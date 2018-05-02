Featured Story

Summer Arts & Entertainment Guide

The most comprehensive coverage of music, theater, art, film and outdoor fun in central Iowa

The city’s slate of fun summer offerings is bigger and better than ever, and so is this year’s Summer Arts and Entertainment Guide by CITYVIEW. The multitude of diversions within these pages is awe-inspiring and includes something to make just about anyone smile. Finding local arts and entertainment events in the metropolitan area is CITYVIEW’s specialty, but please remember this isn’t intended to be an exhaustive list — that would be impossible to print. Instead, we have selected several hundred highlights spread across the next three months that we think will motivate you to get up, get active and get you grinning from ear to ear. Dig in. Enjoy. Have fun. And remember: Don’t do anything we wouldn’t do!

NOTE: Check our website for more information about arts and entertainment at www.dmcityview.com. All dates, times and other details listed here are believed to be accurate, but be sure to check with each specific venue for updates, changes or possible errors.

Music

Wednesday, May 2

5:30 p.m. Hall of Fame Happy Hour with Get Off My Lawn at the Des Moines Social Club — $7

7 p.m. The Des Moines Big Band Plays The Music of Bob Brookmeyer & Friends at Noce — $5-$50

7 p.m. MitiS with PRXZM and Party Nails at Wooly’s — $10

7 p.m. Brother Trucker at Gas Lamp — $5

9 p.m. The Ghost Wolves at Vaudeville Mews — $7

Thursday, May 3

4 p.m. Bob Pace and the Dangerous Band at Farmers Market/Music in the Junction — FREE

7 p.m. Jazz On The House, featuring Vocalist GINA GEDLER at Noce — FREE

7 p.m. Blue Moon Dueling Piano Bar — FREE

7 p.m. IPR Studio One Underground With Beth Bombara — FREE

7 p.m. Mississippi Jake at Confluence Brewing Co. — FREE

7:30 p.m. Patty Griffin at Temple Theater — $45

8 p.m. Steve Moakler’s Born Ready Tour with Corey Kent White at Wooly’s — $12-$15

8 p.m. PJ Gartrell and Jeremie Malotke at Blue Moon Dueling Piano Bar

Friday, May 4

5:30-9 p.m. Mixology Night: Giant Screen Gaming with music by DJ Johnny Uppercuts at the Science Center of Iowa — $7

5:30-7 p.m. The NOLA Jazz Band at Des Moines Social Club — $7

6 p.m. Kitten Forever at Vaudeville Mews — $7

6:30 p.m. Vinyl Vagabonds at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7-9 p.m. Come Fly With Me: Max Wellman Sings Sinatra with The Des Moines Big Band at Noce — $25-$50

9:30 p.m. Nirvana Tribute at Gas Lamp — $10

10 p.m. Once & Future Band at Vaudeville Mews — $12

Saturday, May 5

Noon Cinco de Mayo Festival at Valley Junction — FREE

7 p.m. Gary Jackson with Sam Salomone, Tina Haase Findlay & More at Noce — $20-$50

9 p.m. Hood Smoke, Rattlesnake Master & Tbuck and the Tone Tailors at Gas Lamp — $7-$10

Sunday, May 6

2 p.m. Planet Passengers at Summerset Winery — $5

2 p.m. Tony Valdez Duo at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

6 p.m. Albert Castiglia at Lefty’s — $10-$15

6 p.m. Dead Horse Trauma with Lydia Can’t Breathe, Eli Rocks and On My Six at Wooly’s — $10-$15

6 p.m. Nitefall On The River Presents: Flatbush Zombies, Kirk Knight, NYCk Caution at Brenton Skating Plaza — $25-$99

7 p.m. Oak Ridge Boys: Shine The Light Tour at Des Moines Civic Center — $37.50-$57.50

Monday, May 7

6:30 p.m. Youth in a Roman Field at Vaudeville Mews — $5

8 p.m. The Dead South at Wooly’s — $15-$18

Tuesday, May 8

6:30 p.m. Swimmer at Vaudeville Mews — $8

Wednesday, May 9

6 p.m. Satsang at Vaudeville Mews — $15

7 p.m. The Des Moines Big Band Plays Stan Kenton at Noce — $5-$50

7:30 p.m. Blacktop Mojo, Strange Daze, Joyous Wolf & OF LIMBO at Gas Lamp — $10-$13

9 p.m. Morgan Heritage at Wooly’s — $20

Thursday, May 10

6 p.m. Adé & The Soul Brothers at Jasper Winery — FREE

6 p.m. Brian Holtz Band at Valley Junction — FREE

6:35 p.m. Hawthorne Heights with Hotel Books, Sienna Skies and Heavy Things at Wooly’s — $17-$20

7 p.m. Jazz On The House with Saxophonist Robert Espe at Noce — FREE

8 p.m. P.O.S. at Vaudeville Mews — $15

9 p.m. Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys at Lefty’s — $8-$10

Friday, May 11

5:30 p.m. Switchblade Saturdays at Vaudeville Mews — $10

6:30 p.m. Hot Tamale & the Red Hots at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7-10 p.m. Jason Danielson & Bryan Schumacker Play Kenny Barron & Stan Getz at Noce — $20-$50

8 p.m. Cody Jinks at Seven Flags — $35

8:30 p.m. Good To Be King: A Celebration of Tom Petty with The Jesters at Wooly’s — $10-$15

Saturday, May 12

4:30 p.m. Doppleganger at Vaudeville Mews — $10

7 p.m. Blues For My Baby: The Lauren Vilmain Quartet at Noce — $20-$50

7:30 p.m. The Willis Broadway Series Presents: Leslie Odom Jr. at The Des Moines Civic Center — $76-$91.50

7:30 p.m. Jason Aldean High Noon Tour with LukeCombs and Lauren Alaina at the Iowa Events Center — $47.50- $96.75

8 p.m. Grateful Dead Experience: The Schwag at Wooly’s — $10-$15

9 p.m. Sarah Potenza (The Voice Season 8 Alum) at Gas Lamp — $7-$10

Sunday, May 13

2 p.m. The Bill Martin Group at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

2 p.m. Mother’s Day: Tony Valdez & RetroRockets at Summerset Winery — $5

5 p.m. BassMint Pros at Lefty’s — $5-$7

5 p.m. Trapt Unplugged at Vaudeville Mews — $20

7 p.m. Johnny Mathis at the Des Moines Civic Center — $65-$150

Monday, May 14

5 p.m. Raven Black at Vaudeville Mews — $10-$15

7 p.m. Underoath: No Fix Tour with Dance Gavin Dance, Veil of Maya and Limbs at Wooly’s — $38.50

Tuesday, May 15

7 p.m. Obituary with Pallbearer, Dust Bolt and Skeletonwitch at Wooly’s — $22-$25

Wednesday, May 16

6:30 p.m. Them Coulee Boys at Vaudeville Mews — $8

7 p.m. The Des Moines Big Band Plays The Music of Stan Kenton at Noce — $5-$50

7 p.m. Memphis May Flower with The Word Alive, Fire From The Gods and the Zealots at Wooly’s — $18-$20

8 p.m. Breaking Benjamin at Seven Flags — $38-$45

Thursday, May 17

5-7:30 p.m. Monthly Jam with James Biehn and Friends at Des Moines Social Club — $5

6 p.m. Bob Dorr and the Limestoners at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Taylor Phelan at Vaudeville Mews — $10

6 p.m. Brother Trucker at Jasper Winery — FREE

7 p.m. Jazz On The House with Shevelia at Noce — FREE

7:30 p.m. Ranky Tanky at the Temple Theater — $33-$57

8 p.m. Leftover Salmon and Kind Country at Wooly’s — $22-$25

Friday, May 18

6:30 p.m. According to Hoyle at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

7 p.m. Music From The Big Easy: Max Wellman with The Pelicans at Noce — $20-$50

7 p.m. Lake Street Dive with Liz Vice at Simon Estes Amphitheater — $29.25

8 p.m. Josh Rouse at Vaudeville Mews — $20

8 p.m. Devil Makes Three at Wooly’s — $22.50- $25

Saturday, May 19

5 & 8 p.m. Tonic Sol-Fa at the Temple Theater — $30-$37.50

6:30 p.m. Cindy Alexander at Vaudeville Mews — $10

7 p.m. Sons of Gladys Kravitz at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

7 & 9 p.m. Tina Sings Lena: The Queens Live On! At Noce — $20-$50

8 p.m. Middle Western with Dustin Smith and Annalibera at Wooly’s — $12-$15

9 p.m. Yo Gotti at Val Air Ballroom — $45-$55

10:30 p.m. Late Night Cabaret with Blake Clyde at Noce — FREE

Sunday, May 20

12:30 p.m. Late Night Cabaret with Blake Clyde at Noce — FREE

2 p.m. Heath Alan Band at Summerset Winery — $5

2 p.m. Old School at Snus Winery, Madrid — FREE

5 p.m. Igor Prado at Lefty’s — N/A

6:30 p.m. The Maenison at Vaudeville Mews — $5

10 p.m. Bewitcher at Vaudeville Mews — $10

Tuesday, May 22

8 p.m. Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band at Wells Fargo Arena — $36-$146

9 p.m. Actual Wolf at Vaudeville Mews — $6

Wednesday, May 23

6 p.m. Natascha Myers at Vaudeville Mews — $10

7 p.m. Stryper at Val Air Ballroom

7 p.m. The Des Moines Big Band Plays The Music of Thad Jones at Noce — $5-$50

8 p.m. Red Scarves & Pyramids at Gas Lamp — $7

10 p.m. Taiyamo Denku at Vaudeville Mews — $5

Thursday, May 24

5 p.m. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at Vaudeville Mews — $20

6 p.m. Whitewater Ramble at Jasper Winery — FREE

6 p.m. The Cardinal Sound at Valley Junction — FREE

7 p.m. Jazz On The House with The Molly Brant Band at Noce — FREE

Friday, May 25

5:45 p.m. Height Keech at Vaudeville Mews — $5

6:30 p.m. Opus Taylor at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

7 p.m. Bob Washut with The Des Moines Big Band at Noce — $20-$50

Sunday, May 27

2 p.m. Sons of Gladys Kravitz at Summerset Winery — $5

2 p.m. The Soul Searchers at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Monday, May 28

