL – RODEO

Wells Fargo Arena

Saturday, Oct. 16

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY – DIVISION I COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Jack Trice Stadium, 1800 S. Fourth St., Ames; www.cyclones.com.

Home schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Oklahoma State, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Texas, TBD

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. TCU, 3 or 3:30 p.m.

IOWA WILD – MINOR LEAGUE PRO HOCKEY

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowawild.com.

Home schedule:

Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Tucson Roadrunners, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Chicago Wolves, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Chicago Wolves, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 vs. Manitoba Moose, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 vs. Manitoba Moose, 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Colorado Eagles, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Colorado Eagles, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Chicago Wolves, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Chicago Wolves, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 vs. San Diego Gulls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. San Diego Gulls, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 vs. Texas Stars, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24 vs. Texas Stars, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 12 vs. Henderson Silver Knights, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 vs. Henderson Silver Knights, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 vs. Manitoba Moose, 6 p.m.

Monday, March 21 vs. Manitoba Moose, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 25 vs. Rockford Icehogs, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 vs. Chicago Wolves, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Milwaukee Admirals, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 22 vs. Texas Stars, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 vs. Texas Stars, 6 p.m.

DES MOINES BUCCANEERS – JUNIOR A AMATEUR HOCKEY

Buccaneer Arena, 7201 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.bucshockey.com.

Home schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Lincoln Stars, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Fargo Force, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 vs. Fargo Force, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17 vs. Omaha Lancers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Tri-City Storm, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Omaha Lancers, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Lincoln Stars, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3 vs. Fargo Force, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18 vs. Lincoln Stars, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Lincoln Stars, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 vs. Sioux City Musketeers, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4 vs. Tri-City Storm, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 vs. Waterloo Black Hawks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 vs. Sioux City Musketeers, 6 p.m.

IOWA WOLVES – PRO BASKETBALL – NBA G LEAGUE

Wells Fargo Arena, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iawolves.com.

Home schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce/Heat, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce/Heat, 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 vs. Grand Rapids Gold/Nuggets, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 vs. Grand Rapids Gold/Nuggets, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers/Rockets, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers/Rockets, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 vs. Memphis Hustle/Grizzlies

Sunday, Jan. 23 vs. Texas Legends/Mavericks, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 vs. Texas Legends/Mavericks, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Agua Caliente Clippers/Clippers, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6 vs. Austin Spurs/Spurs, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 vs. Austin Spurs/Spurs, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors/Warriors, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 vs. Salt Lake City Stars/Jazz, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce/Heat, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16 vs. South Bay Lakers/Lakers, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 18 vs. South Bay Lakers/Lakers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 vs. Birmingham Squadron/Pelicans, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 31 vs. Oklahoma City Blue/Thunder, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 1 vs. Oklahoma City Blue/Thunder, 7 p.m.

DRAKE UNIVERSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL – NCAA DIVISION I

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines; godrakebulldogs.com.

Home schedule:

Sunday, Nov. 14 vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Richmond, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. St. Thomas, TBD

Thursday, Dec. 16 vs. Jackson State, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Chicago State, TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 28 vs. Mount Marty, TBD

*Conference home games had not yet been scheduled when CITYVIEW went to press.

DRAKE UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – NCAA DIVISION I

Knapp Center, 2601 Forest Ave., Des Moines; godrakebulldogs.com.

Home schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 10 vs. Creighton, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15 vs. South Dakota, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18 vs. Iowa State, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 vs. Longwood, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7 vs. Simpson, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.

*Conference home games had not yet been scheduled when CITYVIEW went to press.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY MEN’S BASKETBALL – NCAA DIVISION I

Hilton Coliseum, located at 1705 Center Drive, Ames; www.cyclones.com.

Home schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Kennesaw State, TBD

Friday, Nov. 12 vs. Oregon State, TBD

Tuesday, Nov. 16 vs. Alabama State, TBD

Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Grambling State, TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 1 vs. Arkansas – Pine Bluff, TBD

Thursday, Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. Jackson State, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, TBD

Tuesday, Dec. 21 vs. Chicago State, TBD

Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Missouri, TBD

*Conference home games had not yet been scheduled when CITYVIEW went to press.

IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL – NCAA DIVISION I

Hilton Coliseum, located at 1705 Center Drive, Ames; www.cyclones.com.

Home schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 vs. Omaha, TBD

Monday, Nov. 15 vs. South Dakota State, TBD

Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. Southern, TBD (Location: TBD)

Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. Longwood, TBD

Wednesday, Dec. 8 vs. Iowa, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 12 vs. UNI, TBD

Sunday, Dec. 19 vs. Prairie View A&M, TBD

*Conference home games had not yet been scheduled when CITYVIEW went to press.

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Feb. 16-19: State wrestling

Feb. 28 – March 5: Girls state basketball

March 7-11: Boys state basketball ♦