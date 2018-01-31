Featured Story

Best of Des Moines 2018

And the winners are…

Being the best at anything is a tall order. Being the best in the entire city — including all of its surrounding territories consisting of a population of more than 500,000? That’s even more challenging.

Every year CITYVIEW embarks on a journey to find this city’s best of just about everything. Where are the best places to eat? Where should you go to get a certain special kind of treat? Which store has the top-of-the-line novelty item for your father-in-law’s cousin and his alligator? Or what about a great restaurant for your big first date? Or maybe the best place to buy new clothes… Or even where to buy used ones? It’s all here.

CITYVIEW readers voted en masse this year, as they always do, casting more than 9,734 votes across 260 categories — that’s more ballots than most city council elections draw. Annually, The Best of Des Moines is our largest issue. That’s because being the best is a big deal. We suggest that you tuck it away for future reference, as this issue is a keeper. From now on, when you want to have fun, go get the best. When you need a special idea about which places offer what, go find the best. And when it’s time to live life to the fullest in this fair metropolis of

central Iowa, grab this issue of The Best of Des Moines and be the best at being you.

EATS

Best New Local Restaurant

St. Kilda

If you didn’t know, Australia is a cool place. The width of the island nation is as wide as the distance between London to Moscow, its largest property is bigger than Belgium, and, of course, it has kangaroos. Many dream of traveling across hemispheres to visit the Aussies. But for Iowans who can’t get Down Under, our readers suggest St. Kilda. The Australian-style café and bakery opened in May of 2017, and it has been a hit with locals. The restaurant takes its name from owner Alexander Hall’s hometown, St. Kilda (near Melbourne), and serves artful “healthy, modern dishes” for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 300 S.W. Fifth St., Des Moines. 515-369-7854; www.stkildadsm.com.

Runners-up: Cheese Bar, Barn Town Brewing

Best Local Family Restaurant

Tursi’s Latin King Restaurant

Tursi’s Latin King Restaurant has been the place to be when it comes to high-quality, traditional Italian dining and family food in Des Moines. This east-side institution is an authentic Italian masterpiece, simply magnifico. Tursi’s Latin King has stood the test of time — roughly seven decades — and has once again been named the Best Local Family Restaurant in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines voting. 2200 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines. 515-266-4466; www.tursislatinking.com.

Runners-up: Tumea & Sons, Jethro’s

Best Kept Secret on the Local Restaurant Scene

Simon’s

Some say you shouldn’t trust anyone who tells you someone else’s secrets, but you better believe you can trust our voters when they give you the down low on the town’s top-notch eateries. And once again, CITYVIEW readers have tabbed Simon’s as the best place that not enough people know about. But don’t tell anyone, because seats are easier to get if this is left unsaid. 5800 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. 515-255-3725; www.simonsdsm.com.

Runners-up: The Angry Goldfish, Strudl Haus

Best Local Restaurant Period

Centro

Centro retains the title again in 2018 as the place CITYVIEW readers say is the Best Local Restaurant Period. This downtown juggernaut offers delicious Italian-inspired food featuring fresh ingredients prepared by Executive Chef Derek Eidson and the Centro culinary team. 1003 Locust St., Des Moines. 515-248-1780; www.centrodesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Simon’s, Tursi’s Latin King Restaurant

Best Local Fine Dining

801 Chophouse

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the finest fare of all? CITYVIEW doesn’t actually have a magical mirror on a wall, but according to our voters in the Best of Des Moines poll, 801 Chophouse has the best fine dining in the metro area. 801 Grand Ave., Suite 200, Des Moines. 515-288-6000; www.801chophouse.com/des-moines.