5 p.m. Insomnium at Vaudeville Mews — $20

Tuesday, May 29

8 p.m. Stone Temple Pilots at Seven Flags — $29.50-$35

9 p.m. Deep Fayed at Vaudeville Mews — $5

Friday, May 30

7 p.m. The Des Moines Big Band Plays The Music of Thad Jones at Noce — $5-$50

8 p.m. American Aquarium with Cory Branan at Wooly’s — $15

8 p.m. Orchard Fire – Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Gas Lamp — $8-$10

9 p.m. Joyann Parker at Vaudeville Mews — $10

Thursday, May 31

5 p.m. Blacktop at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at Jasper Winery — FREE

7 p.m. Jazz On The House with Jarrett Purdy & Steve Grismore at Noce — FREE

7 p.m. Sixes at Lefty’s — $10

8 p.m. An Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October — $30-$35

Friday, June 1

5:30-7 p.m. The NOLA Jazz Band at Des Moines Social Club — $7

5:30-9 p.m. Mixology Night: Mess Fest with music by Dueling Pianos at the Science Center of Iowa — $7

6:30 p.m. The El Dorados at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

6:30 p.m. Froggy Fresh at Vaudeville Mews — $18

8 p.m. Charles Walker Band at Gas Lamp— N/A

8 p.m. Red Wanting Blue with Liz Brasher at Wooly’s — $15

Saturday, June 2

7 p.m. Old School at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

7 p.m. Euforquestra with Heatbox, Aaron Kamm and The One Drops at the Simon Estes Amphitheater — $15-$20

Sunday, June 3

2 p.m. Tony Valdez & Retro Rockets at Summerset Winery — $5

Tuesday, June 5

7:30 p.m. David Byrne: American Utopia Tour at the Des Moines Civic Center — $79.50- $179.50

Thursday, June 7

5:30 p.m. Not A Part of It at Vaudeville Mews — $5

6 p.m. Decoy at Jasper Winery — FREE

6 p.m. Brother Trucker at Valley Junction — FREE

7:30 p.m. Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus Pride Cabaret 2018 at Temple Theater — $21.50

8 p.m. Russ: I See You Tour at Seven Flags — $49.75

Friday June 8

6 p.m. Iowa Junk at Vaudeville Mews — $5

7:30 p.m. Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus Pride Cabaret 2018 at Temple Theater — $21.50

8 p.m. Elton and Billy the Tribute at Wooly’s — $15-$20

8 p.m. Field Division Album Release with Dana Halferty & Christopher the Conquered at Des Moines Social Club $10-$15

Saturday, June 9

6 p.m. Hobo Squirrels at Vaudeville Mews — $5

7-10 p.m. Crosswind Music at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

Sunday, June 10

2 p.m. Scotty and the Wingtips at Summerset Winery — FREE

6:30 p.m. According to Hoyle at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7:30 p.m. Diana Krall: Turn up the Quiet World Tour at Hoyt Sherman Place — $75-$140

8 p.m. Andrew Adkins at Vaudeville Mews — $5

Thursday, June 14

6 p.m. Brazilian 2wins at Jasper Winery — FREE

6 p.m. Gimikk at Valley Junction — FREE

7:30 p.m. Buddy Guy at Hoyt Sherman Place — $59.50-$89.50

9 p.m. GGOOLLDD at Vaudeville Mews — $12

Friday, June 15

6 p.m. Sutphin at Vaudeville Mews — $5

8 p.m. The Prince Experience at the Simon Estes Amphitheatre — $20-$25

9:30 p.m. The Goddamn Gallows with Gallows Bound at Gas Lamp — $10-$15

Saturday, June 16

5 p.m. Rockin’ For Youths at Lefty’s — $4-$7

6 p.m. 14th Anniversary Xerost8 Music Live at Vaudeville Mews — $15

7:30 p.m. The Nadas at the Simon Estes Amphitheatre — $20-$25

8 p.m. Nitefall On The River Presents: Lacs, Crucifix, Hard Target, Nate Kenyon at Brenton Skating Plaza — $20-$25

8 p.m. The Temptations at Hoyt Sherman Place — $49.50-$85

10 p.m. J. Jeffrey Messerole at Vaudeville Mews — $5

Sunday, June 17

2 p.m. Planet passenger at Snus Winery Hill, Madrid — FREE

2 p.m. Tony Valdez & Retro Rockets at Summerset Winery — $5

Thursday, June 21

6 p.m. Sons of Gladys Kravitz at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. The Nadas at Jasper Winery — FREE

7:30 p.m. Jackson Browne at Des Moines Civic Center — $49.50 – $254.50

Friday, June 22

2 p.m. Hot Tamale & the Red Hots at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

3 p.m. Big Country Bash at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles

Saturday, June 23

Noon Big Country Bash at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles

Sunday, June 24

2 p.m. Riddle Me This at Summerset Winery — $5

Tuesday, June 26

7:30 p.m. Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown at Caspe Terrace — $27.50

Thursday, June 28

6 p.m. Rocky Raccoon at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. The Damon Dotson Band at Jasper Winery — FREE

7:30 p.m. Spoon at Wooly’s — $40.50-$46

Friday, June 29

6:30 p.m. Boomerang at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

Saturday, June 30

7 p.m. Abby Normal at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

7 p.m. Marbin with The Maw at Lefty’s — $8-$12

7:30 p.m. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the Iowa Events Center — $49.50-$119.50

Sunday, July 1

2 p.m. Burnin’ Sensations at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Tuesday, July 3

3 p.m. All Iowa Bash at Valley Junction — FREE

7:30 p.m. Pixies at Hoyt Sherman Place — $55-$85

Thursday, July 5

6 p.m. Abby Normal at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Brian Congdon at Jasper Winery — FREE

Friday, July 6

4 p.m. 80/35 Music Festival at Western Gateway Park

5:30-9 p.m. Mixology Night: Bridges & Bricks with music by Ade & the Soul Brothers at the Science Center of Iowa — $7

5:30 p.m. The NOLA Jazz Band at Des Moines Social Club — $7

6:30 p.m. Vinyl Vagabonds at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Saturday, July 7

11 a.m. 80/35 Music Festival at Western Gateway Park

Sunday, July 8

2 p.m. Nice Bangs at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Thursday, July 12

6 p.m. Fahrenheit at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Pianopalooza at Jasper Winery — FREE

Saturday, July 14

7 p.m. Kaleena Music at the Covered Bridges Winery — $5

9 p.m. Wayne Hancock & Scott Biram at Gas Lamp — $15-$18

Thursday, July 19

6 p.m. The Maytags at Jasper Winery — FREE

6 p.m. Randy, Burk and the Prisoners at Valley Junction — FREE

Friday, July 20

6:30 p.m. The El Dorados at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

Sunday, July 22

2 p.m. The Soul Searchers at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7 p.m. Brit Floyd: Eclipse World Tour at Hoyt Sherman Place — $35.50- $65.50

Monday, July 23

7 p.m. Journey and Def Leppard at the Iowa Events Center — $49.50 -$179.50

Wednesday, July 25

7:30 p.m. Shania Twain at the Iowa Events Center — $29.95- $149.95

Thursday, July 26

6 p.m. Dick Danger at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Dazy Head Mazy at Jasper Winery — FREE

Friday, July 27

6:30 p.m. Opus Taylor at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7 p.m. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels & The PorkTornadoes with Pianopalooza at the Simon Estes Amphitheatre — $20-$25

Saturday, July 28

2 p.m. FreeStyle at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

7 p.m. Chad Elliott Music at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

7-10 p.m. Music at the Winery Presents: Chad Elliot at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

Sunday, July 29

7 p.m. Lazer’s Anniversary Show with Godsmack and Shinedown at the Iowa Events Center — $39-$79

7:30 p.m. Jamey Johnson at Hoyt Sherman Place — $45-$85

Thursday, Aug. 2

6 p.m. Steve E. George and the Groove at Valley Junction — FREE

6 p.m. Final Mix at Jasper Winery — FREE

Friday, Aug. 3

3:30 p.m. Hinterland Music Festival at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles

5:30-9 p.m. Mixology Night: Science on a Stick with music by Courtney Krause at the Science Center of Iowa — $7

5:30 p.m. The NOLA Jazz Band at Des Moines Social Club — $7

6:30 p.m. Brian Holtz Band at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Saturday, Aug. 5

11 a.m. Hinterland Music Festival at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles

2 p.m. Burnin’ Sensations at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Thursday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. Tony Valdez Large Band at Valley Junction — FREE

8 p.m. Casting Crowns with Matthew West at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $30-$45

Friday, Aug. 10

6:30 p.m. Hot Tamale & The Red Hots at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

8 p.m. Reba McEntire with Chase Bryant at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $50-$65

Saturday, Aug. 11

7 p.m. Malcolm Wells & the Two Timers at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

Sunday, Aug. 12

2 p.m. Tropical Party with Tropical Steel Caribbean Drum Band at Snus Hill Winery — FREE

8 p.m. Old Dominion with High Valley at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $21-$51

Thursday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. Decoy at Valley Junction — FREE

6:30 p.m. David Zollo at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

8 p.m. Earth, Wind and Fire with Sinbad at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $37-$47

Friday, Aug. 17

1 p.m. 515 Alive Music Festival at Water Works Park, Des Moines — $79.99-$129.99

8 p.m. Sugarland with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $52- $67

Saturday, Aug. 18

1 p.m. 515 Alive Music Festival at Water Works Park, Des Moines— $79.99-$129.99

7 p.m. Reverend Horton Heat with Wayne Hancock at Lefty’s — $20-$25

Sunday, Aug. 19

2 p.m. Nice Bangs at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

8 p.m. Florida Georgia Line with Jillian Jacqueline at the Iowa State Fairgrounds — $70-$80

Thursday, Aug. 23

6 p.m. Toaster at Valley Junction — FREE

Friday, Aug. 24

6:30 p.m. Planet Passengers at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Saturday, Aug. 25

7-10 p.m. Music at the Winery Presents: Tony Valdez and The Rockets at Covered Bridges Winery — $5

Sunday, Aug. 26

2 p.m. Boomerang at Snus Hill Winery, Madrid — FREE

Thursday, Aug. 30

6 p.m. Jimmy the Weasel at Valley Junction — FREE

Friday, Aug. 31

6:30 p.m. INFUZION at Snus HIll Winery, Madrid — FREE

Saturday, Aug. 31

5-10 p.m. Jazz Festival at the Des Moines Social Club ♦

Quartet revival

Oak Ridge Boys shine the light on positive music

An iconic Grammy-award winning, four-part harmonizing group — the Oak Ridge Boys — return to Iowa for their “Shine The Light Tour” on May 6 at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Since the 1970s, the group churned out 34 Top 10 hits, 17 number one hits and five Grammy awards. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, The Grand Old Opry and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

The Oak Ridge Boys recently released a new album in March called the “17th Avenue Revival.”

