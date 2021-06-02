Feature Story

Summer Arts + Entertainment

Here comes the fun, again… Central Iowa’s summer agenda offers loads of live music, on-stage action, art, film, outdoor endeavors and events. Ready? Set. Seize the sunshine!

Good mornin’… sunshine! Adventure abounds in the greater Des Moines metro during the upcoming summer months. The following pages are jam-packed with opportunities to pursue your own pleasure. So, if the time has come for you to let the good times roll…. If the time is now to enjoy fun with friends and family… If you are past ready to go jump in a lake, river, pond or pool… Or if you’re ready to dust off the air-guitar… Then grab some sunscreen. You’ve come to the right place, so keep reading.

CITYVIEW’s Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide annually seeks to compile the area’s best resource for people looking for fun, and this summer’s event schedule looks to be loaded with bicycling, ball games, racing, food, fundraisers and so many entertainment options that we couldn’t squeeze every item within these pages. If you’re ready, then get set, because here comes the sun. And away we go…

Editor’s note: Dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but changes are inevitable. As the date of the event you wish to attend draws near, be sure to verify the information before attending. In our quest to print as many fun offerings within these pages as possible, listing pandemic-related safety measures and/or requirements for each quickly proved prohibitive. Be sure to check with each organization individually for protocols and procedures.

Art: Eye-popping exhibitions, compelling cultural collages and mind-bending works of beauty

Through Sept. 26: “Manos – Selections of Latin American Art” from the Des Moines Art Center’s Collection, in the John Brady Print Gallery. 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Nineteen artists inspired by Iowa’s landscape. Brunnier Art Museum, 1805 Center Drive, Ames; www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum Through July 23: Recent Acquisitions since 2019. Many of these newly attained items are being shown for the first time and represent a diversity of materials, media and makers. Brunnier Art Museum, 1805 Center Drive, Ames; www.museums.iastate.edu/visit/brunnier-art-museum

in Blank Three Gallery. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org June 4: “First Friday: Above and Beyond” at Mainframe Studios. An open studio event featuring the work of Dylan Huey that documents cancer survivors as they journey to places like Machu Picchu and Mount Kilimanjaro. Attendees can also expect to see new work by Matthew Corones and to enjoy food and drink by The Tangerine Food Co., plus live music. Free and family-friendly, 4-8 p.m., 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.mainframestudios.org

Art and crafts are on display while allowing the public to meet and interact with local artists. 137 Fifth St., West Des Moines, Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; www.valleyjunction.com/events June 13: Lecture – Leonor Fini, Surrealist Troubadour. In this illustrated talk, Alyce Mahon will consider the life and art of Leonor Fini (1907-1996), one of the most extraordinary artists of the 20th century. Once hailed as a “female troubadour,” Fini’s art reverses traditional gender roles — invariably portraying men as passive objects of desire while women are active, mythological heroines. Mahon will discuss the ways in which Fini presents a new female role model who is wise in love, witchcraft and occultism. Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

in Blank One Gallery. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org June 18-25: Art Week Des Moines. A celebration of arts offering online events as well as face-to-face opportunities to meet in communities. Art Week Des Moines’ goal is to provide programming across all generations and art genres. Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines; www.artweekdesmoines.com

A celebration of arts offering online events as well as face-to-face opportunities to meet in communities. Art Week Des Moines’ goal is to provide programming across all generations and art genres. Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines; www.artweekdesmoines.com June 25-27: The Des Moines Arts Festival. Central Iowa’s crown jewel for attracting professional artists from around the nation. Attendees enjoy eclectic food, interactive art, live music and the Interrobang Film Festival. Historically, more than 200,000 visitors attend each year. Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org

Central Iowa’s crown jewel for attracting professional artists from around the nation. Attendees enjoy eclectic food, interactive art, live music and the Interrobang Film Festival. Historically, more than 200,000 visitors attend each year. Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org June 25 – Aug. 15: “Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Awards.” The Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards annually recognizes outstanding African American artists of children’s books who demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values. “Our Voice” is the first retrospective of past winners and honorees. The Grinnell College Museum of Art, 1108 Park St., Grinnell; www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions

The Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards annually recognizes outstanding African American artists of children’s books who demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values. “Our Voice” is the first retrospective of past winners and honorees. The Grinnell College Museum of Art, 1108 Park St., Grinnell; www.grinnell.edu/life-grinnell/arts-culture/museum/exhibitions June 26-27: ArtFest Midwest. Local, regional and national artists participate while featuring a variety of mediums and styles. Hy-Vee Hall at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines; www.artfestmidwest.com

at Mainframe Studios. Hoover High School students’ art expo. Free and family-friendly, 4-8 p.m., 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.mainframestudios.org July 16-17: Waukee Arts Festival. Exhibits open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Two nights of concerts are also on the agenda, plus a day full of art. Centennial Park’s Open Air Shelter; www.waukee.org

Exhibits open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Two nights of concerts are also on the agenda, plus a day full of art. Centennial Park’s Open Air Shelter; www.waukee.org July 17 – Oct. 24: Justin Favela – Central American, in Anna K. Meredith Gallery and Meier Atrium. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

by Andrea Van Wyk (acrylic ink on canvas). Reception: Thursday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m. Ankeny Art Center, 1520 S.W. Ordnance Road; www.ankenyartcenter.com Aug. 3 – Sept. 29: Work by Ethan Edvenson (mixed media). Reception: Thursday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m. Ankeny Art Center, 1520 S.W. Ordnance Road; www.ankenyartcenter.com

at Mainframe Studios. Open studio event celebrating a large-scale permanent mural covering the entire exterior façade of Mainframe Studios’ five-story building. Designed by local artist Molly Spain. Free and family-friendly, 4-8 p.m., 900 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines; www.mainframestudios.org Sept. 18: Al Fresco Art Center Gala. The Art Center hosts an outdoor Saturday evening with live music, dinner and drinks from Tangerine, and a short program allowing Director Jeff Fleming the opportunity to thank the community for investing in the arts. From 6 p.m. until midnight. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org

The Art Center hosts an outdoor Saturday evening with live music, dinner and drinks from Tangerine, and a short program allowing Director Jeff Fleming the opportunity to thank the community for investing in the arts. From 6 p.m. until midnight. Des Moines Art Center, 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.desmoinesartcenter.org Permanently on display: “Apollo and Venus” viewings. A rare 400-year-old early Baroque masterpiece was discovered in 2016 by Executive Director Robert Warren as he searched for something completely unrelated in a little-used storeroom — the painting was wedged between a table and a plaster-and-lathe wall. Lost in the shuffle for decades, Otto van Veen’s “Apollo and Venus” is on permanent display at Hoyt Sherman’s art gallery. Check it out there along with many other pieces of fine art at Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

Fine Arts: The best of high society, fine performing arts and on-stage action… Lights. Laughter. Action… Enjoy!