Runners-up: Django, Centro

Best Local Chef

George Formaro (Orchestrate Hospitality)

We’ve lost track of how many times George Formaro has taken home “Best Local Chef” honors, but suffice to say, it’s a lot — Formaro is no one-hit wonder. The top chef is the culinary brains behind many of the area’s local favorites including, South Union Bread Café, Django, Gateway Market, Zombie Burger and MALO. www.centrodesmoines.com

Runners-up: John Jaeger (John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib), Sean Wilson (Proof)

Best Local Wait Staff

John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib

At John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib, you will enjoy the famous salad bar; the fresh homemade items; the hand-cut black angus, USDA choice steaks; the amazing selection of seafood, chops, pasta and prime rib; and an assortment of other delectables on the menu. But according to our readers, no matter what you enjoy on the menu, you will also enjoy being waited on by the best wait staff in Des Moines. 15970 Hickman Road, Clive. 515-987-1151; www.johnandnicks.com.

Runners-up: Bubba Southern Comforts Supper & Spirits, Exile Brewing Company

Best Valley Junction Restaurant

G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub

The readers have spoken, and, for the third year in row, G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub has been named the Best Valley Junction Restaurant. With 15 flat-screen TVs, numerous beers on tap, a seemingly unending supply of cocktails to go along with a not-your-average-pub-fare menu from owner/chef George Migliero, what’s not to love? 128 Fifth St., West Des Moines. 515-255-4550; www.gmigs.com.

Runners-up: Chuck Celsi’s Tavern Restaurant, Cooper’s on 5th

Best West Glen Restaurant

Bonefish Grill

Since the inception of the Best West Glen Restaurant category in 2015, Bonefish Grill has won every single year. With more than 20 different styles of seafood on the menu, these saltwater treats always satisfy. Not feeling the catch of the day? Readers think the other menu items are also delectable. 650 S. Prairie View Drive, Des Moines. 515-267-0064; www.bonefishgrill.com/locations/ia/w-des-moines.

Runners-up: Blu Toro Cantina + Grill, Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop

Best East Village Restaurant

Zombie Burger + Shake Lab

This is a consummate favorite in various categories when it comes to our Best of Des Moines list. The Zombie uprisings began in 2011 when Zombie Burger + Shake Lab first started serving its undead brand of goodness, and once again this East Village eatery wins Best East Village Restaurant. Zombie Burger is so contagious, the outbreak has spread beyond the original burger joint to four other Iowa locations. 300 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. 515-244-9292; www.zombieburgershakelab.com.

Runners-up: Alba, Lucca

Best Drake Area Restaurant

Drake Diner

Nothing beats the Drake Diner’s classic neon signs, burgers, shakes and classic diner cuisine. Not only is the diner a favorite amongst Drake students, CITYVIEW readers flock from all around the metro and beyond for a taste of nostalgia at this area favorite. The Drake Diner is a 1950s-style local hotspot offering a menu that includes classic diner food, all-day breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and salads. 1111 25th St., Des Moines. 515-277-1111; www.drakediner.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ, Woody’s Smoke Shack

Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant

Christopher’s

A Beaverdale mainstay since 1963, Christopher’s once again takes the honor of Best Beaverdale Area Restaurant. Known for its Italian-American cuisine, the restaurant has a number of mouthwatering dishes, including steaks, seafood, chicken, pasta and pizza that is baked to perfection in their volcanic stone oven. 2816 Beaver Ave., Des Moines. 515-274-3694; www.christophersdsm.com.

Runners-up: Chef ’s Kitchen, Flying Mango

Best Ingersoll Area Restaurant

Eatery A

When it is time for a tasty treat, it is time to indulge in Ingersoll Avenue and Eatery A. This fine dining establishment is Des Moines’ destination for Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Can’t wait. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Sakari Sushi Lounge, Star Bar

Best Local American Food

Americana

The competition for Best Local American Food is fierce, but Americana has managed to edge out the competition for the past few years. At lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves mouthwatering dishes like pizza pot pie, sea scallops with sweet potato mash and boursin New York strips. 1312 Locust St., Des Moines. 515-283-1312; www.americanadsm.com.

Runners-up: Bubba Southern Comforts Supper & Spirits, B-Bop’s

Best Local Vegetarian/Vegan Food

A Dong

Des Moines’ longest tenured Vietnamese restaurant first opened its doors in 1989, and A Dong has been a top pick amongst locals ever since. This Sherman Hill delight is not only known for its pho — which is sublime — but A Dong is also favored by CITYVIEW readers who maintain vegetarian and vegan diets. The restaurant’s extensive meatless options include noodle dishes, egg rolls and more. 1511 High St., Des Moines. 515-284-5632; Facebook @adongrestaurant.