Richard Sterban, bass singer of the group since 1972, talks about their new album and upcoming concert.

Sterban explains how the new album was born. In October 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which was a deeply moving event.

“It’s hard to describe how meaningful that moment was to us,” says Sterban. “To commemorate our Hall of Fame, we talked about doing something monumental — to reflect how we felt about receiving such an honor.”

They asked record producer Dave Cobb — who produced their last album — how to commemorate such a huge accomplishment. But due to Cobb’s popularity, they had a delay. “We had to wait a year and get in line before we could record,” he said.

Once they met up, Cobb laid out a vision — one significantly different than their previous albums.

“He told us to think about the old-time performers, such as Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ray Charles. What did they all have in common? All of them grew up playing and singing gospel music. He wanted us to capture that same feeling and tap into that on our new album,” says Sterban. “He told us, ‘You’re the only four guys that could make it happen.’ ”

Several songs they recorded in the studio were similar to a gospel quartet — with all four singers huddled around just one microphone.

“We grew up singing these tunes in church, and so did everyone else. Hopefully it takes them back to an earlier time. That’s what we’re all about.”

The band doesn’t get hung up singing a specific music genre.

“We’re not concerned about doing just country or just gospel,” says Sterban. “We only care if it’s good material, and we look for a hit song people want to listen to.”

Sterban says their “Shine the Light Tour” shines the light on their attentive fans.

“We wouldn’t be in business if it wasn’t for them,” he says. “We try to give them the best show possible when we’re on stage. We want to touch them in a good, wholesome, positive way.”

One song they’ll sing from their new album is “Brand New Star.” The song lyrics are about a brand new star in heaven, referring to someone who died.

“We’ve lost so many great people in country music. Fans lose their loved ones, too. This song is a reassuring way to look at death,” he says. “It’s the happiest song about death. We hope it touches those (grieving) and uplifts them.”

At the Des Moines concert, they’ll also sing their old favorites, such as “Bobbie Sue,” “Fancy Free” and “Elvira.”

The Oak Ridge Boys appear at the Des Moines Civic Center on May 6 at 7 p.m., with tickets available at www.mydesmoinesperformingarts.org. ♦

Theater

Watching local live-action drama unfold in front of your eyes is as good as it gets. The performing arts in the Des Moines metro have blossomed into a cultural wonderland. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. The depth, range and talent of the area’s thespians will wow you. Whether you are a fan of the classics penned by Shakespeare or something more contemporary… Step right up, step right up, come one, come all… These fantastic shows dazzle Des Moines audiences all summer.

NOTE: Dates, times and ticket prices are believed to be accurate, but double check directly with each venue for confirmation.

May 4-5 — Comedy Xperiment

Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St.; 515-246-2300

www.comedyxp.com

Prepare to have your funny bone tickled, because uproarious laughter is the hallmark of the Comedy Xperiment. This Iowa-based improvisational comedy troupe has been performing in Des Moines for more than 14 years. The ensemble is scheduled to bring down the house at the Stoner Theater for two nights in May. The best part about improv is that no one knows how the comedians will make you laugh, but the Comedy Xperiment will find a way.

May 10-20 — “Rapture, Blister, Burn”

Kum & Go Theater at the Des Moines Social Club,

900 Mulberry St.; 515-369-3673

www.desmoinessocialclub.org

After grad school, two women chose opposite paths. One became a rock star academic while the other married her husband and stayed at home to raise a family. Decades later, both women’s paths have left them unfulfilled and longing to live with the choices that the other made. This brings about a dangerous game of musical chairs — and the prize is Gwen’s husband.

May 15 — “Wild Kratts – Live!”

Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

515-246-2300

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

The Wild Kratts are coming to life and to the stage in Des Moines. Animated Kratt Brothers — Martin and Chris — activate their Creature Power Suits and confront a comic villain. Through a series of “pratfalls” and amazing animal “wow facts,” the Wild Kratts team rescues their favorite invention.

May 19-20 — Des Moines Symphony – “Masterworks 7 Season Finale: Rhapsody in Blue”

Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

515-246-2300

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

Join the Des Moines Symphony for its 80th season finale. “Rhapsody in Blue” begins with the swirling music of waltz king Johann Strauss Jr., and it ends with Ravel’s brilliantly colored take on the music of Strauss, La Valse. Attendees will also enjoy award-winning pianist Charlie Albright as he returns to play George Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue.

May 25-26 — “Wife Material”

Kum & Go Theater at the Des Moines Social Club,

900 Mulberry St.; 515-369-3673

www.desmoinessocialclub.org

After eloping, Jamie Shriner’s life was supposed to be sheer bliss, but something else happened instead. “Wife Material” is a one-woman show starring Shriner as herself, a 25-year-old actress examining female sexuality, loneliness, love, dating and consent with unapologetic honesty. “Wife Material” is an hour-long musical comedy.

June 8-9, 15-16, 22-24 — “9-5 The Musical”

Actors Ames Community Theatre, 300 Main St., Ames; 515-292-2073

www.actorsinc.org

Three female co-workers create a plan to take over the office from their horrible and sexist boss. As they do so, these three friends learn that anything is possible. Dolly Parton created the music for this laugh-out-loud comedic musical.

June 7-17 — “Prowess”

Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St., Des Moines

515-246-2300

www.pyramidtheatre.org

When a woman is fed up and decides to fight back after being attacked on a Red Line train in Chicago, Ike Holter’s action comedy ensues. “Prowess” is presented by Pyramid Theatre Company and will play at the Stoner Theater in Des Moines.

June 7-8 — “The Pride Cabaret: Broadway – Our Way”

Temple Theater, 1011 Locust St., Des Moines

515-246-2300

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

The Des Moines Gay Men’s Chorus is mixing some Sondheim in with a pinch of some Pasek & Paul, plus a little “Grease” to present “The Pride Cabaret: Broadway – Our Way.” This event is to help launch the Capital City Pride Festival scheduled for June 9-10.

June 8-17 — “Honk”

Ankeny Community Theater, 1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny; 515-244-2771

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

Ugly. That’s his name. And Ugly looks quite a bit different from the other ducklings, who are all quite darling. As this hard fact of life is pointed out by the other animals, Ugly finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery. Music by George Stiles, book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe. This is a family musical and is rated G.

June 13-17 — “Romeo and Juliet”

Salisbury House & Gardens, 4025 Tonawanda Drive, Des Moines; 515-274-1777

www.salisburyhouse.org

“O Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo? Deny thy father and refuse thy name; or if thou wilt not, be but sworn my love and I’ll no longer be a Capulet.” What more needs to be said? “Romeo and Juliet,” along with some of the greatest poetry ever, comes to life via the Iowa Stage Theatre Co. at Shakespeare on the Lawn under the stars at the Salisbury House with the majestic south terrace and gardens as the backdrop.

June 27 – July 15 — “Hamilton”

Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St.; 515-246-2300

www.desmoinesperformingarts.org

After emigrating from the West Indies in the 1700s, Alexander Hamilton became one of America’s founding fathers. He wrote himself into the history books as George Washington’s right-hand man, serving in the Revolutionary War, and by eventually becoming the nation’s first treasury secretary. Watch Alexander Hamilton’s rise to fame, as he became one of the greatest historical figures in United States history.

July 1 — Free Shakespeare Under-The-Stars: “Tempest-Tossed Tales!”

900 Mulberry St. and 900 Keo Way

www.IowaShakespeare.org

Bring picnics and the kids to Shakesperience Fest. The Iowa Shakespeare Experience’s special 2018 show offers Magical Monsters and Merry Mayhem. Shakespeare’s famed Monster from “The Tempest” conjures up Will Shakespeare himself along with a multicultural extravaganza packed with music — and it is all live. Together Master and Monster take on love, laughs and “Bardolatry.” Shows at the Social Club are on Sunday, July 1. Visit www.IowaShakespeare.com after June 1 for the exact lineup.

July 13-28 — “Mamma Mia”

Staplin Performing Arts Center, Valley High School, 3650 Woodland Ave.,

West Des Moines; 515-277-6261

www.dmplayhouse.com

On the night before her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island last visited two decades ago. That story, along with the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, propels this enchanting tale of love, romance and friendship. The Playhouse’s rendition of “Mamma Mia” will play at Valley’s Staplin Performing Arts Center.

July 27 – Aug. 5 — “Bring it On The Musical”

Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St.

515-246-2300

www.desmoinesperformingarts.com

Campbell is cheer royalty at her high school, and her senior year is shaping up to be a good one — she has been named captain. But unexpected redistricting forces her to spend her final year of high school at the neighboring hard-knock Jackson High School. Against all odds, Campbell befriends the dance crew there, and the new group manages to form a powerhouse. “Bring it On The Musical” is from the creators of “Hamilton,” “Next to Normal” and “Avenue Q.”

Aug. 3-12— “Six-on-Six The Musical”

Urbandale Community Theater, Staplin Performing Arts Center at Valley High School, 3650 Woodland Ave., West Des Moines

www.urbandaletheatre.com/shows

This musical shares the history and tradition of six-on-six girls’ high school basketball in Iowa. This includes the Title IX legal issues that ultimately led to the end of the sport and its unique rules. Supporters on both sides clash as the legal issues are hammered out.