June 4-20: “A Love Offering,” Des Moines Playhouse. T’Wana Jepson has been bit before. And scratched. And kicked. And punched. And called every dirty word in the book. But so has her co-worker and work mama, Miss Georgia. It comes with the territory as a nurse’s aide caring for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia. You learn to not take it personally and to lean on your co-workers for support. But after T’Wana is attacked by the patient in E 204, something happens that threatens the bonds of trust and friendship. 831 42nd St., Des Moines; www.dmplayhouse.com

Spirited game show-style fundraiser to support MercyOne House of Mercy, one of Iowa’s largest and most comprehensive providers of vital services for persons with substance use disorders, especially parenting women with children. Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Iowa Events Center, 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com June 25-26: “The Bridges of Madison County,” Tallgrass Theatre Company. A musical telling the story of photographer Robert Kincaid and his life-changing, four-day love affair with Iowa farm wife Francesca Johnson, “The Bridges of Madison County” is based on Robert James Waller’s 1992 novel. Friday-Saturday, at the new Jamie Hurd Amphitheater located in West Des Moines, 4100 Mills Civic Parkway; www.tallgrasstheatre.org/tickets

Des Moines Metro Opera. After 15 years, Sweeney Todd returns from wrongful exile and reopens his barber shop on Fleet Street in London. Together with the quirky, down-on-her-luck piemaker Mrs. Lovett, they cook up a plan that is both good for business and for vengeance. This musical thriller is a spine-tingling masterpiece that delves into the pitfalls of revenge. 513 North D St., Indianola; www.desmoinesmetroopera.org July 3-24: “The Queen of Spades,” Des Moines Metro Opera. Tchaikovsky’s brooding and ambitious ghost story is a tour de force set against the backdrop of Imperial Russia, featuring music that embodies the height of Russian romanticism. Armed with a melancholy soulfulness, and white-hot passion, the orchestra’s sweeping grandeur makes “The Queen of Spades” a masterpiece. 513 North D St., Indianola; www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

,” at the new Jamie Hurd Amphitheater located in West Des Moines, www.tallgrasstheatre.org July 17: “Fellow Travelers,” Des Moines Metro Opera. Set in 1950s Washington, D.C. amidst the oft-overlooked “Lavender Scare,” a U.S. government employment purge that resulted in thousands of firings and resignations of men and women believed to be members of the LGBTQ+ community, “Fellow Travelers” tells the story of a forbidden love between Timothy Laughlin, a recent college graduate, and Hawkins Fuller, an official at the State Department, while delving into struggles with faith, politics, betrayal and heartbreak. 513 North D St., Indianola; www.desmoinesmetroopera.org

A quirky musical comedy about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical. Based in New York City with ever changing pop culture references and upbeat music. Carousel Theatre of Indianola, La Vida Loca Winery, 7852 Jesup St., Indianola; www.carouseltheatre.org Sept. 4: “Aretha: A Tribute,” Des Moines Symphony Water Works Pops Series. Enjoy this free and family-friendly event as Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw join the Symphony for a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and her biggest hits, including “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman” and “Chain of Fools.” Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park; www.dmsymphony.org

Des Moines Symphony Water Works Pops Series. Enjoy this free and family-friendly event as Broadway diva Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy Award nominee Ryan Shaw join the Symphony for a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and her biggest hits, including “Respect,” “Think,” “A Natural Woman” and “Chain of Fools.” Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park; www.dmsymphony.org Sept. 5: A John Williams Celebration. From “Star Wars” to “E.T.,” “Indiana Jones” to “Harry Potter” and more, a thrilling symphonic celebration of composer John Williams. Hear your beloved film favorites played under the stars in the Symphony’s free, family-friendly Water Works Pops Series. Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park; www.dmsymphony.org

From “Star Wars” to “E.T.,” “Indiana Jones” to “Harry Potter” and more, a thrilling symphonic celebration of composer John Williams. Hear your beloved film favorites played under the stars in the Symphony’s free, family-friendly Water Works Pops Series. Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park; www.dmsymphony.org Sept. 10-26: “Cabaret,” Des Moines Playhouse – John Viars Theatre. In a late 1920s Berlin nightclub, a garish master of ceremonies assures the audience they will forget all their troubles at the cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, “Cabaret” explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. 831 42nd St., Des Moines; www.dmplayhouse.com

Thursday, 8 p.m. Stephens Auditorium, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu/events Oct. 22-31: “And Then There Were None.” Ten guilty strangers are lured to a desolate island estate, then each is accused of a prior murder by the voice of a mysterious host. Trapped on the island, the “ten soldiers” begin to die one by one at the hands of a diabolical avenger who uses a nursery rhyme to describe their fates. Carousel Theatre of Indianola, 117 E. Salem Ave., Indianola; www.carouseltheatre.org

Live music: Hot music tickets that are worth every penny!

June 9: Midnight Dogs (formerly known as Butter Cow Blues) at Lefty’s Live Music. Wednesday, at 6:30 p.m. 2307 University Ave, Des Moines; www.leftyslivemusic.com

at Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Weekly concert series, Thursdays at 6 p.m. 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com June 18-19: Bevington Bluegrass Festival at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Blistering bluegrass, shaded camping and kids under 12 are free. Food, art and merchandise vending are also on the agenda. Primitive camping is included with admission and campfires are acceptable. Located 25 minutes south of Des Moines. 2103 Warren Ave., Prole; www.briarpatchamphitheater.com

play at Water Works Park – Lauridsen Amphitheater. Saturday, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com June 15: Kellie Lin Knott plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

at West Capitol Mall. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Concessions provided by The Outside Scoop. www.musicunderthestars.org June 29: Chad Elliott and Kathryn Severing Fox play The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

JULY

July 1: Blues Traveler & JJ Gray and Mofro play at Water Works Park – Lauridsen Amphitheater. Thursday, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com

at Avenue of The Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles; www.bigcountrybash.com July 13: Central Standard Time plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu July 13: Jazz in July – Amina Figarova Group, 6 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

play at Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com July 20: Jazz in July – Gabriel Espinosa Band featuring Misha Tsiganov, 6 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

6 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org July 23-24: Briar Patch Reggae Festival at Briar Patch Amphitheater. Roots music performed by the top talent from around the Midwest, plus camping in the woods and wetlands of the infamous Briar Patch Amphitheater. Primitive camping is included with admission. Located 25 minutes south of Des Moines. 2103 Warren Ave., Prole; www.briarpatchamphitheater.com

at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel. According to MTV, Graciela Beltrán is “widely known as one of regional Mexican music’s most influential female voices. The star plays a Saturday show, starting at 8 p.m. 1504 305th St., Tama; www.meskwaki.com July 27: Jazz in July – The Syndicate, 6 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

6 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org July 30: Max Wellman & His Big Band – Back in Business, 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org July 31: Tommy Emmanuel, 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org July 30-31: Guthrie’s River Ruckus at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds. The lineup includes Brad Morgan, Phil Vassar, Chris Janson, Logan Mize, John Michael Montgomery, Granger Smith and Miranda Lambert. 408 State St., Guthrie Center; www.guthriesriverruckus.com

AUGUST

Aug. 6-8: Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. From Tanya Tucker to Black Pumas to The Avett Brothers and more, this outdoor camping experience, in the middle of a cornfield, offers stellar summer tunes. Check online for details and a full listing of bands. 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles; www.hinterlandiowa.com

at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater. From Tanya Tucker to Black Pumas to The Avett Brothers and more, this outdoor camping experience, in the middle of a cornfield, offers stellar summer tunes. Check online for details and a full listing of bands. 3357 St. Charles Road, St. Charles; www.hinterlandiowa.com Aug. 7: Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attell, 7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

7:30 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org Aug. 7: Elvis Elvis Elvis at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel. Saturday at 8 p.m. 1504 305th St., Tama; www.meskwaki.com

at Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel. Saturday at 8 p.m. 1504 305th St., Tama; www.meskwaki.com Aug. 12-22: Iowa State Fair live music. The Fair is the single largest event in the state and boasts a voluminous number of music concerts. East 30th and East University; www.iowastatefair.org