Runners-up: Ritual Cafe, Krunkwich Ramen House

Best Local Gluten Free Food

Not Your Mother’s Loin

The food truck may be closed for the winter — it will reportedly reopen in March — but no matter what the

temperature is, CITYVIEW readers couldn’t forget about Not Your Mother’s Loin. The small but mighty menu features tenderloin and chicken sandwiches served with sides like french fries and onion rings, all of which are gluten free. 515-490-6434; Facebook @nymlfoodtruck.

Runners-up: Gusto Pizza Co., Louie’s Wine Dive

Best Local Italian Food

Tursi’s Latin King Restaurant

For 70 years, Tursi’s Latin King has been serving up fine Italian dining, and CITYVIEW readers have once again voted it the Best Local Italian Food in the area. From its signature house salad dressing to the house specialty chicken spiedini and tiramisu, any order is a good order at the Latin King. 2200 Hubbell Ave., Des Moines. 515-266-4466; www.tursislatinking.com.

Runners-up: Tumea & Sons, Noah’s Ark

Best Local Mexican Food

Tasty Tacos

Salty chips. Warm cheese sauce. Fluffy tortillas. Tender meat… Is your mouth watering yet? All these delicious Mexican delights are offered at Tasty Tacos. For years CITYVIEW voters have sung the praises of this local Mexican food chain, and our readers have once again showed their appreciation for this spicy cuisine by naming it the Best Local Mexican Food. Multiple locations. www.tastytacos.com.

Runners-up: El Rodeo, Monterrey

Best Local Thai Food

Cool Basil

CITYVIEW readers can’t get enough of Cool Basil, once again voting it as the Best Local Thai Food in the Des Moines area. The restaurant serves traditional dishes like pad Thai, pad see ew and tom yum among many, many others offered on its expansive menu. Don’t fear the spice though, customers can pick spice levels ranging from mild to “Iowan hot.” 1250 86th St., Clive. 515-225-8111; www.coolbasilcliveiowa.com.

Runners-up: Thai Flavors, Blu Thai Food and Sushi

Best Local Chinese Food

Hy-Vee

From the sesame chicken and fried rice to the egg rolls and crab rangoon, Hy-Vee’s Chinese Express always hits the spot. In fact, the Chinese Restaurant News frequently lists it in the Top 100 Chinese Restaurants/Chains in the United States. This brand of oriental goodness is conveniently available at almost every Hy-Vee in the Des Moines area. www.hyvee.com

Runners-up: Tsing Tsao, Shanghai

Best Local Japanese Food

Akebono

Offering upscale ambiance and high-end Japanese dishes that are sure to please, it’s no wonder Akebono is the No. 1 choice for CITYVIEW readers when it comes to Japanese food. Sample the restaurant’s chicken teriyaki or its Udon noodle soup. If you do, you won’t be sorry. And if that isn’t your thing, then how about the specialty sushi, sashimi, nigiri and maki rolls? Each menu item is designed to delight your taste buds, and all of it is even better when you use chopsticks. 215 10th St., Des Moines. 515-244-5972; www.akebono515.com.

Runners-up: Miyabi 9, Taki Japanese Steakhouse

Best Local Mediterranean Food

Fresh Mediterranean Express

Freshness is the key ingredient at Fresh Mediterranean Express, and that is one of the main reasons that CITYVIEW readers have named it the best spot for local Mediterranean food. Chow down to your heart’s content on Greek salad, falafels and pita sandwiches, but please don’t forget to save room for a baklava for dessert. By the way, the hummus at Express is to die for, and it can be purchased at Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper. 15 N.E. Carefree Lane, Waukee. 515-987-6870; www.freshmediterraneanexpress.com.