Aug. 3-12 — “Over the River and Through the Woods”

Ankeny Community Theater, 1932 S.W. Third St., Ankeny; 515-244-2771

www.ankenycommunitytheatre.com

A single Italian-American guy from New Jersey, Nick, has eaten Sunday dinner with both sets of his grandparents for years. But when Nick lands his dream job — that will prevent him from continuing this quaint ritual — everything is about to change… Unless his grandparents find a way to convince him to stick around. Just like all lovable grandparents, they’ll do anything to do so, even setting him up with a lady friend.

Aug. 15-26 — “Intimate Apparel”

Stoner Theater, 221 Walnut St.; 515-246-2300

www.pyramidtheatre.org

The other occupants at the boarding house are marrying and moving away, but not Esther. Lonely and longing for a husband, she hatches a plan to find Mister Right and use her savings to open a beauty parlor where black women are treated as royally as the white women she sews for. Academy Award Winner Viola Davis originated Esther’s role. A local is bringing this story to the Stoner Theater under the direction of Pyramid Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Tiffany Johnson. ♦

Art

Accessibility to quality art is a must for any metro area. Thank goodness central Iowa is full of fun art museums, art festivals, art galleries and art events promoting creativity and art at its finest. Even better, not all art around town is out of your price range. Des Moines’ art scene has something for everyone and for every budget, including the world-class art that is available for viewing free of charge at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in downtown Des Moines.

NOTE: Listing every summer art event would be impossible. The following list is a range of highlights. Details are subject to change and should be verified with each local venue.

SPECIAL EVENTS

ART CENTER

Sterling Ruby: Ceramics will be on view June 9 – Sept. 9

Sterling Ruby is one of the rock stars in the art world today. His interests are numerous and output prodigious, ranging from projects in fabric, enormous spray-painted canvases, cast-iron stoves, salvaged submarines, prison buses and cardboard collages, to intimate drawings. He also works in ceramics, and the Art Center’s presentation will be the first museum show to investigate Ruby’s ceramic works.

In the Spirit of Louise Noun will be on view June 9 – Sept. 2

In the Spirit of Louise Noun will feature both artworks donated to the Art Center by this former Des Moines native (1908-2002), as well as works in the Art Center’s collections that amplify the subjects and themes found in the work collected by Noun. Many in Des Moines remember Noun as a leader in the community as well as a feminist, civic and social activist, philanthropist, art historian and collector of art. The works in the show will address issues of social justice related to race, religion, gender, equity and mortality, all issues in which Noun was invested.

Interrobang Film Festival — June 22-24

The Interrobang Film Festival is a three-day event full of films, fun and other engagements with filmmakers, presented as part of the Des Moines Arts Festival. Attendees consist of both serious cinema enthusiasts and curious newcomers, and the Interrobang experience offers curated screenings from films around the globe. The event is located at the Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Films will be screened starting Friday, June 22, through Sunday, June 24, in the south wing of the Des Moines Public Library on the festival site.

www.desmoinesartsfestival.org/interrobangfilmfestival

Des Moines Arts Festival — June 22-24

Food. Fun. World-class artwork. That sounds like a great way to spend a weekend. The award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival is coming to Western Gateway Park and bringing talented artists from around the world. This remarkable international phenomenon has evolved significantly since 1958, when it was first rolled out as the “All Iowa Art Fair” on the grounds of the Des Moines Art Center. www.desmoinesartsfestival.org

ArtFest Midwest — June 23-24

Free admission. Free parking. Air-conditioned environment inside the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines. This annual juried fine art event is billed as Iowa’s largest fine arts show and is held the same weekend as the downtown Des Moines Arts Festival. ArtFest Midwest features more than 250 artists.

www.artfestmidwest.com

Too Broke for the Arts Festival Fest — June 23

Vaudeville Mews in downtown Des Moines hosts this Saturday event from 2-9 p.m. Offerings include amazing visual displays and more than 20 local and regional artists from 2-5 p.m., then treat your ears to the “musical aphrodisiac” that is the combined power of TV Cop, Plagued Insanity, Rad Enhancer and local darlings 3 Finger Betty from 5-9 p.m.

www.allevents.in/des%20moines/too-broke-for-the-arts-festival-fest-2018/182966182296111

Des Moines Opera Summer Festival Season

June 22 at 7:30 p.m. — Dvořák’s Rusalka; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

June 23 at 8 p.m. — J. Strauss’ Die Fledermaus; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

June 24 at 2 p.m. — J. Strauss’ Die Fledermaus; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

June 29 at 7:30 p.m. — J. Strauss’ Die Fledermaus; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

June 30 at 7:30 p.m. — Dove’s Flight; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 1 at 2 p.m. — Dvořák’s Rusalka; Performing

Arts Center in Indianola

July 3 at 7:30 p.m. — Dvořák’s Rusalka; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 5 at 8:30 p.m. — Copland’s The Tender Land; Maytag Dairy Farms in Newton

July 6 at 7:30 p.m. — Dvořák’s Rusalka; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 8 at 2 p.m. — Dove’s Flight; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 8 at 8:30 p.m. — Copland’s The Tender Land; Maytag Dairy Farms in Newton

July 10 at 7:30 p.m. — Dove’s Flight; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 11 at 7 p.m. — Stars of Tomorrow; Sheslow Auditorium at Drake University

July 12 at 7:30 p.m. — J. Strauss’ Die Fledermaus; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Dove’s Flight; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 14 at 7:30 p.m. — Dvořák’s Rusalka; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

July 15 at 2 p.m. — J. Strauss’ Die Fledermaus; Performing Arts Center in Indianola

desmoinesmetroopera.org

GALLERIES

The Viaduct Gallery at the Des Moines Social Club

900 Mulberry St.

www.desmoinessocialclub.org/viaduct-gallery

Kavanaugh Art Gallery

2020 Grand Ave., Suite #800, West Des Moines

www.kavanaughgallery.com

Olson-Larsen Galleries

203 Fifth St., West Des Moines

www.olsonlarsen.com

July 27 – Sept. 22: Photo Sensitive; Randy Richmond

June 15 – July 21: Annual Landscape Show; Barbara Fedeler, Jean Gumpper, Stuart Klipper, Jenny Kruger

Through June 9: Organic Forms and Gallery Night; Laura Berman, Mary Merkel-Hess, Ken Smith

Moberg Gallery

2921 Ingersoll Ave.

www.moberggallery.com

Open as of April 20: Focus on Five

Opens on June 1: Spring Group Show

Steven Vail Fine Arts Project Room

500 E. Locust St.

www.stevenvailfinearts.com

This summer features works by John Armleder, Robert Motherwell, Claes Oldenburg, Leon Ferrari, Alice Aycock, Barry Flanagan and Judith Shea.

Yellow Door Gallery

2121 Wakonda Drive, Des Moines

www.yellowdoordsm.com

Located in a private home in Des Moines, this space connects emerging artists and collectors with salons, installations, concerts and afternoon teas. Open Sundays from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment.

The Polk County Heritage Gallery

111 Court Ave.

www.polkcountyheritagegallery.org

May 10-31: ArtForce Iowa’s 4th Annual Youth Art Exhibit #KNOWJUSTICE: Manifesto. The opening night celebration is on May 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. All proceeds benefit ArtForce Iowa youth programming.

MUSEUMS

Des Moines Art Center

4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines

www.desmoinesartcenter.org

Through May 13: “Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967 – 2017”

Through June 24: Sultry Night: Selected Works by Grant Wood

Through July 22: Works by Yayoi Kusama

All summer: Ongoing studio programs, workshops and classes for summer fun.

Ankeny Art Center

1520 S.W. Ordnance Road, Ankeny

www.ankenyartcenter.com

June 5-25: Jerry Ranch – “Somewhere, Across the Sea”; fine art photography

June 5 – July 25: Marvis Simms – title to be announced; fine art textiles

July 31- Sept. 26: Janet Hart Heinicke – title to be announced; fine art drawing and painting

July 31 – Sept. 26: Pam Hibbs – title to be announced; fine art acrylic painting

Iowa State University Museums

Ames

www.museums.iastate.edu/art

Through May 18: “Ambiguity, Mystery and Allure” by Manuel Neri

Faulconer Gallery at Grinnell College

1108 Park St., Grinnell

www.grinnell.edu/faulconergallery

Through June 10: “Making Life Visible” Radiolaria Series, silkscreen by Fred Hagstrom, 2011 — Work by 16 contemporary artists and scientists.

Through May 6: BAX: Bachelor of Arts Exhibition 2018 — Work by third- and fourth-year art students who major in art as well as students in other majors who work intensively in studio. ♦

SUMMER EVENTS AT THE ART CENTER

May 11: Polka Dot Party: 15th Street downtown and Des Moines Art Center 6-9 p.m.; FREE, no reservations required

June 8: Exhibition Opening: Sterling Ruby: Ceramics + In the Spirit of Louise Noun: 5-7 p.m.; FREE, reservations encouraged

June 14: Louise Noun Wikipedia Edit-a-thon: 6-9 p.m.; FREE, no reservations required

June 21: Thursday Night Highlight: Feminist Fuel: 6-8 p.m.; FREE, no reservations required

July 12: Nevertheless She Persisted: Feminist Film Series: 6:30-9 p.m. in Levitt Auditorium; FREE, reservations required

July 19: Nevertheless She Persisted: Feminist Film Series: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 7-11 p.m., Drop-in; gallery talk at 7 p.m.; Screened outside on Art Center lawn; FREE, no reservations required

July 26: Nevertheless She Persisted: Feminist Film Series: 6:30-9 p.m.; Levitt Auditorium; FREE, reservations required

Aug. 9: Nevertheless She Persisted: Feminist Film Series: 6:30-9 p.m.; in Levitt Auditorium; FREE, reservations required

Aug. 12: Entirely Kids: Celebrating Community: 1-3 p.m.; FREE, no reservations

Film

Hot Iowa summers are sweltering, but ice-cold sodas and air-conditioned movie theaters are here. Summer cinema is the perfect antidote to unbearable heat. The summer of 2018 has some surefire box-office bonanzas.

Say “hello” to a superhero movie, or a sequel you’ve been waiting to see, or an animated film that is fun for all ages. And don’t forget about romance. Take your special someone to see something pertaining to the subject of “love” or “desire” or “soul mate.” You might already know how these sappy sagas seemingly always end, but if you are being honest, you will admit that you love them anyway.