The Fair is the single largest event in the state and boasts a voluminous number of music concerts. East 30th and East University; www.iowastatefair.org Aug. 16-17: 515 Alive Music Festival at Des Moines Water Works Park. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.515alive.com

at Des Moines Water Works Park. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.515alive.com Aug. 24: Marques Morel plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu Aug. 27-28: Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park. 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.kosmickingdom.com

at Sleepy Hollow Sports Park. 4051 Dean Ave., Des Moines; www.kosmickingdom.com Aug. 28: Exile Music Fest. 1514 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.exilemusicfestdsm.com

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 6: POOLOOZA at Adventure Bay. A Monday party for people 21 or older, offering drinks, pools, slides and a special concert by Shaggy — a reggae artist best known for his songs “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic.” Adventureland is located off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona, just East of Des Moines. www.adventurelandresort.com

at Adventure Bay. A Monday party for people 21 or older, offering drinks, pools, slides and a special concert by Shaggy — a reggae artist best known for his songs “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic.” Adventureland is located off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona, just East of Des Moines. www.adventurelandresort.com Sept. 7: Robin Trower, 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org Sept. 7: Society of Broken Souls plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

plays The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu Sept. 11: Alan Jackson plays Wells Fargo Arena. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

plays Wells Fargo Arena. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Sept. 14: The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org

8 p.m. Hoyt Sherman Place, 1501 Woodland Ave., Des Moines; www.hoytsherman.org Sept. 16: Wilco and Trampled By Turtles play at Water Works Park – Lauridsen Amphitheater. Thursday, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com

play at Water Works Park – Lauridsen Amphitheater. Thursday, doors at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com Sept. 17: An Evening with Michael Buble at Wells Fargo Arena. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

at Wells Fargo Arena. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Sept. 21: David G. Smith and Robert Detich play The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu

play The Goldfinch Room on the Lawn Concert Series. Stephens Auditorium, 1900 Center Drive, Ames; www.center.iastate.edu Sept. 25: Knotfest at Indianola National Balloon Classic Field. The festival will include performances from Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideBoy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper and Vended. Slipknot’s homecoming event will descend upon the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola. 14 miles south of Des Moines; knotfest.com

Events & festivals: Events, festivals, gatherings, fundraisers, fairs, and other ways to have fun

Wednesdays through August: Zoo Brew at Blank Park Zoo. The zoo’s biggest fundraiser is more important than ever after the nonprofit lost a significant amount of revenue due to the pandemic. The zoo depends on operations to care for the animals at a cost of approximately $19,000 per day. At this time, there is an urgent need. Zoo Brew starts weekly at 5:30 p.m. at 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/donate

at Blank Park Zoo. The zoo’s biggest fundraiser is more important than ever after the nonprofit lost a significant amount of revenue due to the pandemic. The zoo depends on operations to care for the animals at a cost of approximately $19,000 per day. At this time, there is an urgent need. Zoo Brew starts weekly at 5:30 p.m. at 7401 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines; www.blankparkzoo.com/donate Thursdays in June and July: Summer Sounds Concerts return to the Bandshell at Wagner Park. 410 W. First St., Ankeny; www.ankenyiowa.gov/our-city/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-events

return to the Bandshell at Wagner Park. 410 W. First St., Ankeny; www.ankenyiowa.gov/our-city/departments/parks-and-recreation/summer-events Fridays (TBD): Chill on the Hill in Pleasant Hill. The 2021 lineup and dates were TBD as CITYVIEW went to press, but the weekly outdoor event featuring live music was expected to be on the agenda. Copper Creek Lake Park; www.pleasanthillchamber.org/news-events/chill-on-the-hill/about.html

in Pleasant Hill. The 2021 lineup and dates were TBD as CITYVIEW went to press, but the weekly outdoor event featuring live music was expected to be on the agenda. Copper Creek Lake Park; www.pleasanthillchamber.org/news-events/chill-on-the-hill/about.html June 1-30: Capital City Pride Fest celebrates all month with a variety of festivities, including a parade and too many entertainment options to list. www.capitalcitypride.org

celebrates all month with a variety of festivities, including a parade and too many entertainment options to list. www.capitalcitypride.org June 2: Summer hours begin at Science Center of Iowa. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, www.sciowa.org

401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, www.sciowa.org June 4: James Biehn, Standing Hampton – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com June 4: The Spazmatics and Pie in the Sky play at Adventureland for Sunset on the Boulevard’s Friday night concert series. Off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona. www.adventurelandresort.com

play at Adventureland for Sunset on the Boulevard’s Friday night concert series. Off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona. www.adventurelandresort.com June 4: Rendezvous on Riverview at Riverview Park. A fun Friday night celebrating all the work that went into making the new Riverview Park a reality. Parking is allowed at the Polk County Community Center, North High School and Birdland Pool. Gates at 5:30 p.m., ceremony at 6 p.m., The Tony Bohnenkamp Band plays at 7:30 p.m.; www.riverviewparkdsm.com

at Riverview Park. A fun Friday night celebrating all the work that went into making the new Riverview Park a reality. Parking is allowed at the Polk County Community Center, North High School and Birdland Pool. Gates at 5:30 p.m., ceremony at 6 p.m., The Tony Bohnenkamp Band plays at 7:30 p.m.; www.riverviewparkdsm.com June 5: Fish Waukee. In conjunction with Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend during which fishing licenses are not required for fishing, Waukee hosts a fishing event for K-6th grades to learn key fishing skills such as baiting, casting, reeling and fish and wildlife ethics. The event is free, however, the youth workshops do require advance registration. There are two sessions of the workshops — one at 9 a.m. and one at 10 a.m. Bait will be provided to youth participants. Please bring your own equipment. Adult supervision is required at all times. Parking is located at Holmes Murphy, 2727 Grand Prairie Parkway, Kettlestone Commons Ponds located just north of the Holmes Murphy building; www.waukee.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2415

In conjunction with Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend during which fishing licenses are not required for fishing, Waukee hosts a fishing event for K-6th grades to learn key fishing skills such as baiting, casting, reeling and fish and wildlife ethics. The event is free, however, the youth workshops do require advance registration. There are two sessions of the workshops — one at 9 a.m. and one at 10 a.m. Bait will be provided to youth participants. Please bring your own equipment. Adult supervision is required at all times. Parking is located at Holmes Murphy, 2727 Grand Prairie Parkway, Kettlestone Commons Ponds located just north of the Holmes Murphy building; www.waukee.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2415 June 5: Learn at the Landfill. Every week, you set your waste out at the curb for collection. Have you ever wondered what happens to it? Metro Waste Authority hosts a free Saturday Landfill Driving Tour to help you find out at a behind-the-scenes driving tour of Iowa’s largest landfill, 3-5 p.m. 12181 University Ave. N.E., Mitchellville; www.WhereItShouldGo.com/LandfillTour

Every week, you set your waste out at the curb for collection. Have you ever wondered what happens to it? Metro Waste Authority hosts a free Saturday Landfill Driving Tour to help you find out at a behind-the-scenes driving tour of Iowa’s largest landfill, 3-5 p.m. 12181 University Ave. N.E., Mitchellville; www.WhereItShouldGo.com/LandfillTour June 5: North Polk 2021 Gala. Starts at 6 p.m.; www.celebratenorthpolk.org