Runners-up: Open Sesame, Olympic Flame Restaurant

Best Local Seafood

Waterfront Seafood Market

Seafood is best when it’s eaten fresh, and no one does fresh seafood better than the Waterfront, according to our voters. Much of the Waterfront’s fare is flown in fresh from around the globe, and all of this succulent goodness is made available for patrons. Do yourself a favor and try the soul-warming New England Clam Chowder. You will be glad you did. You’re welcome. Waterfront Seafood Market has locations in Ankeny and West Des Moines. www.waterfrontseafoodmarket.com.

Runners-up: Splash Seafood Oyster Bar & Grill, John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib

Best Local Sushi

Sakari Sushi Lounge

CITYVIEW readers have once again voted Sakari Sushi Lounge as the place for the Best Local Sushi. They say we eat with our eyes first, and Sakari keeps this in mind with their artful presentation of their sensational sushi rolls. The modern décor and lively atmosphere also make it a nighttime hot spot. 2605 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-288-3381; www.sakarisushilounge.com.

Runners-up: Wasabi Chi, Miyabi 9

Best Local Hibachi

Ohana Steakhouse

Watch out! Or at least, watch the show. That shrimp flying through the air and those knife skills that incite envy from even Edward Scissorhands are all part of the experience at Ohana Steakhouse. And CITYVIEW readers have made it their No. 1 choice when it comes to the Best Local Hibachi. It also helps that Ohana is fiercely dedicated to serving the finest seafood, steaks and chicken around. 2900 University Ave., West Des Moines. 515-225-3325; www.ohanasteakhouse.com.

Runners-up: Taki Japanese Steakhouse, Samurai Sushi and Hibachi

Best Local Steakhouse

801 Chophouse

Nobody, not even New York City, does steak quite like the Midwest. The competition in this category is fierce, but CITYVIEW readers — time and again — have chosen 801 Chophouse as the metro’s Best Local Steakhouse. The fine dining establishment’s award-winning USDA steaks are hard to top. 801 Grand Ave., Suite 200. Des Moines. 515-288-6000; www.801chophouse.com.

Runners-up: John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib, Texas Roadhouse

Best Local Brunch/Breakfast

Americana

Americana’s brunch service is not to be trifled with, and CITYVIEW readers flock to it every Saturday and Sunday. The Bombshell Brunch Buffet offers more than 40 items including a grilled cheese station. Wash it all down with a mimosa or check out their anything-but-basic Bloody Mary bar. 1312 Locust St., Des Moines. 515-283-1312; www.americanadsm.com.

Runners-up: Waveland Cafe, Mullets Restaurant

Best Local Delicatessen

Palmer’s Deli & Market

If Des Moines was New York City, Palmer’s would be the most highly regarded deli in your borough. Whichever enticing entrée you choose, finish it off right with one of Palmer’s famous brownies. Palmer’s opened in Urbandale in 1989 — the original location still stands today and has expanded to four more metro locations, www.palmersdeliandmarket.com.

Runners-up: Hagar’s Manhattan Deli, Hy-Vee

Best Local Burger

B-Bop’s

You are not a true Des Moines resident until you have fallen in love with B-Bop’s and then cursed the heavens while you were out of town and wishing you had one nearby. CITYVIEW readers keep coming back to B-Bop’s for the juicy burgers, salty fries and don’t forget the milkshakes. Multiple locations. www.b-bops.com.

Runners-up: Zombie Burger + Shake Lab, BW’s Burgers

Best Local Pizza

Gusto Pizza Co.

Gusto Pizza Co. remains the pizza king in Des Moines, as CITYVIEW readers have voted it Best Local Pizza for five years in a row. Any of this eatery’s divine pies will satisfy, but have you tried the seasonal Thanksgiving pizza? It’ll make any pizza lover truly thankful… Mark it on your calendar. Multiple locations. www.gustopizzaco.com.

Runners-up: Fong’s Pizza, Chuck Celsi’s Tavern Restaurant

Best Local Bakery

La Mie Bakery

La Mie Bakery is a long-time favorite of CITYVIEW readers, and this locally owned shop has done it again, taking home the title as the Best Local Bakery. Stroll into La Mie early in the day for a delectable breakfast that includes omelets, quiche and tartines, or sleep in and snag a sandwich on fresh-baked bread for lunch. Multiple locations. www.lamiebakery.com.