The theaters in Des Moines are getting progressively more comfortable and even more like your living room. These eye-popping, plush entertainment offerings allow you to sit back and sip on something carbonated — and don’t forget to order extra butter. It is summertime! Get your popcorn ready!

May 4

“Avengers: Infinity Wars” (Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner) It is on again. The Avengers are back on the big screen and saving the universe from utter destruction. This time the group has Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange to help defeat the evil Thanos. Thanos is planning to collect all of the infinity stones so he can morph the universe into anything his evil heart desires, but the Avengers won’t let the world become his just yet. This two-part movie is expected to be popular with children and adults.

May 11

“Breaking In” (Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Seth Carr, Ajiona Alexus)

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” (Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill , Jack Black, Rooney Mara)

“The Seagull” (Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening, Elisabeth Moss)

“Life of The Party” (Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Molly Gordon, Debby Ryan, Jessie Ennis) This laugh-out-loud comedy is the story of Deanne (Melissa McCarthy), a devoted mother heading back to college to obtain the degree she didn’t get as a youth. Upon settling in on campus, the recent divorcee learns just how much she missed out on during her tenure as a stay-at-home mom. She parties, has fun, goes to classes and makes everyone laugh along the way — including audiences.

May 18

“Book Club” (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Alicia Silverstone, Tommy Dewey)

“Show Dogs” (Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Ludacris, Stanley Tucci, Alan Cumming, Gabriel Iglesias)

“The Untitled Deadpool Sequel” (Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jack Kesy)

“Anders Manor” (Christina Robinson, Sully Erna, Rachel True, Kevin Nash, Michael Kanellis, Mike Messier)

“On Chesil Beach” (Saoirse Ronan, Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff, Samuel West, Adrian Scarborough, Billy Howle)

May 19 – June 6 at the Science Center

“D-Day: Normandy 1944” (d. Pascal Vuong; narrated by Tom Brokaw) Experience the largest Allied operation of World War II on the giant screen. “D-Day” is an historical documentary and is showing in IMAX at the Science Center of Iowa from Armed Forces Day through the D-Day Anniversary on June 6. Discounts for active military and veterans.

May 25

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandie Newton) Star Wars audiences have loved Han Solo — captain of the Millennium Falcon — for being a lovable scoundrel for decades, but what about his back story? How did Han become so cynical and so Han Solo-ish? This summer, it is time to find out. Before he met Luke Skywalker or Princess Leia, Solo had a unique story that made him the way audiences came to know him. How did he grow up? How did he strive to become the best pilot in the universe? And what makes a man into the person who someday will say: “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid.” Let’s find out. Can’t wait.

June 1

“Action Point” (Johnny Knoxville, Johnny Pemberton, Dan Bakkedahl, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Brigette Lundy-Paine)

“Adrift” (Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin, Jeffrey Thomas, Elizabeth Hawthorne, Grace Palmer)

June 8

“Hereditary” (Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro. Ann Dowd)

“Ocean’s Eight” (Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling)

“Oceans: Our Blue Planet” (d. Mark Brownlow and Rachel Butler) Explore the largest and least explored habitat on earth in larger-than-life IMAX at the Science Center of Iowa. “Oceans: Our Blue Planet” is a BBC Earth production.

June 15

“The Incredibles 2” (Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter, John Ratzenberger, Craig T. Nelson, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner) During an era when superheroes are frowned on, a few mortals are still trying to get them back on duty. As Helen is saving the world as Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Bob Parr and his talents as Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) are left behind to take care of Jack-Jack. Nothing is easy when you have kids, let alone kids with superpowers. But it sure is fun sitting back, relaxing and watching a superhero try to be a super parent.

“Superfly” (Michael K. Williams, Esai Morales, Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Lex Scott Davis, Andrea Londo) If guns, action and violence are what you are after, then you definitely want to see “Superfly.” This 1970s remake tells the classic tale of a retiring African American drug dealer’s last deal. But before he can be all-the-way done with the dangers of dealing cocaine, complications arise and action ensues.

“Tag” (Ed Helms, Tracy Morgan, Hannibal Buress, Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson)

June 22

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Daniella Pineda) Get ready dinosaur enthusiasts. This film is set a few years after Jurassic World was destroyed by escaping dinosaurs. Audiences now meet up with Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), again, as the duo attempts to save these lizards from extinction — the presumed outcome of the island’s main volcano erupting. Owen also tries to reunite with Blu, the head raptor. This edge-of-your-seat adventure will have summer surging with adrenaline.

“Under The Silver Lake” (Andrew Garfield, Dakota Johnson)

June 29

“Uncle Drew” (Kyrie Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Rel Howery, Nate Robinson, Nick Kroll, Reggie Miller)

“Sicario 2: Soldado”(Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, Elijah Rodriguez, Isabela Moner, Catherine Keener, Jeffrey Donovan)

“Valley Girl” (Josh Whitehouse, Jessica Rothe, Peyton List, Mae Whitman, Logan Paul, Jessie Ennis)

“The Hustle”(Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway, Bruno Sevilla, Alex Sharp)

“Leave No Trace” (Ben Foster, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey)

July 4

“The First Purge” (Mo McRae, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Steve Harris, Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis) Murder, theft, brutality… For one day only, any kind of crime — even the most heinous type you can think of — all of it is left unpunished. For one day per year. The Purge trilogy returns after to reveal the origin of the insidious idea that captured worldwide audiences. The plot begins with a social experiment isolated in one small town, but it then quickly spreads all over the nation. This film gives a scary real life scenario that will leave you wondering about the sanity and morality of human beings.

July 6

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (Paul Rudd, Hannah John-Kamen, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena)

“Sorry to Bother You” (Tessa Thompson, Lakeith Stanfield, Steven Yeun, Armie Hammer)

July 13

“Skyscraper” (Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Pablo Schreiber, Roland Møller)

“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi)

July 20

“Mama Mia: Here We Go Again!” (Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Lily James, Christine Baranski) Audiences adored the ABBA-filled musical telling the tale of a daughter trying to figure out who her real father was. Now years later, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is having a baby of her own, but unfortunately, her mother has passed away. Sophie begins reading her mom’s old diaries, and with the help of her father and two other men, she realizes that she will find a way.

“The Equalizer 2” (Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Melissa Leo, Bill Pullman)

July 27

“Mission: Impossible- Fallout” (Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Alec Baldwin) This fast-paced action movie is the sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. This time Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team are on a daring mission when, suddenly, something goes terribly wrong. As such, it is time to save themselves and the world, too, before it is too late. This mission might seem impossible, but keep in mind, this is the sixth such segment, and since it is likely we will get six more… So you’re saying there’s a chance? Enjoy.

“Teen Titans GO To the Movies” (Kristen Bell, Will Arnett, Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong)

“Blindspotting” (Daveed Diggs, Janina Gavankar, Rafael Casal, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ethan Embry, Wayne Knight)

Aug. 3

“Christopher Robin” (Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Jim Cummings, Mark Gatiss, Brad Garrett, Roger Ashton-Griffiths) Years have passed since Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) went back to Hundred Acre Woods, and Robin is not a kid anymore. Now a full-grown, successful and very serious businessman, Robin meets his old friends, Pooh, Tigger and Piglet. These timeless characters are able to help him rediscover what fun really is. This live-action movie is a retelling of the classic Winnie the Pooh stories.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” (Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis, Sam Heughan, Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Ivanna Sakhno)

“The Darkest Minds” (Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, Gwendoline Christie, Harris Dickinson, Wallace Langham, Mark O’Brien)

Aug. 10

“The Meg” (Jason Statham, Jessica McNamee, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Li Bingbing, Cliff Curtis)

“Dog Days” (Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally, Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro) ♦

Outdoors

Sun. Sand. Clear-blue swimming pools. No doubt about it, summer is where the smiles are in central Iowa. Maybe that’s because of the sweet and tasty ice-cold treats? Or it might be due to the wide variety of outdoor activities of almost every kind? Whatever the reason is, the Greater Des Moines Metropolitan area is growing like gangbusters, and along with the increased population is an assortment of diversions suitable for any city slicker.

The area’s outdoor event schedule is packed with rip-roaring car-racing engines, bike nights, ball games, food, fundraisers and just about anything else that might tickle your fancy. The metro now has too many fun things to do to list all of them, but we did our best to find the ones sure to be of interest to many of you. Enjoy. And don’t forget the sunscreen.

REVVED UP

Mechanized events, shows, cruises and rides

Through Sept. 22 — Lucas Oil Knoxville Championship Cup Series. Premier sprint car events occur weekly at Knoxville Raceway. Highlights include the Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals. In addition to the world-class racing, fans enjoy simulated car rides, autograph signings and other contests and activities. The engines will be roaring in Knoxville all summer long. For a full listing of events, starts times and other information, visit www.knoxvilleraceway.com.

Through Sept. 15 — Figure 8 Races. The Dallas County Fairgrounds and its unique brand of figure-eight racing returns this summer. The Adel seasonal mainstay thrills onlookers every other week with this slightly more dangerous track design. Visit www.dallascountyfair.com/racing for a complete schedule and ticket information.

June 3 — Mustang Car Show. The 39th Annual Mustang Club of Central Iowa Car Show is coming again to Valley Junction. Featuring the favorite Fords of onlookers gathering from all over, this event features eye candy for the entire family. For further details, visit www.valleyjunction.com/event/mustang-car-show.

Third Friday of the Month — Bike Down to I-Town. Indianola’s bike night — each third Friday of the month through September from 6-10 p.m. — has become one of central Iowa’s most anticipated summer shindigs. This series of family friendly festivities draws thousands of bikers to the Indianola town square, and thousands of others come to see the sites. For more information, visit www.bikedowntoitown.com.

July 8 — Iowa Corn 300. This premier IndyCar Series event has captivated Iowa audiences since 2007. Hosted by the Iowa Speedway in Newton, the paved oval is the state’s only track that is owned and raced at by NASCAR and the only one designed by former NASCAR Hall-of-Famer Rusty Wallace. Super-star driver Helio Castroneves won the event in 2017, and that has racing fans wondering who will win the checkered flag this year. For more information, visit www.iowaspeedway.com.

July 28 — NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250. The U.S. Cellular 250 is a NASCAR event hosted at the Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race’s 250 laps span 218.75 miles. Visit www.iowaspeedway.com for ticket information, start times and other information.