Starts at 6 p.m.; www.celebratenorthpolk.org June 5-7: Raccoon River Days in Van Meter. www.vanmeteria.gov/RaccoonRiverDays.aspx

in Van Meter. www.vanmeteria.gov/RaccoonRiverDays.aspx June 5: Celebrate Bondurant in downtown Bondurant. Don’t forget your lawn chairs for this family-friendly community event with live music and no admission charge. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. 2 Main St., N.E., Bondurant; www.bondurantchamber.com

in downtown Bondurant. Don’t forget your lawn chairs for this family-friendly community event with live music and no admission charge. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. 2 Main St., N.E., Bondurant; www.bondurantchamber.com June 6: 41st Annual Mustang and Ford Auto Show in Historic Valley Junction. The Mustang Club of Central Iowa will hold its 41st Annual MCCI Car Show. Popular vote judging will be held in 39 classes. Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com/events

in Historic Valley Junction. The Mustang Club of Central Iowa will hold its 41st Annual MCCI Car Show. Popular vote judging will be held in 39 classes. Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com/events June 6: Cajun Fest Boil and Brew at Captain Roy’s. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.yessiowa.org

at Captain Roy’s. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.yessiowa.org June 7 – Aug. 7: Summer Reading Program at Des Moines Public Library. For ages zero through 18, registration takes place at any location. Everyone who signs up will receive a free book. Those who complete the program will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the summer. dmpl.org/summer-reading

at Des Moines Public Library. For ages zero through 18, registration takes place at any location. Everyone who signs up will receive a free book. Those who complete the program will be entered into a drawing for prizes at the end of the summer. dmpl.org/summer-reading June 9-11: World Pork Expo at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. www.worldpork.org

at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. www.worldpork.org June 9: Haydn String Quartet in E-flat, Op. 33, No. 2, “The Joke.” Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet June 10: Garden Party. Guests learn simple gardening practices with exclusive access to the Garden while participating and hearing from experts. Tickets include a catered lunch by Trellis and the making of your own native plant lotion. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com

Guests learn simple gardening practices with exclusive access to the Garden while participating and hearing from experts. Tickets include a catered lunch by Trellis and the making of your own native plant lotion. Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, 909 Robert D. Ray Drive, Des Moines; www.dmbotanicalgarden.com June 10-12: Grimes Governors Days at Grimes Water Works Park. www.governorsdays.com

at Grimes Water Works Park. www.governorsdays.com June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10: Architecture on the Move Walking Tours in downtown Des Moines. Starting at Capital Square, 400 Locust St. Tours take off at 5:30 p.m.

in downtown Des Moines. Starting at Capital Square, 400 Locust St. Tours take off at 5:30 p.m. June 12: Pizza Fest. This annual pizza event starts at 4 p.m. and features all-American fun with friends, pizza tasting, spirits, music, pizza-eating, kid’s dough-tossing contests, and pizza, pizza, pizza. The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

This annual pizza event starts at 4 p.m. and features all-American fun with friends, pizza tasting, spirits, music, pizza-eating, kid’s dough-tossing contests, and pizza, pizza, pizza. The District at Prairie Trail in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com June 13: Valley Vintage & Makers Market. Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com

Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines; www.valleyjunction.com June 13: Des Moines Metro Concert Band and Big Band play Music Under the Stars. Free concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the West Capitol Mall. Concessions by The Outside Scoop; www.musicunderthestars.org

Free concerts begin at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the West Capitol Mall. Concessions by The Outside Scoop; www.musicunderthestars.org June 13: Flag Day Eve at Captain Roy’s. A Des Moines Flag Day celebration one day ahead of the nationally recognized Flag Day will take place with the help of the city’s own Rock Solid cover band. Sunday, 1- 5 p.m. 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com

at Captain Roy’s. A Des Moines Flag Day celebration one day ahead of the nationally recognized Flag Day will take place with the help of the city’s own Rock Solid cover band. Sunday, 1- 5 p.m. 1900 Saylor Road, Des Moines; www.captainroys.com June 14-15: Summerfest in downtown Bondurant; www.bondumensclub.org

in downtown Bondurant; www.bondumensclub.org June 16: Mozart C Major Quintet No. 3 in C major, K. 515. Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet June 17-20: Johnston Green Days at Terra Park. Activities include a parade, a carnival, live entertainment and fun for the entire family. Admission is free. Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org

at Terra Park. Activities include a parade, a carnival, live entertainment and fun for the entire family. Admission is free. Johnston; www.johnstongreendays.org June 18-19: Homeschool Iowa Convention at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex. 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; therecplex.com/events-calendar

at MidAmerican Energy RecPlex. 6500 Grand Ave., West Des Moines; therecplex.com/events-calendar June 18: Tyler Frazier, Maytags – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com June 19: Circuit Court Day at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org June 18-20: Des Moines Latino Film Festival. Friday’s agenda includes an all-ages street party with music, food and shopping along 16th Street between E. Grand and E. Des Moines Street. The festivities continue on Saturday and Sunday with feature films from Spain and Latin America and will also showcase Iowa Latino produced films at Riverview Park. 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines; Festival is Free but register at www.latinocenterofiowa.org/dsm-latinofilmfestival for your weekend’s pass.

Friday’s agenda includes an all-ages street party with music, food and shopping along 16th Street between E. Grand and E. Des Moines Street. The festivities continue on Saturday and Sunday with feature films from Spain and Latin America and will also showcase Iowa Latino produced films at Riverview Park. 710 Corning Ave., Des Moines; Festival is Free but register at www.latinocenterofiowa.org/dsm-latinofilmfestival for your weekend’s pass. June 19: The Raise Your Paw Auction at the Iowa Events Center. ARL’s largest annual fundraiser to support the thousands of homeless pets that come to the shelter. Downtown Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/ryp

at the Iowa Events Center. ARL’s largest annual fundraiser to support the thousands of homeless pets that come to the shelter. Downtown Des Moines; www.arl-iowa.org/ryp June 19: Juneteenth and Emancipation. Join the Library for a free presentation by the African American Museum of Iowa about Juneteenth, the impact of this day in history, and the impact of slavery on the U.S. 1-2 p.m. Waukee Public Library; waukeepubliclibrary.org

Join the Library for a free presentation by the African American Museum of Iowa about Juneteenth, the impact of this day in history, and the impact of slavery on the U.S. 1-2 p.m. Waukee Public Library; waukeepubliclibrary.org June 23: Gabriela Frank: “Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout.” Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet June 24: The Nadas play the Iowa National Guard Concert Series. Free live music on Thursday nights along with food trucks, starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx

Free live music on Thursday nights along with food trucks, starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx June 25: Joshua Sinclair, Cody Hicks – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com June 25-27: Interrobang Film Festival. A three-day festival that is part juried competition, part public screening and part workshop. The annual festival screens an average of 50 films and includes entries in virtually every genre. Des Moines Public Library, downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/p/about/film

A three-day festival that is part juried competition, part public screening and part workshop. The annual festival screens an average of 50 films and includes entries in virtually every genre. Des Moines Public Library, downtown Des Moines; www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/p/about/film June 25-26: Lantern Festival at Water Works Park. Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com

at Water Works Park. Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com June 26: Performing in the Park. Ankeny Community Theatre at Wagner Park/Bandshell, 410 W. First St., Ankeny; www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Ankeny Community Theatre at Wagner Park/Bandshell, 410 W. First St., Ankeny; www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com June 30: Mozart String Quartet No. 18 in A major, K. 464. Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

JULY

July 1: The Sidewinders – Iowa National Guard Concert Series. Free concerts on Thursday nights, live music along with food trucks starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx

Free concerts on Thursday nights, live music along with food trucks starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx Friday nights, July 2 – Aug. 6: Rendezvous on Riverview. The communities of Oak Park and Highland Park present Rendezvous on Riverview, a Friday night summer concert series. Shows will be 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the new Prairie Meadows Riviera stage at Riverview Island. Free admission. www.rordsm.org

This summer’s lineup:

July 2: Standing Hampton (fireworks)