Runners-up: Echo’s Cookie Shop, Hy-Vee

Best Local Cupcake Shop

Scratch Cupcakery

Scratch Cupcakery offers roughly 18 different flavors of cupcakes each day, and with satiating names like Double Chocolate Chunk Doughlicious and Snickerdoodle Cookie Cake, you’ll want to scratch, sniff and swallow these tasty mini cakes whole. Do you have a hankering for some sweets, but you are feeling a little lazy? Scratch offers weekday delivery to metro-area front doors, so don’t hesitate to get some goodies. 7450 Bridgewood Blvd., Suite 215, West Des Moines. 515-518-8962; www.scratchcupcakery.com.

Runners-up: Crème Cupcake + Dessert, Molly’s Cupcakes

Best Local BBQ

Jethro’s BBQ

You can sample all the sauces at Jethro’s BBQ in one sitting when you take the gigantic Adam Emmenecker

Challenge, which includes eight of the former Drake basketball star’s favorites, all piled high on a bun. This

humongous plate is sided with one pound of waffle fries. Good luck. And did we mention that in order to win

the challenge, you have to take it down in 15 minutes or less? Not even former “Man v. Food” host Adam

Richman could do that, but believe it or not, it has been done. Multiple locations. www.jethrosdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Smokey D’s BBQ, Woody’s Smoke Shack

Best Local Onion Rings

Chuck Celsi’s Tavern Restaurant

Chuck Celsi’s Tavern Restaurant — a.k.a. the Tavern — is a local go-to spot for many patrons due to its many

mouth-watering menu items, but CITYVIEW readers says it’s the onion rings that are a cut above the rest. Thin, crispy and not too greasy, you’ll want to eat the amazing appetizer in fistfuls. Multiple locations. www.tavernpizza.com.

Runners-up: Maxie’s Restaurant and Lounge, Smitty’s Tenderloin Shop

Best Local French Fries

B-Bop’s

When it comes to burgers and fries, B-Bop’s has locked this city down. Not only did CITYVIEW readers vote B-Bop’s as the Best Local Burger, but they also voted it the Best Local French Fries. This marks at least the second year the burger joint has nabbed both categories. How convenient that you can grab the city’s best burgers and its best fries in one stop? Multiple locations. www.B-bops.com.

Runners-up: Django, Exile Brewing Company

Best Local Chicken Wings

Jethro’s BBQ

At Jethro’s BBQ, the bone-in wings are hardwood smoked and fried until crispy. The boneless wings are soaked in buttermilk and fried to an equally crisp finish. Now you just have to pick the proper sauce… Are you drooling yet? Multiple locations. www.jethrosdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: The Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill, Gerri’s Tavern

Best Local Nachos

University Library Cafe

CITYVIEW readers and college students agree — the University Library Café is home to the city’s Best Local

Nachos. The fried flour tortilla chips act as the base for a glorious mountain of shredded cheddar cheese,

Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, salsa, pinto beans, banana peppers, sour cream and your choice of meat.

Many hours have been spent studying these legendary nachos. 3506 University Ave., Des Moines. 515-255-

0433; www.thelibrarydm.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ, Skip’s

Best Local Tacos

Tasty Tacos

Not all tacos are created equal. A Tasty Tacos taco requires two hands to eat properly, with its homemade, fluffy flour shell, meat, lettuce and cheese piled high, topped off with homemade hot sauce. It’s a tasty treat that will have you coming back for more. Try a Tasty Taco at one of its many metro locations. www.tastytacos.com

Runners-up: Malo, Taco Hangover

Best Local Ribs

Smokey D’s BBQ

Smokey D’s BBQ has won more than 600 awards for its tasty meats, but CITYVIEW readers says it’s their ribs

that reign supreme. Order four ribs, a half rack or a full rack; Smokey D’s smokes it right every time. Multiple

locations. www.smokeydsbbq.com.