TASTY TREATS

Food and drink events

Starting May 3 — Farmers Market/Music in the Junction. The Junction series starts May 3 and runs through Sep. 27, each Thursday from 4–8 p.m. The historic shopping district’s weekly farmers market and music concert series has become its signature event. The farmers market plays host to more than 100 weekly vendors offering fresh produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, arts, crafts and more. For list of musical acts and other details, visit www.valleyjunction.com.

May 5 — Wild About the Child Shindig to benefit Wildwood Hills Ranch. Wildwood Hills Ranch provides refuge to more than 1,000 at-risk children each year. The 400-acre facility is located a half an hour south of Des Moines, and the country air and loving environment give youngsters-in-need a place to learn, grow and smile freely. The Ranch makes a 10-year commitment to each child at no cost to his or her family. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 5, from 6-11 p.m. at the Ranch’s Wild About the Child Shindig. The event features fine food from the area’s top eateries, music, dancing and the possibility of winning prizes. The Shindig will occur in the Stine Barn in West Des Moines, 4000 Turnberry Drive. Visit bidpal.net/whrshindig for more information.

May 12 — Food Truck Throw Down. The Des Moines Social Club is having its fourth annual Food Truck Throw Down. Central Iowans will be flocking to kick off their summer at this celebration of local food, music fanfare, Iowa Beverage beer tents, art activities and more. The Throw Down runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Learn more at www.desmoinessocialclub.org.

June 1-3 — Greek Food Fair. Gyros, mezethes, kafenio, baklava and other Greek food. You may not be able to pronounce it, but you will love eating it. The event is put on by the Greek Orthodox Church of St. George in Des Moines, located at 1110 35th St. Visit www.stgeorge.ia.goarch.org for more details.

June 2 — Celebrate Waukee. This free event focuses on bringing the community together and celebrating another year in Waukee. Festivities include a 5K run, the Warrior Challenge for elementary-age kids, local art activities by the Arts Council, inflatables and food vendors. Evening activities include a beer garden, a band, relaxation and a fireworks show. The event is located in Centennial Park and the Downtown Triangle. Visit www.waukee.org/celebratewaukee for more information.

June 2-9 — Winefest Des Moines. Food. Wine. Community. And not necessarily in that order. The Des Moines Wine Festival Foundation exists to promote, educate and celebrate the wine industry through wine and culinary partnerships. Winefest began in 2003, and this year’s unique summer event is back for its 16th year. For details, visit www. winefestdesmoines.com/events.

June 8 — Altoona’s Wine & Craft Beer Fest. Wines from near and far converge on Atloona to please the gullets of local lovers of the finer things, including craft beer and tasty treats. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. at the Enabling Garden, 1050 First Ave. S. in Altoona. Visit www.altoonachamber.org for more information.

June 16 — Iowa Craft Brew Festival. The Iowa Brewers Guild is hosting its 8th annual Iowa Craft Brew Festival, Saturday, June 16, from 1-5 p.m. in downtown Des Moines. This is one of Des Moines Beer Week’s flagship events, featuring more than 50 Iowa breweries and a host of regional and national craft breweries. Participating breweries will be pouring unlimited beer tastes of approximately 300 beers, including a smattering of limited release brews. Visit www.iowabeer.org iowa-craft-brew-festival for more information.

Aug. 17-26 — Des Moines Restaurant Week. Some of the top eateries in the area offer two lunches or one three-course dinner for one low price — $28. Some of the metro’s best chefs create special fixed-price menus to showcase their palate-pleasing cuisine. For a list of participating restaurants, visit www.desmoinesrestaurantweek.com.

Sept. 3 — Des Moines Mini Maker Faire. Part science fair, part county fair and part something entirely new, Maker Faire is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, artists, educators, crafters, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors and students. The Des Moines Mini Maker Faire is held annually on Labor Day at the Science Center of Iowa. Visit www.desmoines.makerfaire.com for details.

LET FREEDOM RING

A sampling of the city’s Fourth of July events and other patriotic celebrations. All dates, times and other details are believed to be accurate, but check with each of the local venues to verify.

Decoration Day — Living History Farms. Take a trip back through time and live history as Memorial Day traditions unfold before your eyes on May 26 at Living History Farms. Starting at 1 p.m., attendees can march in a procession to the town cemetery to see a Victorian ceremony and speeches honoring the Union’s fallen heroes. Afterwards, the Walnut Hill Bluestockings take on the competition in an 1870s-rules baseball game. The events and activities are included with the purchase of admission to Living History Farms. Visit www.lhf.org for more details, times and other events.

Yankee Doodle Pops — Iowa State Capitol. The best kind of Fourth of July celebration is the free kind, especially when it involves the Yankee Doodle Pops — Iowa’s largest single-day concert event. The Pops are a family friendly tradition in Des Moines, as witnessed by the hundreds of thousands of onlookers it attracts. The symphony will delight the ears and light up the night above downtown Des Moines on Monday, July 2 with the area’s premier fireworks display. Bring your lawn chairs and arrive early to get a good spot near the West Terrace of the Iowa State Capitol. Visit www.dmsymphony.org for more details.

Urbandale — Walker Johnston Park. Another of the area’s grandest Fourth of July celebrations is hosted by the City of Urbandale. All patriots are invited to bring their families to celebrate Independence Day with a family friendly street dance, carnival rides, 2-mile parade, a breathtaking fireworks display and more during this three-day celebration. Urbandale’s 2018 theme is “Honoring Our First Responders.” The festivities begin on Monday, July 2, when the midway and carnival open at Lions Park. The fun continues through the end of the fireworks display that is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 p.m., on Wednesday, July Fourth. Visit www.uniquelyurbandale.com for more details.

West Des Moines — The Historic Valley Junction. Celebrate the United States and all things Iowa in Valley Junction on Tuesday, July 3, starting at 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. along Fifth Street in West Des Moines… It’s the All Iowa Bash. The shops will be open and vendors will be offering food and drink along with crafts from Iowa artisans. The Bill Riley competition will be underway along with music from central Iowa bands. The celebration will be held in the 300 block of Fifth Street before, during and after the completion of the West Des Moines Independence Day Parade — which ends at Fourth and Maple in Valley Junction. Check www.valleyjunction.com/event for updates and other details such as the parade route and entertainment schedule.

PARTY TIME

Fairs, festivals and other celebratory events

Through September — Farmers Market and Music in the Junction. The 2018 Farmers Market and Music in the Junction series begins on May 3 and repeats each Thursday through Sept. 27, from 4-8 p.m. The weekly farmers market features more than 100 vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, arts, crafts and prepared foods. All of that plus the live offerings of music make this a two-for-one summer delight. Visit www.valleyjunction.com/events for more details.

May 5 — Cinco de Mayo Festival. Travel west of the Des Moines border into the Historic Valley Junction for its annual festival, Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 5 from noon to 10 p.m. The event is located in the 200 and 300 blocks of Fifth Street in West Des Moines. Attendees will enjoy Mexican culinary treats, artwork, live music, dancing and family activities. Visit www.valleyjunction.com/event for details.

May 18 — City Sounds Season Opener. The City Sounds Season Opener kicks off the season with live music at Peace Tree Brewing, 317 E. Court Ave. in Des Moines. The event features free food, piano art to bid on and a cash bar. You can learn more about the City Sounds Public Piano Project by visiting www.dsmpianos.org for details.

May 20 — Valley Junction Arts Festival. The Valley Junction Art Committee is redefining Art in Valley Junction. The primary focus has become the juried exhibition of fine arts and crafts and giving the public the opportunity to meet, interact with and purchase original work by artists. Live music will be at the event, as well as children’s art activities, artists’ demonstrations and refreshments from food vendors. Many Valley Junction restaurants and retailers will be open. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.valleyjunction.com for details.

May 25-26 — CelebrAsian. Diversity. Unity. Prosperity. CelebrAsian works to bring central Iowa communities together while celebrating Asian cultures with authentic food, dance, fashion, games, demonstrations and more. Experience more than a dozen Asian Villages where you can delight all five of your senses with the authentic Asian food. Western Gateway park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 25, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 26. Visit www.iowaasianalliance.com for a full listing of times and event offerings.

Beginning June 1 — Ames on the Half Shell. The Ames Jaycees are at it again with this annual live concert series — Ames on the Half Shell. The event is held on Friday nights, starting at 5 p.m. in Durham Bandshell Park.

June 7-9 — Governors Days. One of the grandest summer festivals in the Des Moines metropolitan area, Governors Days is held in the Governors District inside the heart of Grimes. The event is family friendly and includes music concerts, parades, carnivals, car shows and more. Admission to the festival is free. Visit www.governorsdays.com for more information.

June 10 — Summer Antique Jamboree. Find old treasures and hidden gems as you explore history at the Historic Valley Junction’s annual Antique Jamboree. The event is one of the largest outdoor antique shows in the Midwest. It offers free admission, ample parking, and more than 100 antique dealers from across the Midwest displaying a wide array of antiques, including: furniture, primitives, architectural, vintage clothing, jewelry, linens and quilts, glassware, stoneware, textiles, toys and much more. Food vendors will also be on site. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fifth Street area of West Des Moines. Visit www.valleyjunction.com for details.

Starting June 10 — Music Under the Stars. Bring a lawn chair, a blanket and be ready to be entertained at Music Under the Stars. The event takes place each Sunday at 7 p.m. at the West Terrace of Iowa State Capitol — 5817 Walnut Hill Ave. in Des Moines — beginning Sunday, June 10, and running through July 15. Admission is free. In the event of rain, the festivities will move to the Harmon Fine Arts Center at Drake University, 25th Street and Carpenter in Des Moines. Visit www.starmusicdm.org for more information.

Each Friday starting June 1 and running through July 6 — Chill on the Hill. Chill on the Hill in Pleasant Hill is back for its 10th year. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever with an expanded six-week format encompassing each Friday in June and the first Friday in July:

Friday, June 1: Plastic Apartment

Friday, June 8: Abby Normal

Friday, June 15: Gimikk

Friday, June 22: Cold-Filtered

Friday, June 29: After Shock

Friday, July 6: Final Mix

This Friday night live music series is held at Copper Creek Lake Park. Visit www.pleasanthillchamber.org/news-events/chill-on-the-hill.html for updates and other details.