July 9: The Party Rocks Dance Band featuring Maxx G & T-FLIP

July 16: Fahrenheit

July 23: Sons of Gladys Kravitz

July 30: Plastic Apartment

Aug. 6: Final Mix Show Band featuring Del “The Saxman” Jones

The communities of Oak Park and Highland Park present Rendezvous on Riverview, a Friday night summer concert series. Shows will be 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the new Prairie Meadows Riviera stage at Riverview Island. Free admission. www.rordsm.org This summer’s lineup: July 2: Standing Hampton (fireworks) July 9: The Party Rocks Dance Band featuring Maxx G & T-FLIP July 16: Fahrenheit July 23: Sons of Gladys Kravitz July 30: Plastic Apartment Aug. 6: Final Mix Show Band featuring Del “The Saxman” Jones July 2: Matt Woods, Party in the Sky – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com July 10: Celebrate Ankeny at the SummerFest grounds. Coloring contest, bands and fireworks. www.ankeny.org/celebrate-ankeny

at the SummerFest grounds. Coloring contest, bands and fireworks. www.ankeny.org/celebrate-ankeny July 11: The Belin Quartet with jazz trio plays Music Under the Stars. The free oudoor concerts on the West Capitol Mall begin at 7 p.m. Concessions by The Outside Scoop, www.musicunderthestars.org

The free oudoor concerts on the West Capitol Mall begin at 7 p.m. Concessions by The Outside Scoop, www.musicunderthestars.org July 14: Gabriela Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A major. Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet July 15: Standing Hamption – Iowa National Guard Concert Series. Free concerts on Thursday nights, live music along with food trucks starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx

Free concerts on Thursday nights, live music along with food trucks starting at 6 p.m. 7105 N.W. 70th Ave., Johnston; www.iowanationalguard.com/Pages/Camp-Dodge-Concert-Series.aspx July 16-17: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience and “The Princess and the Frog” screening. Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, West Des Moines on July16 at 7 p.m.; at Prairie Meadows Riviera Amphitheater at Riverview Park, Des Moines on July 17 at 7 p.m. www.dmpa.org

screening. Jamie Hurd Amphitheater, West Des Moines on July16 at 7 p.m.; at Prairie Meadows Riviera Amphitheater at Riverview Park, Des Moines on July 17 at 7 p.m. www.dmpa.org July 16-17: Clive Festival. Festivities include live music, a Slip-N-Slide, the Clive Running Festival and fun for everyone. At the Greenbelt Landing at the Clive Aquatic Center. “Thunder Over Clive Fireworks.” Friday-Saturday at 10 p.m; www.clivefestival.com

Festivities include live music, a Slip-N-Slide, the Clive Running Festival and fun for everyone. At the Greenbelt Landing at the Clive Aquatic Center. “Thunder Over Clive Fireworks.” Friday-Saturday at 10 p.m; www.clivefestival.com July 17: Four Seasons MiniFest 2021 in Polk City. This Friday event offers kid-friendly activities on the Town Square, 2-6 p.m., with live music starting at 8 p.m. At American Legion’s outdoor stage; www.gopolkcity.com

in Polk City. This Friday event offers kid-friendly activities on the Town Square, 2-6 p.m., with live music starting at 8 p.m. At American Legion’s outdoor stage; www.gopolkcity.com July 17-23: Polk County Fair. Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com

Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.polkcountyfairiowa.com July 17: Christmas In July presented by The Salvation Army and Douglas M. Woods at Evelyn Davis Park in Des Moines. Free outdoor event to raise money for families in need of a helping hand. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; https://donate.salarmywestern.org/christmasinjuly

presented by The Salvation Army and Douglas M. Woods at Evelyn Davis Park in Des Moines. Free outdoor event to raise money for families in need of a helping hand. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; https://donate.salarmywestern.org/christmasinjuly July 17: Albaugh Classic Car Show at Town Square Park in The District at Prairie Trail. Showcasing the collections of Dennis Albaugh and Carl Moyer, both longtime collectors of Chevrolets, including originals and custom modified vehicles dating back to the early 1900s. Select vehicles from each collection will be on display along with hundreds of other participants. 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

at Town Square Park in The District at Prairie Trail. Showcasing the collections of Dennis Albaugh and Carl Moyer, both longtime collectors of Chevrolets, including originals and custom modified vehicles dating back to the early 1900s. Select vehicles from each collection will be on display along with hundreds of other participants. 1500 S.W. Main St., Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com July 20-21: Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo at the Iowa Events Center. Gathering a community of like-minded professionals to learn, connect and engage with leaders across data-driven agriculture sectors. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

at the Iowa Events Center. Gathering a community of like-minded professionals to learn, connect and engage with leaders across data-driven agriculture sectors. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com July 21-25: Madison County Fair in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net

in Winterset; www.madisoncountyfair.net July 21: Schumann String Quartet No. 3, Op. 41, “Clara.” Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet July 23-25: The Capital City Card Convention at the Iowa Events Center. Iowa’s premier sports card experience. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

Downtown Des Moines in the East Village, Friday, 5-9 p.m. www.summerstirs.com July 23: Emma Butterworth, Bonne Finken – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series. At The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series. At The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com July 24: Bondurant Battle of the Bands. A free Saturday outdoor music festival showcasing local and regional bands. Proceeds go towards supporting families impacted by genetic diseases. Saturday night outside of BrickHouse Fitness, gates open at 2 p.m. 86 Paine St. S.E., Bondurant; bbofb.org/event-details

A free Saturday outdoor music festival showcasing local and regional bands. Proceeds go towards supporting families impacted by genetic diseases. Saturday night outside of BrickHouse Fitness, gates open at 2 p.m. 86 Paine St. S.E., Bondurant; bbofb.org/event-details July 28: Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 27. Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet

Civic Music Association – Belin Quartet offers free outdoor summer performances on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. On the lawn at Salisbury House and Gardens; www.civicmusic.org/belin-quartet July 30-Aug. 7: National Balloon Classic at Memorial Balloon Field. For nine days every summer, Iowa’s skies come alive as 100-plus hot air balloons from around the country fill the air. 15335 Jewell St., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com

For nine days every summer, Iowa’s skies come alive as 100-plus hot air balloons from around the country fill the air. 15335 Jewell St., Indianola; www.nationalballoonclassic.com July 30 – Aug. 1: The 48 Hour Film Project . The challenge? Make a film in 48 hours. The winner goes up against films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2022 for the opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 Short Film Corner. www.48hourfilm.com/en/des-moines-ia

AUGUST

play at Adventureland for Sunset on the Boulevard’s Friday night concert series. Off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona. www.adventurelandresort.com Aug. 6-7: Highway 141 Garage Sale. From Grimes to Manilla, the savings will be in full swing.