Runners-up: Jethro’s BBQ, Woody’s Smoke Shack

Best Local Tenderloin

Smitty’s

The tale of a good tenderloin is easy to tell at Smitty’s, home of the “original king tenderloin since 1952.” So there is no surprise here, as Smitty’s does it again, taking home yet another title as Des Moines’ favorite for the Best Local Tenderloin. 1401 Army Post Road, Des Moines. 515-287-4742; www.smittystenderloins.com.

Runners-up: Nick’s, Goldie’s

Best Local Bar Food

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Good grub and good eats. Francie’s Bar & Grill offers the kind of cuisine that, after gulping it down, it sticks to your

ribs… And that’s what bar food is supposed to be all about. The tally has been taken, and according to CITYVIEW

readers, the Best Local Bar Food is from Francie’s Bar & Grill, established in 1987 and offering a hoppin’ seasonal

patio and sports bar. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines. 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: G. Mig’s 5th Street Pub, Draught House 50

Best Local Appetizers

RōCA

Smoked Chicken Mac n’ Cheese. Hoisin Ribeye Skewers. Spicy Pork Belly Tacos. Walleye Fish Tacos. With mouth-watering offerings like these, it’s no wonder RōCA is taking home the title of Best Local Appetizers for 2018. 208 Court Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-3663; www.rocadsm.com.

Runners-up: Bubba, Django

Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse

Smokey Row

Smokey Row has become a local hotspot for fresh brew, cool tunes and easy conversation. The coffeehouse is a convenient place to re-group, settle in, or just about anything else you have in mind. Smokey Row Coffee Co. now has four locations in Iowa, but it’s the Des Moines location near the Sherman Hills neighborhood that has our readers talking… and voting, as it was named the Best Local Coffee/Coffeehouse for 2018. 1910 Cottage Grove Ave. 515-244-2611; www.smokeyrow.com.

Runners-up: Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure, Twisted Bean Coffee Company

Best Local Wine Selection at a Restaurant

Louie’s Wine Dive

Wine is the name of the game at Louie’s Wine Dive. The restaurant serves inspired brunch, lunch and dinner meals, but what CITYVIEW readers savor most are the grapes. Whether it’s a $10 glass or a $300 bottle, Louie’s knows their vines. 4040 University Ave., Suite A, Des Moines. 515-777-3416; www.louieswinedive.com.

Runners-up: Django, RōCA, Eatery A

Best Local Power Lunch

Centro

When it’s time to get down to business, it’s time to get to Centro, at least according to the voters in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines poll. Enjoy the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Salad, the Garlic Pizza or one of the daily specials. All are popular choices. The ambiance, the service and your exquisite selection in eateries will help close any deal. 1003 Locust St., Des Moines. 515-248-1780; www.centrodesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Bubba Southern Comforts Supper & Spirits, John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib

Best Local Place for $5 Lunch

Tasty Tacos

Not only is virtually everything on the menu at Tasty Tacos less than $5, it’s also homemade and cooked to order. Even their famous flour taco tops out at $3.25. Want a side of Tasty Taters to go with that taco? That’ll set you back $1.70 and brings the meal total to $4.95. It’s a tasty deal CITYVIEW readers can’t ignore. Multiple locations. www.tastytacos.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, The High Life Lounge

Best Local Place for $10 Dinner

Hy-Vee

The grocery store with “a helpful smile in every aisle” also serves up its own ready-to-eat entrees. Sit down and relax while ordering at the Market Grille, or grab something to go from one of their food stations. Pizza, Chinese food, sandwiches and salads await; and it won’t break the bank. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Tasty Tacos, A Dong

Best Local Place to Chow After 2 A.M.

Fong’s Pizza

What do you do if it’s after 2 a.m. and you have a hankering for something sumptuous? The citizens of Des Moines have spoken, and they have named Fong’s Pizza as 2018’s Best Local Place to Chow After 2 a.m. Fong’s full menu is served daily from 11 a.m. until midnight; late night slices are served until 2 a.m., Sunday through Thursday; and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. 223 Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-323-3333; www.fongspizza.com.