June 9-10 — Capital City Pride Fest. Capital City Pride is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary of Pride Fest this summer. This year’s event offers a chance for the Des Moines community and its LGBTQ people and allies to unify while celebrating its culture and successes. Pride Fest will take place in the Historic East Village of downtown Des Moines. Visit www.capitalcitypride.org for the parade route and other details.

June 14-17 — Johnston Green Days. Originally focusing on Johnston’s agricultural and horticultural tradition, Johnston Green Days has blossomed into a much-anticipated event that is pleasing to a wide audience. The event features an annual pancake breakfast put on by the fire department, the police department’s annual spaghetti feed and safety expo, the annual Green Days parade, carnival music and more. Green Days is held in Johnston Commons — the grassy area located near the Johnston Public Library. For more details, visit www.cityofjohnston.com/607/green-days.

June 22-28 — Des Moines Arts Festival. The Des Moines Arts Festival has become a remarkable international phenomenon in the heart of downtown Des Moines. While the event name and venues have changed during the course of several decades, the Festival’s mission remains unchanged: “to educate, inspire and engage audiences toward a heightened appreciation of the arts.” The festival will once again bring hundreds of talented artists and thousands of art lovers to the Western Gateway Park in 2018. For more information, visit www.desmoinesartsfestival.org.

July 6-7 — 80/35 Music Festival. Time flies when you are humming along to a weekend’s worth of nationally known music. This is 80/35’s 11th year, and the premier metro music event isn’t slowing down. The music extravaganza is put on by the Des Moines Music Coalition and features a wide range of acts in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway. Ticket prices vary. Visit www.80-35.com for more information.

July 11-15 — Dallas County Fair. Six days of shows, livestock exhibits, cotton candy, rodeo events, concerts and auto racing. Six days of fair buildings full of interesting items to ogle at. Six days of crowning a Miss Rodeo Queen, 4-H champions, flag raising and rubber chicken shows. For six days, the Dallas County Fairgrounds come alive, and on the seventh day it is time to rest. Don’t miss out. The Dallas County Fair takes place at 28057 Fairgrounds Road in Adel. Visit www.dallascountyfair.com for more information.

July 12-15 — Ankeny SummerFest. A parade. A Miss 16 contest. A boat regatta. A carnival. The agenda is filling up for the 2018 SummerFest. The annual summer celebration has been going for more than a half of a century. There are too many fun things to do to mention them all here, but for a full list, visit www.ankenysummerfest.org.

July 18-23 — Polk County Fair. Free admission and free parking are just a couple of the reasons to stop out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds and check out the Polk County Fair. For a full list of activities and times, visit www.polkcountyfairiowa.com.

July 19-21 — Clive Festival. The docket for this year’s Clive Festival wasn’t quite set as CITYVIEW went to press, but the family friendly event is sure to fill up with fun activities. Visit www.clivefestival.com for more information.

July 20-27 — Jasper County Fair. With agricultural competitions and human competitions, the Jasper County Fair has another full slate of reasons to settle in and enjoy yourself. The list includes rodeos, BBQ contests, queen crownings and more. Visit www.jaspercofair.com for driving directions and details.

July 20-22 — 48-Hour Film Project. Each year participants in the 48-Hour Film Challenge compete to make the best movie possible in only 48 hours. Ready? Set… Film! Filmmakers from all over the Des Moines area will attempt to best one another and win the right to go up against other films from around the world in the Filmapalooza 2019 for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 Short Film Corner. For more details, visit www.48hourfilm.com/en/desmoines.

July 21 — Family Fun Fest. The Pleasant Hill Chamber of Commerce is putting on a parade beginning at Doanes Park at 10 a.m. and ending near City Hall. Fun Fest activities will follow all day, including a showing of the movie “Coco” at Copper Creek Lake Park and fireworks at sundown. This is a family friendly event. Visit ww.pleasanthillchamber.org for further details.

July 21-25 — Story County Fair. FFA and 4H students annually go to the Story County Fairgrounds for the annual agricultural fair showcasing everything from flowers to animals. The Story County Fair is located at 220 H Ave. in Nevada. For more information, visit www.sc-fair.com.

July 25-30 — Warren County Fair. The Warren County Fair delivers old-fashioned farm fun to Indianola just as it has for the previous 150 years. This year, the Fair offers a midway, carnival and too many other offerings to mention, including grandstand events, livestock showings, live music and fun for the whole family. Visit www.warrencofair.com for more details.

July 27 – Aug. 4 — National Balloon Classic. Nine glorious days of hot-air balloons. Attendees rave about the view in the Indianola sky during this central Iowa summer tradition offering colorful balloons of varying shapes and sizes. The festivities also include a parade, food, fun activities for kids, balloon shows, races and fireworks. The National Balloon Classic launches at 15335 Jewell St. in Indianola. Visit www.nationalballoonclassic.com for more details.

July 27-28 — Italian American Heritage Festival. The best of central Iowa Italian goodness is annually on display at the Italian American Heritage Festival. The celebration includes authentic food, live music, contests, bocce ball and more. The festivities this year will be held in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park. Visit www.italianfestivalofiowa.com for more information.

Aug. 9-19 — Iowa State Fair. From the moment you ride the big slide or enjoy a corn dog — or something else sublime and served on a stick — it is hard to resist loving the Iowa State Fair. Rides. Music. Midway. Agriculture. People watching. With more than 1 million attendees and 11 days, there are billions of moments of Iowa State Fair fun. Can’t wait. For details, visit the Iowa State Fair website at www.iowastatefair.org.

Aug.11 — Adel Sweet Corn Festival. Seven tons of corn are shucked and consumed in this community event celebrating summer. The Adel Sweet Corn Festival is held the second Saturday in August in downtown Adel. The day kicks off with the largest parade in Dallas County, and then it is on to the unfettered succulence of Iowa’s tastiest crop. On top of all those kernels of Iowa goodness, the event offers performances by local entertainers and one-of-a-kind craft and food vendors. Then dance the night away at the Community Street Dance and Beer Garden. If it is August, then it is the Adel Sweet Corn Festival. Bring your floss and dig in. www.discoveradel.com/annual-events.

Aug. 17-18 — 515 Alive Music Festival. 515 ALIVE 2018 is celebrating its 16th Anniversary, and this is its second year at Water Works Park — located on Fleur Drive directly across from Gray’s Lake and covering nearly 1,500 acres. This annual festival features dozens of national and regional bands playing on multiple stages. Is it the wildest weekend in Iowa? You only live once. The festivities also include art, food and merchandise vendors. Find ticket prices and see the music lineup at www.515alive.com.

LET’S GET FIT

Participatory competitions, games and sports

Through August — Iowa Games. The mission of the Iowa Games is to provide sports and recreational opportunities for all Iowans through Olympic-style festivals, events and programs. The games started out in 1987 as a weekend only event with only 16 sports. Currently the summer games have grown to more than 60 sports. All Iowans are eligible. For a complete list of events, dates and times, visit www.iowagames.org.

Through Sept. 29 — Yoga in the Park is designed for improving community health, energy and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and join professional yoga instructors. No matter your skill level, enjoy some yoga. Every Saturday from May 5 through Sept. 29 starting at 8 a.m. at Wagner Park on the corner of West First and Northwest Ash Drive. Visit www.ci.ankeny.ia.us for more information.

Through August — Stand Up Paddleboarding Lessons. The popularity of paddleboarding — while balancing on a surfboard type of floatation device — is sweeping the nation. The sport offers a unique way to get in shape, stay in shape, exercise and have fun with the family. Warren County Conservation is providing instruction and equipment at Annett Nature Center at 15565 118th Ave. in Indianola. Lessons are held at various times and dates. Sign up is available at www.warrenccb.org/parksandtrails/hiking-walking/sup.

May 5 — Relay for Life — Johnston, Urbandale and Grimes. Relay for Life has helped thousands of people across the globe with life-saving cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs and education and prevention initiatives. Relay is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in thousands of communities and 27 countries. Volunteers offer their time and expertise to take action against cancer. This event begins at Crown Point Community Center, 6300 Pioneer Parkway in Johnston. Find more details at www.relayforlife.org.

May 19 — Walk MS: Des Moines 2018. Walk to create a world free of multiple sclerosis. Walk MS has become a powerful force. And with every step taken and every dollar raised, the disease is that much closer to being ended. The event begins and ends at Principal Park Stadium, 1 Line Drive in Des Moines. For more details, visit main.nationalmssociety.org.

June 1 — Relay for Life — Ankeny. Relay For Life is a grassroots, community-based team event. Each Relay event is different, but each has a few things in common. Together, these events add up to become the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. These events bring communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor all cancer survivors and raise money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs and to make a difference in communities. This event begins at Ankeny Market and Pavilion, 715 W. First St., Ankeny. Find more details at RelayForLife.org.

June 2 — Dam to Dam. Iowa’s Distance Classic is full. The race sold out 9,000 entries in 6 hours, 52 minutes, according to its website. Dam to Dam is in its 39th and last year and will consist of runners from 41 states — 91 percent are from Iowa. The half-marathon race spans from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines. Visit www.damtodam.com for more information.

June 2-3 — Tour the Raccoon. The Des Moines Cycle Club’s signature ride is a two-day tour designed for cyclists of all levels. Tour the Raccoon is filled with fun activities, cold beverages and bicycles. Bring a tent and an overnight bag for two days of experiencing the Raccoon River Valley Trail (RRVT). Saturday’s ride includes visiting the towns of Waukee, Adel, Redfield, Linden, Panora, Yale, Herndon and Cooper before arriving in Jefferson. On Sunday, it is off to Waukee through Jamaica, Dawson, Perry, Minburn and Dallas Center. Visit www.dmcycleclub.com for more details.

June 6-10 — Iowa Senior Games. The 32nd annual Iowa Senior Games is hosting its main weekend in West Des Moines this summer. Nearly 1,000 athletes ages 50 and older gather from all around Iowa and the nation. The Games feature 30 sports and nearly 100 events. A complete list of dates, times and other details for each event is located at www.iowaseniorgames.org.