From Grimes to Manilla, the savings will be in full swing. Aug. 6: Dan Medeiros, The Sheet – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com Aug. 6: Joe Rogan’s Sacred Clown Comedy Tour at Wells Fargo Arena. “Like an idealistic hippy stuck inside the body of a testosterone-pumped U.S. marine,” you’ve been warned. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com

at Wells Fargo Arena. “Like an idealistic hippy stuck inside the body of a testosterone-pumped U.S. marine,” you’ve been warned. 730 Third St., Des Moines; www.iowaeventscenter.com Aug. 7: Grain Harvest at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org Aug. 12-22: Iowa State Fair. More than 1 million attendees attend the Fair each year to enjoy butter cows, foods on sticks, carnival rides, games, agriculture, live music and people watching… “Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair.” 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org

More than 1 million attendees attend the Fair each year to enjoy butter cows, foods on sticks, carnival rides, games, agriculture, live music and people watching… “Nothing compares to the Iowa State Fair.” 3000 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines; www.iowastatefair.org Aug. 13: Bruce & Parks, Decoy – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com Aug. 14: Sweet Corn Festival. A Saturday sprinkled with salt and slathered in butter… If it’s the second weekend in August, Adel is serving up seven tons of Iowa sweet corn. 301 S. 10th St., Adel; Facebook @adelsweetcornfestival

A Saturday sprinkled with salt and slathered in butter… If it’s the second weekend in August, Adel is serving up seven tons of Iowa sweet corn. 301 S. 10th St., Adel; Facebook @adelsweetcornfestival Aug. 20: Ryne Doughty, Dueling Pianos – Sips & Songs. A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com

A free and family-friendly weekly summer music series at The District’s Town Square Park in Ankeny; www.thedistrictpt.com Aug. 21: ICS World Championship Chili Cook-off and Iowa State Fair Chili Cook-off. Chili tasting starts at noon. Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.chilicookoff.com

Chili tasting starts at noon. Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.chilicookoff.com Aug. 27: CITYVIEW’s Downtown Summer Stir along Ingersoll Avenue. Friday, 5-9 p.m., www.summerstirs.com

along Ingersoll Avenue. Friday, 5-9 p.m., www.summerstirs.com Aug. 27: SCI’s Big Blast fundraising gala at Science Center of Iowa. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, www.sciowa.org

at Science Center of Iowa. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines, www.sciowa.org Aug. 27-28: Huxley’s Prairie Fest. Food, inflatables, live music, sand volleyball, a parade, a petting zoo and a beer tent. www.huxleyprairiefest.com

Food, inflatables, live music, sand volleyball, a parade, a petting zoo and a beer tent. www.huxleyprairiefest.com Aug. 28: Ingersoll LIVE 2021. Celebrating the Ingersoll and Grand District, the annual family-friendly street festival offers live music, art, vendors and other activities for kids and adults. Along Ingersoll and Grand Avenues; www.theavenuesdsm.com

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 17-19: World Food & Music Festival at Western Gateway Park. Friday-Sunday, downtown Des Moines; worldfoodandmusicfestival.com

at Western Gateway Park. Friday-Sunday, downtown Des Moines; worldfoodandmusicfestival.com Sept. 18: Fido on the Farms at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org Sept. 24: CITYVIEW’s Wine & Whiskey Walk at West Glen Town Center. Friday, 5-9 p.m. www.dmcityview.com

at West Glen Town Center. Friday, 5-9 p.m. www.dmcityview.com Sept. 25: Applefest at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org Sept. 25: Oktoberfest at Adventureland. Located off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com

at Adventureland. Located off exit 142A of I-80, along U.S. Highway 65, near Altoona; www.adventurelandresort.com Sept. 25-26: Iowa’s Latino Heritage Festival in downtown Des Moines. This two-day celebration offers something for everyone during the action-packed weekend. Western Gateway Park; www.latinoheritagefestival.org

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-2: CELEBRASIAN in downtown Des Moines. Experience more than a dozen Asian Villages while delighting all five senses with authentic Asian food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment. Western Gateway Park; www.iowaasian-alliance.squarespace.com

in downtown Des Moines. Experience more than a dozen Asian Villages while delighting all five senses with authentic Asian food, educational activities and live cultural entertainment. Western Gateway Park; www.iowaasian-alliance.squarespace.com Oct. 9: Indigenous Iowans Day at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org Oct. 9-10: Madison County Covered Bridge Festival. Winterset; www.madisoncounty.com/covered-bridge-festival

Film: Ice-cold air conditioning, a comfy chair, popcorn with extra butter… “Top Gun: Maverick” won’t be released until November, but in the meantime, here are some summer blockbusters people are excited to see.

“Queen of Meth”

On DISCOVERY+, now playing, Kristian Day, Producer

Lori Arnold, the sister of actor Tom Arnold, used to make more money in a few minutes by selling meth than she now earns in a week at her Ohio factory job. One of America’s most notorious drug dealers, Arnold tells her story to Des Moines filmmaker — and CITYVIEW contributor — Kristian Day in this emotional three-part series. “Queen of Meth” has been released on Discovery+. It was shot in Ottumwa, last fall. You can watch the trailer here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iRMseV1avE

JUNE

“In the Heights”

2021, Musical, PG-13, Opens June 11, with simultaneous release on HBO Max

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco; directed by Jon M. Chu

From the creator of “Hamilton” and the director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop as the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) saves every penny from his daily grind while hoping for a better life.

From the creator of “Hamilton” and the director of “Crazy Rich Asians,” The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop as the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) saves every penny from his daily grind while hoping for a better life. “F9”

2021, Action, PG-13, Opens June 25

Starring: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Lucas Black; directed by Justin Lin

“F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast & Furious” saga. Enough said.

JULY

“Black Widow”

2021, Spy Thriller, PG-13, Opens July 9, with Premier Access on Disney+

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz; directed by Cate Shortland

In this action-packed spy thriller, Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, who is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships from before she became an Avenger.

In this action-packed spy thriller, Scarlett Johansson plays Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow, who is forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships from before she became an Avenger. “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

2021, Animated/Live-Action Adventure, PG-13, Opens July 16, with simultaneous release on HBO Max

Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Sonequa Martin-Green; directed by Malcolm D. Lee

NBA champion, global icon and hoopster superstar LeBron James goes on an epic adventure with the timeless Bugs Bunny.

NBA champion, global icon and hoopster superstar LeBron James goes on an epic adventure with the timeless Bugs Bunny. “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

2021, Comedy, Animation, PG, Opens July 23

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key; directed by Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska

Dracula returns to the big screen in this family-friendly adventure aimed at entertaining kids.

AUGUST

“The Suicide Squad”

2021, Superhero Action Adventure, R, Opens Aug. 6, with simultaneous release on HBO Max

Starring: Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Sylvester Stallone; directed by James Gunn

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. An action adventure, “The Suicide Squad,” features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup.

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. An action adventure, “The Suicide Squad,” features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. “Free Guy”

2021, Action, Adventure, Comedy, Not Yet Rated, Opens Aug. 13

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jody Comer, Joe Keery, Lel Rel Howery; directed by Shawn Levy

A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero and save his world his way.

Farmers markets: Fresh, homegrown, healthy food offerings in central Iowa

TUESDAYS: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Johnston Farmers Market

At: Johnston Public Library, 6700 Merle Hay Road

Fresh produce, live music, baked goods, crafts, food trucks and more. www.cityofjohnston.com/865/Farmers-Market

At: Johnston Public Library, 6700 Merle Hay Road Fresh produce, live music, baked goods, crafts, food trucks and more. www.cityofjohnston.com/865/Farmers-Market TUESDAYS: 4-7 p.m., through Sept. 14

Beaverdale Farmers Market

At: 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, west of the Franklin Junior High building

Shoppers gather to relax and meet with friends and neighbors while selecting from homegrown produce and Iowa homemade products. www.beaverdalefarmersmarket.org

At: 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines, west of the Franklin Junior High building Shoppers gather to relax and meet with friends and neighbors while selecting from homegrown produce and Iowa homemade products. www.beaverdalefarmersmarket.org WEDNESDAYS: 4-7 p.m. (beginning June 2)

Waukee Farmers Market

At: Waukee’s Downtown Triangle on Sixth Street, south of Highway 6

Weekly offerings of live music, fresh food and a community of friends. www.waukeedowntown.com/Farmers%20Market.html

At: Waukee’s Downtown Triangle on Sixth Street, south of Highway 6 Weekly offerings of live music, fresh food and a community of friends. www.waukeedowntown.com/Farmers%20Market.html THURSDAYS: 4-8 p.m.