Runners-up: Big Tomato Pizza, Abelardo’s

Best Local Hangover Food

Waveland Cafe

Join the hoards of hung-over zombies and walk, crawl or wheel your way to the Waveland Café for the cure. Pair your meal with a little hair of the dog and Waveland’s “Best Hashbrowns in the Galaxy” and you’ll be right as rain. 4708 University Ave., Des Moines. 515-279-4341; www.wavelandcafe.com.

Runners-up: B-Bop’s, Taco Hangover

Best Local Vietnamese food

A Dong

A Vietnamese restaurant with exquisite food, A Dong is Des Moines’ best Vietnamese restaurant in the area, according to our voters. Is anyone interested in some duck? Dig in at A Dong. You will be glad you did. And don’t forget this establishment’s ensemble of vegan and vegetarian fare. It’s delicious. 1511 High St., Des Moines, 515-284-5632; www.adongrestaurant.com.

Runners-up: Pho 888, Pho All Seasons

Best Local Food Truck

Top Bun

Maverick. Goose. Requesting a fly-by. Des Moines’ best local food truck is Top Bun, according to CITYVIEW readers. This favorite meals on wheels offers burgers and other classic foods that are making mouths water and bringing smiles to many faces. Top Bun travels all over Des Moines and the surrounding area. 901 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines. 515-240-8487; www.topbunfoodtruck.com.

Runners-up: Gastro Grub & Pub, Curbin’ Cuisine

Best Local First Date Spot

John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib

You didn’t win the lottery, but it feels like you did. You got her to agree to a first date! Good job. Now turn your belly’s butterflies into a fond memory. If she’s the perfect someone for you and forever more, then you have nothing to be nervous about. That’s so much more so if you go for dinner at 2018’s Best Local First Date Spot, John & Nick’s Steak & Prime Rib. Don’t forget to hold the door for her. And don’t do anything CITYVIEW wouldn’t do. Good luck, and bon appetit. 15970 Hickman Road, Clive. 515-987-1151; www.johnandnicks.com.

Runners-up: Centro, Bubba Southern Comforts Supper & Spirits

Best Local Restaurant Patio

Eatery A

The votes have been counted and Eatery A does it again, repeating as the Best Local Restaurant Patio in 2018. This Ingersoll Avenue favorite offers ambiance as well as its exquisite tasting, well-crafted Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, among other treats. If you are in the mood for an outdoor delectable delight, our voters say to try Eatery A. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: El Patio, Wellman’s Pub

Best Local Place to Get a Doughnut

Hurts Donut Company

Besides behemoth specialty doughnuts and a name that reminds each of us of a painful sophomoric prank, Hurts Donut Company has always been known for being open “25 hours a day, eight days a week,” including all holidays. But thanks to CITYVIEW readers, Hurts is now known as the metro’s Best Local Place to Get a Doughnut. The Hurts

donut specialists offer dozens of different varieties of sumptuousness including cotton candy donuts, maple bacon donuts, Oreo cheesecake donuts and apple pie donuts. 5513 Mills Civic Parkway, Suite 105, West Des Moines. 515-267-1671; www.facebook.com.

Runners-up: Donut Hut, Hy-Vee

Best Local Caterer

Taste! To Go

Good food is the engine that drives most great events. Which means the company creating the cuisine for the

festivities is usually the difference between an unforgettable evening replete with ease and joy, or a long, clunky

evening, brimming with disaster and distasteful countenances. Catering and event planning is a cinch when you call

Taste! To Go, according to CITYVIEW voters, who have once again named the company as the champion in the category of Best Local Caterer. Taste! To Go believes in independent, locally owned businesses that are strong members of the community. 515-277-8646; www.tastetogo.net.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, Gateway Market

Best Local Restaurant Supply Company

Hockenbergs

For more than a century, Hockenbergs has served food service operations by offering products, installing equipment, designing kitchen spaces and supporting other efforts. The Hockenbergs team is committed to excellence, reliability and personal attention, and that is the simple recipe for success that has served

Hockenbergs well. And now the company is bringing home the title as the Best Local Restaurant Supply Company in the greater Des Moines area. 6000 Aurora Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-0033; www.hockenbergs.com.