June 16 — BACooN Ride. The award-winning BACooN ride is back. This year’s loop begins and ends in Waukee. The 71 mile — or less depending on optional starting points — Raccoon River Valley Trail ride will offer numerous bacon stops, a bacon-themed lunch and numerous drink specials at places along the trail. BACooN RIDE 5 donates 100 percent of its proceeds to benefit the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. Visit www.bacoonride.com for more details.

June 16 – Aug. 8 — Park Play: in a Local Way. Park Play is a new summer series organized by the Waukee Parks & Recreation Department. These park events include games, crafts, activities for all ages, and it will be provided free of charge. The goal of Park Play is to bring neighbors together and introduce specific parks to those who live near them. The event will take place at an assortment of parks on various Wednesdays this summer from 5-7 p.m. For a complete list of parks, dates, times and activities, check www.waukee.org/860/Park-Play-in-a-Local-Way for details.

July 18 — Clive Running Festival. This local community-racing event features a scenic course winding through Clive’s neighborhoods and Greenbelt Trail. The festival offers a 5K, a 10K, a one-mile run and a Tadpole Trot, so family members of many shapes and sizes can participate. Admission rates vary. Proceeds from the race are used for trail improvements such as the new drinking fountains, which were installed from past races and the annual maintenance on the trail. For more information, visit www.fitnesssports.com/juneraces/Clive_Fest/Cliveinfo.html.

July 14 — Altoona Tune-Up Ride. Altoona Road Riders hosts its seventh annual tune-up ride on July 14. Multiple distances for varying skill levels are available, and the journey begins and ends at Brewhouse 25. Registration is at 7:30 a.m., and the ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Cyclists may ride at their own pace through the beautiful terrain of eastern Polk County. For more information, visit www.altoonatuneup.com.

GO TEAM!

Spectator sporting events

June 5-10 — Principal Charity Classic. The award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event returns June 5-10 at Wakonda Club in Des Moines. Since 2007, this classic has donated more than $13 million to support Iowa’s children. That would not be possible if not for the event’s army of volunteers numbering more than 1,200. The Principal Charity Classic is an annual PGA TOUR Champions event focused on philanthropic giving. This premier golf event raises funds for “FORE Our Kids” charities. Visit www.principalcharityclassic.com for more information.

June 14 — IHYC Golf Classic. This annual golf destination is designed to be different. Golfers have a fun and interactive experience learning about the mission of Iowa Homeless Youth Centers and the youth it serves. IHYC’s Homeless Simulation offers participants the opportunity to get an idea of what it’s like to be homeless while playing 18 holes at the beautiful Copper Creek golf course. Each team will go through the story of a homeless youth experiencing the ups and downs while progressing throughout the five stations on the course. Awards and prizes will be distributed during lunch in the clubhouse following the tournament. The event will take place at Copper Creek Golf Club in Pleasant Hill, 4825 Copper Creek Drive. Visit www.yss.org/events/ihycgolfclassic for details.

July 14 — Polo on the Green. Polo on the Green is an annual event for Variety Iowa. The event aims to help kids by raising funds to support Variety’s mission to improve the lives of underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill and special needs children in Iowa. This unique event has a fancy hat contest, live music, dining and dancing. This event is held at the Powder River Ranch, home to more than 30 polo, jumping and dressage horses. For details, visit www.poloonthegreen.com.

Iowa Cubs

Iowa Cubs 2018 home schedule — dates and times subject to change — visit www.iowacubs.com for updated information or to purchase tickets. All times CST. Home games are played at Principal Park in downtown Des Moines.

May 2 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 12:08 p.m.

May 3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 12:08 p.m.

May 12 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:08 p.m.

May 13 vs. Round Rock Express, 1:08 p.m.

May 14 vs. Round Rock Express, 12:08 p.m.

May 15 vs. Round Rock Express, 12:08 p.m.

May 17 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:38 p.m.

May 18 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:08 p.m.

May 19 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:08 p.m.

May 20 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 1:08 p.m.

May 25 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 7:08 p.m.

May 26 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 7:08 p.m.

May 27 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 1:08 p.m.

May 28 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 1:08 p.m.

May 29 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 12:08 p.m.

June 5 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 7:08 p.m.

June 6 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 12:08 p.m.

June 7 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes, 7:08 p.m.

June 8 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 7:08 p.m.

June 9 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 7:08 p.m.

June 10 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 1:08 p.m.

June 11 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 12:08 p.m.

June 21 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 7:08 p.m.

June 22 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 7:08 p.m.

June 23 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 12:08 p.m.

June 23 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 7:08 p.m.

June 24 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 1:08 p.m.

June 29 vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:08 p.m.

June 30 vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:08 p.m.

July 1 vs. Memphis Redbirds, 1:08 p.m.

July 2 vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:08 p.m.

July 3 vs. Memphis Redbirds, 7:08 p.m.

July 12 vs. Nashville Sounds, 7:08 p.m.

July 13 vs. Nashville Sounds, 7:08 p.m.

July 14 vs. Nashville Sounds, 7:08 p.m.

July 15 vs. Nashville Sounds, 1:08 p.m.

July 20 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 7:08 p.m.

July 21 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 7:08 p.m.

July 22 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes, 1:08 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. Salt Lake Bees, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Salt Lake Bees, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Salt Lake Bees, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Las Vegas 51s, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Las Vegas 51s, 1:08 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Las Vegas 51s, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Las Vegas 51s

Aug. 14 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 15 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 16 vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox, 12:08 p.m.

Aug. 28 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers, 12:08 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:08 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Round Rock Express, 7:08 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. Round Rock Express, 1:08 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Round Rock Express, 12:08 p.m.

Iowa Barnstormers

Iowa Barnstormers 2018 home schedule — dates and times are subject to change — visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com for updates. Home Games are played at Wells Fargo Arena.

May 11 vs. Cedar Rapids Titans, 7:05 p.m.

May 25 vs. Green Bay Blizzard, 7:05 p.m.

June 2 vs. Arizona Rattlers, 7:05 p.m.

June 16 vs. Cedar Rapids Titans, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines Blaze

Des Moines Blaze 2018 home schedule — dates and times subject to change — visit www.desmoinesblaze.com for updated information. Homes games listed are played at Williams Stadium — 1591 E. University Ave., Des Moines.

May 12 vs. St. Paul Pioneers, 6 p.m.

June 9 vs. Missouri Valley Pitbulls, 6 p.m.

June 23 vs. Chillicothe Swarm, 6 p.m.

July 7 vs. Quad City Raiders, 6 p.m.

Midwest Rampage

Midwest Rampage home schedule — dates and times subject to change — check Twitter for updates @MidwestRampage. Home Games are played at Carlisle High School at 430 School St. in Carlisle at 7 p.m. Visit www.midwestrampage.com for more information.

June 2 vs. South Central Hawgs

June 16 vs. Albert Lea Grizzlies

June 30 vs. Central Iowa Chiefs

Des Moines Menace — Men

Home matches start at 7:30 p.m. and are played at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines. Dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.menacesoccer.com for more information.

May 24 vs. WSA Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

June 15 vs. Nebraska Bugeaters FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 16 vs. Thunder Bay Chill, 7:30 p.m. (Game preceded by Iowa High School Boys All-Star Game – 4:30 p.m.)

June 23 vs. Kaw Valley FC, 7:30 p.m. (Game preceded by Iowa High School Girls All-Star Game – at 4:30 p.m.)

June 29 vs. Kaw Valley FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 30 vs. Union Dubuque FC, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 vs. Chicago FC United, 7:30 p.m.

July 7 vs. Chicago FC United, 7:30 p.m.

July 13 vs. St. Louis Lions, 7:30 p.m.

July 14 vs. Aurora Borealis, 7:30 p.m.

Des Moines Menace — Women

Dates and times are subject to change. Visit www.menacesoccer.com for more information.

June 2 vs. Fire and Ice SC, 4:30 p.m. at Grimes Sports Complex

June 30 vs. Kansas City Courage, 4:30 p.m. at Valley Stadium

July 1 vs. St. Louis Lions, 2:30 p.m. at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny

July 7 vs. Kansas City Athletics, 4:30 p.m. at Valley Stadium51s, 7:08 p.m. ♦

DIRT TRACK RACING

Vroom! Did you know Iowa is one of the racingist states in the nation? Many of the state’s former horse tracks were converted to dirt-track auto racing ovals after the turn of the century. Below are a few of the area’s nearby racing attractions.

BOONE SPEEDWAY

515-987-1220 \ 1481 223rd Place, Boone \ www.raceboone.com

Boone has a reputation for speed at its action-packed oval. The rural Iowa 1/3-mile, high-banked dirt track is home to the IMCA Super Nationals and regular events all season long, starting in April.

DALLAS COUNTY SPEEDWAY

515-993-3728 \ Dallas County Fairgrounds \ www.dallascountyfair.com/racing

Racing figure 8s is a whole different kind of racing than you might have seen on TV. The Dallas County Speedway offers its 8s and other forms of high-octane engine entertainment. Located at the Dallas County Fairgrounds, this speedway has races for front wheelers, cruisers, hobby stock and stock cars. Racing events begin in April and run throughout the season.

IOWA SPEEDWAY

641-791-8000 \ 3333 Rusty Wallace Drive, Newton \ www.iowaspeedway.com

Billed as the “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet,” the Iowa Speedway of Newton is a treat for the sport’s biggest gear heads and for non-racing fans as well. This paved oval track is 7/8-mile, and it hosts major racing events like the Verizon Indycar Series Iowa Corn 300 and NASCAR XFINITY Series U.S. Cellular 250. Located just 30 minutes from Des Moines… Gentlemen, start your engines.

KNOXVILLE RACEWAY

641-842-5431 \ 624 N. Lincoln, Knoxville \ www.knoxvilleraceway.com

Knoxville’s one-of-a-kind racing bonanza attracts onlookers from around the globe and is commonly referred to as the “Sprint Car Capital of The World.” The Knoxville Nationals arrive each August, and the track uses the summer’s preceding months to build on its already grand reputation. The raceway is built on a reputation for speed and history. After transforming from a horse track, the speedway hosted its first auto race in 1901. ♦