Historic Valley Junction Farmers Market

At: Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines

Organic goods, fresh produce and fun times return to Valley Junction Thursday nights this summer. The market runs along Fifth Street in West Des Moines. Music in the Junction returns on Thursdays beginning July 3 at Railroad Park, 6-8:30 p.m. www.valleyjunction.com/events

At: Along Fifth Street in West Des Moines Organic goods, fresh produce and fun times return to Valley Junction Thursday nights this summer. The market runs along Fifth Street in West Des Moines. Music in the Junction returns on Thursdays beginning July 3 at Railroad Park, 6-8:30 p.m. www.valleyjunction.com/events THURSDAYS: 4-7 p.m.

Polk City Farmers Market

At: The Town Square in Polk City

Locally grown produce, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. www.polkcityfarmersmarket.com

At: The Town Square in Polk City Locally grown produce, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. www.polkcityfarmersmarket.com FRIDAYS: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Fridays at the Farm

At: Cumming at Middlebrook Farm, Cumming Avenue/Highway G14 in Cumming

Food trucks and live music at a smaller farmers market venue. www.MiddlebrookFarms.com

At: Cumming at Middlebrook Farm, Cumming Avenue/Highway G14 in Cumming Food trucks and live music at a smaller farmers market venue. www.MiddlebrookFarms.com FRIDAYS: 4-7 p.m., July 2 to Aug. 27

Grimes Farmers Market

At: Grimes Public Library, Waterworks Park at 200 N. James St.

Food trucks, live music, farm fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade items, flowers, plants and more. www.grimesiowa.gov/ParksandRecreation/SpecialCommunityEvents/GrimesFarmersMarket.aspx

At: Grimes Public Library, Waterworks Park at 200 N. James St. Food trucks, live music, farm fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade items, flowers, plants and more. www.grimesiowa.gov/ParksandRecreation/SpecialCommunityEvents/GrimesFarmersMarket.aspx SATURDAYS: 7 a.m. – noon

Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market

At: Downtown’s Historic Court District, Des Moines

This market is well known for nine city blocks of farm fresh organic produce, tasty vegetables, eggs, seasonal flowers, meats, cheeses, wine and live music. This year’s market will begin as a scaled back version with COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines in place. www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com

At: Downtown’s Historic Court District, Des Moines This market is well known for nine city blocks of farm fresh organic produce, tasty vegetables, eggs, seasonal flowers, meats, cheeses, wine and live music. This year’s market will begin as a scaled back version with COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines in place. www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com SATURDAYS: through Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to noon (closed July 10 for Ankeny Summerfest)

The Uptown Ankeny Farmers’ Market

At: Ankeny Market Pavilion, 715 W. First St.

Vendor offerings include produce, crafts, and ready-made food. There will be kids’ activities packaged to go, and new to the market this year will be the Uptown Ankeny Express, an all electric train. www.uptownankeny.org/farmers-market

At: Ankeny Market Pavilion, 715 W. First St. Vendor offerings include produce, crafts, and ready-made food. There will be kids’ activities packaged to go, and new to the market this year will be the Uptown Ankeny Express, an all electric train. www.uptownankeny.org/farmers-market SATURDAYS: 2-4 p.m.

Heart of Des Moines Farmers Market

At: Forest Avenue, between Sixth and Eighth streets, Des Moines

Visit with neighbors while shopping for fresh produce. www.riverbendneighborhood.org/calendar

Let freedom ring: Pop! Boom! Bang!… When the night sky lights up and patriotism fills the air… It’s time to enjoy Independence Day. Here are a few ways to celebrate America’s birthday.

July 2-4: Goodguys 30th Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals. Showcasing 1987 and older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics during the holiday weekend along with a Fireworks Extravaganza, Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral, Vendor Midway, FREE Kids Zone, a watermelon eating contest, Model Car Show, Live Entertainment, Goodgals Gallery, Nitro Thunderfest Vintage Dragster Exhibition, Extreme RC Racing, Goodguys AutoCross timed racing and more. Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.good-guys.com/hln

Showcasing 1987 and older hot rods, customs, muscle cars, trucks and classics during the holiday weekend along with a Fireworks Extravaganza, Swap Meet, Cars 4 Sale Corral, Vendor Midway, FREE Kids Zone, a watermelon eating contest, Model Car Show, Live Entertainment, Goodgals Gallery, Nitro Thunderfest Vintage Dragster Exhibition, Extreme RC Racing, Goodguys AutoCross timed racing and more. Iowa State Fairgrounds; www.good-guys.com/hln July 2 at 8:30 p.m.; July 4 at 6 p.m.: Yankee Doodle Pops. The Pops Fourth of July celebration has become a family favorite, and the event traditionally ranks as one of the state’s largest single-day concert attractions. This year’s event will be available via telecast as opposed to in-person. The Orchestra’s performance will be recorded in Hy-Vee’s Ron Pearson Center, allowing the musicians to remain safely distanced. Iowans can tune in to the TV broadcast on Iowa PBS. www.dmsymphony.org

The Pops Fourth of July celebration has become a family favorite, and the event traditionally ranks as one of the state’s largest single-day concert attractions. This year’s event will be available via telecast as opposed to in-person. The Orchestra’s performance will be recorded in Hy-Vee’s Ron Pearson Center, allowing the musicians to remain safely distanced. Iowans can tune in to the TV broadcast on Iowa PBS. www.dmsymphony.org July 2-4: Waukee’s Independence Day Celebration. Three days of fun, food and entertainment for all ages. At Centennial Park in Waukee; www.waukee.org

Three days of fun, food and entertainment for all ages. At Centennial Park in Waukee; www.waukee.org July 3: Windsor Heights Parade at Colby Park. Celebrate a day early on a Saturday. The parade starts at 4 p.m., followed by live music and fireworks. Windsor Heights; www.windsorheightsparade.com

at Colby Park. Celebrate a day early on a Saturday. The parade starts at 4 p.m., followed by live music and fireworks. Windsor Heights; www.windsorheightsparade.com July 3: Independence Day at Living History Farms. 11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org

11121 Hickman Road, Urbandale; www.lhf.org July 4: Des Moines Metro Concert Band and Big Band play Music Under the Stars. At the West Capitol Mall. Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and concessions are provided by The Outside Scoop. www.musicunderthestars.org

At the West Capitol Mall. Concerts begin at 7 p.m., and concessions are provided by The Outside Scoop. www.musicunderthestars.org July 2 and July 3: Iowa Cubs at Principal Park. Fireworks will follow the I-Cubs Triple-A Baseball action July 2-3. Both competitions are against the Round Rock Express, and both of the first pitches are set for 7:08 p.m. www.iowacubs.com

Fitness fun: Participatory competitions, games and sports

Sundays, June-Aug. at 9 a.m.: Outdoor Yoga on the Commons at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.dmpa.org

on the Commons at Cowles Commons, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines; www.dmpa.org June 6: The Dark Slide, Skate Jam at the Grimes Sports Complex skate park. 3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1253, Des Moines www.thedarkslide.com

at the Grimes Sports Complex skate park. 3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1253, Des Moines www.thedarkslide.com June 9-13: Iowa Senior Games. The Iowa Senior Games’ main weekend in West Des Moines features 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older from around the state and the nation who compete in 30 sports and nearly 100 events. www.iowaseniorgames.org

The Iowa Senior Games’ main weekend in West Des Moines features 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older from around the state and the nation who compete in 30 sports and nearly 100 events. www.iowaseniorgames.org June 12: Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby. On Main Street to North Avenue to Elm Street in Norwalk; www.soapboxderby.org

On Main Street to North Avenue to Elm Street in Norwalk; www.soapboxderby.org June 19-20: Ironman at Water Works Park. Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com

Lauridsen Amphitheater, 2201 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines; www.dsmwaterworkspark.com June 19: Waukee Bacoon Ride. Starts Saturday in Waukee at Centennial Park and continues with bacon-flavored pitstops for a 71-mile bike ride. Raccoon River Valley Trail; www.bacoonride.com

Starts Saturday in Waukee at Centennial Park and continues with bacon-flavored pitstops for a 71-mile bike ride. Raccoon River Valley Trail; www.bacoonride.com June 25-26: Break the Cycle 200 at Waukee’s Centennial Park. The event celebrates its 10th year of using a peloton-style, 200-mile bike ride to help victims of human trafficking. And if 200 miles in one day is too extreme, Break the Cycle 200 is introducing the Iowa Challenge that offers 100-mile, 50-mile, and 25-mile bike routes. www.breakthecycle200.com/where-we-ride

at Waukee’s Centennial Park. The event celebrates its 10th year of using a peloton-style, 200-mile bike ride to help victims of human trafficking. And if 200 miles in one day is too extreme, Break the Cycle 200 is introducing the Iowa Challenge that offers 100-mile, 50-mile, and 25-mile bike routes. www.breakthecycle200.com/where-we-ride June 26: The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s: Leprechaun Open at Copper Creek Golf Club. Saturday shotgun start at noon at 4825 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com

at Copper Creek Golf Club. Saturday shotgun start at noon at 4825 Copper Creek Drive, Pleasant Hill; www.friendlysonsiowa.com July 9-11: Des Moines Challenge at local disc golf courses. This pro disc golf tournament is a DGPT Elite Series event offering $15,000-plus in added cash and counting for professional payouts. www.desmoineschallenge.com

at local disc golf courses. This pro disc golf tournament is a DGPT Elite Series event offering $15,000-plus in added cash and counting for professional payouts. www.desmoineschallenge.com July 10: Moonlight Classic – This signature fundraiser for Orchard Place features a night-time bike ride that takes participants through downtown Des Moines to see landmarks such as the Iowa Capitol, the East Village, Mary & John Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake. Cruise the streets and nearby trails with family and friends while raising much-needed funds. Saturday at Iowa Taproom, 215 E. Third St., Des Moines; www.moonlightclassicdsm.com

– This signature fundraiser for Orchard Place features a night-time bike ride that takes participants through downtown Des Moines to see landmarks such as the Iowa Capitol, the East Village, Mary & John Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake. Cruise the streets and nearby trails with family and friends while raising much-needed funds. Saturday at Iowa Taproom, 215 E. Third St., Des Moines; www.moonlightclassicdsm.com July 17: Polo on the Green. Fast horses. Big hats. Cool cars. Great food. Live music. Helping kids. Polo on the Green might be the coolest party of the summer, and this annual event offers an air-conditioned evening with dinner, an all-inclusive hosted bar, live and silent auctions, and, of course, a polo match and divot stomping. Come for the polo, stay for the party and help raise funds to support Variety’s mission to improve the lives of underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill and special needs children throughout Iowa. Powder River Ranch near Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com

Fast horses. Big hats. Cool cars. Great food. Live music. Helping kids. Polo on the Green might be the coolest party of the summer, and this annual event offers an air-conditioned evening with dinner, an all-inclusive hosted bar, live and silent auctions, and, of course, a polo match and divot stomping. Come for the polo, stay for the party and help raise funds to support Variety’s mission to improve the lives of underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill and special needs children throughout Iowa. Powder River Ranch near Cumming; www.poloonthegreen.com July 25-31: RAGBRAI. A one week jaunt covering 450-plus miles of the Hawkeye state — RAGBRAI stands for: Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa…. and sore legs. www.ragbrai.com

A one week jaunt covering 450-plus miles of the Hawkeye state — RAGBRAI stands for: Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa…. and sore legs. www.ragbrai.com July 29: IHYC Golf Classic at Otter Creek Golf Club. Golf while learning about Iowa Homeless Youth Centers and the services provided by the organization. The tournament is a four-person best shot. 4100 N.E. Otter Creek Drive, Ankeny; www.yss.org/events/ihycgolfclassic

at Otter Creek Golf Club. Golf while learning about Iowa Homeless Youth Centers and the services provided by the organization. The tournament is a four-person best shot. 4100 N.E. Otter Creek Drive, Ankeny; www.yss.org/events/ihycgolfclassic Aug. 7: The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s: Annual Irish Open Disc Golf to benefit local children’s charities. Saturday at Grandview Park Disk Golf, 3230 Easton Blvd., Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com

to benefit local children’s charities. Saturday at Grandview Park Disk Golf, 3230 Easton Blvd., Des Moines; www.friendlysonsiowa.com Aug. 28: Glow Wild by Polk County Conservation at Jester Park Nature Center. Saturday, 4-10 p.m.; 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger, www.glowwildiowa.com

at Jester Park Nature Center. Saturday, 4-10 p.m.; 12130 N.W. 128th St., Granger, www.glowwildiowa.com Aug. 28: Dam to DSM. Run from the Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines in this one-of-a-kind endurance challenge. www.damtodsm.com

Run from the Saylorville Dam to Downtown Des Moines in this one-of-a-kind endurance challenge. www.damtodsm.com Oct. 16-18: IMT Des Moines Marathon. “The Finish Line is Just the Beginning” at the IMT Des Moines Marathon. Marathons generally demand adequate lead time to train, so this is just a heads up. You can do it. Throughout Des Moines; www.desmoinesmarathon.com

Sports: Athletic action for local spectators…. PLAY BALL!

IOWA CUBS 2021 REMAINING HOME-GAME SCHEDULE

At Principal Park in downtown Des Moines.

www.iowacubs.com

Tuesday, June 8: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, June 10: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, June 13: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, June 24: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, June 27: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, July 8: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, July 9: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, July 11: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, July 29: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, July 30: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, July 31: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 1:08 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 7: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 6:38 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 8: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 12:08 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 10: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 1:08 p.m.

At Principal Park in downtown Des Moines. www.iowacubs.com Tuesday, June 8: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 9: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, June 10: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, June 11: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, June 12: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, June 13: Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers (Indians) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, June 22: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 23: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, June 24: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, June 25: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, June 26: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 6: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 7: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, July 8: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, July 9: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, July 10: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, July 11: Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, July 27: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 28: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, July 29: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, July 30: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, July 31: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1: Cubs vs. Louisville Bats (Reds) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8: Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pirates) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 12:08 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:08 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12: Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 1:08 p.m. IOWA BARNSTORMERS 2021 REMAINING HOME-GAME SCHEDULE

At Wells Fargo Arena – 730 Third St., Des Moines

www.theiowabarnstormers.com

Saturday, June 19 vs. Sioux Falls Storm, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 vs. Louisville Xtreme, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 vs. Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7 vs. Bismarck Bucks, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 vs. Louisville Xtreme, 7:05 p.m.

At Valley Stadium – 4440 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines.

www.menacesoccer.com

Thursday, June 10: Menace vs. Peoria City, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Menace vs. Kaw Valley FC, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16: Menace vs. FC Wichita, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Menace vs. FC Wichita, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 7: Menace vs. Chicago FC United, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10: Menace vs. St. Louis Scott Gallagher, Valley Stadium at 7 p.m.