Runners-up: Bolton & Hay, Iowa-Des Moines Supply

Best Craft Beer

Confluence Brewing Company

Taking the title as the Best Craft Beer in 2018, Confluence Brewing Company originated from the passionate founding duo of John Martin and Ken Broadhead, who had an unending love for Iowa and craft beer. The brewery opened its doors in 2012, and ever since it has been crafting its top-notch beverages and blowing the minds of fans around the metro. Confluence is committed to being honest, humble and hardworking, all while maintaining a sense of humor. CITYVIEW readers like what they see and what they are sipping. They think you might, too. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Suite A, 515-528-2427; www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Exile Brewing Company, 515 Brewing Company

Best Import Beer

Guinness

Guinness is a worldwide favorite for anyone looking for a thick-and-hearty blend of Irish dry stout, and this finely crafted treasure continues to be a favorite for area locals as well. Guinness is no fly-by-nighter. The company dates back to the 1700s when Arthur Guinness began his beer-crafting legacy at St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin. Enjoy. www.guinness.com.

Runners-up: Stella Artois, Corona

Best Domestic Beer

Coors Light

Coors Light has been continuously crafting its beer with the same super flavors it always has. This blend of barley, malt, yeast, hops and other beer ingredients is truly a time-tested masterpiece. Congratulations Coors Light, CITYVIEW readers delight in your sweet-and-bitter concoction of Golden, Colorado excellence. www.coorslight.com.

Runners-up: Busch Light, Budweiser

Best Soft Drink

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has been the soft-drink industry standard for decades. The clean, crisp and refreshingly sweet taste has once again earned it the top spot in the CITYVIEW Best of Des Moines polling as the city’s Best Soft Drink. www.us.coca-cola.com.

Runners-up: Pepsi, Diet Coke

Best Rum

Rumcoqui

Premier coconut cream liquors. If you close your eyes and say it slowly while imagining palm trees, you can almost hear the ocean waves collapsing on hot sand and crisp ice cubes clinking in your fresh glass of Rumcoqui. Cheers, my friend. Bottoms up. Whatever you like to say, CITYVIEW readers are adamant that you will love this fast-growing Caribbean spiced-rum. Yum. www.rumcoqui.com.

Runners-up: Captain Morgan, Bacardi

Best Vodka

IngeniOz Vodka

This local favorite is said to be the cleanest vodka on the planet, and our voters agree. IngeniOZ vodka is made with Midwest corn, and it was originally created by an Iowa State professor with a very high IQ. CITYVIEW readers are loud and proud about all things Iowa, and they say IngeniOZ vodka is the best vodka around, regardless of where it is from. www.ingeniozvodka.com.

Runners-up: Tito’s, Grey Goose

Best Whiskey

Templeton Rye

This well-known whiskey began in the 1920s when it was created by Iowa residents. Since then, this famous local treat has earned the title as Iowa’s most notorious whiskey, and now it has been named Des Moines’ Best Whiskey by CITYVIEW readers. www.templetonrye.com.

Runners-up: Crown Royal, Cedar Ridge

Best Tequila

Patron

Patron is an ultra-premium luxury tequila created in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. This tequila continues to earn many titles around the world since its creation in 1989, and Patron is the best tequila around according to CITYVIEW readers. www.patronspirits.com.

Runners-up: Don Julio, Cazadores ♦

SHOPPING

Best Local Store (overall)

Bike World

When you feel the need for biking speed, head over to Bike World, Iowa’s premiere bike shop. CITYVIEW readers love these bikes and accessories, because, according to them, Bike World is the best local store in the area. 5950 Village View Drive West Des Moines. 515-222-1880; bikeworldiowa.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, Raygun

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Mr. B

When it comes to upscale clothing for men, Clive’s Mr. B is the one that makes men look the most sharp. Mr. B’s reputation has continued to impress during its long tenure, and the readers of CITYVIEW have taken notice, naming Mr. B the Best Local Men’s Clothing Store in the area. 1995 N.W. 86th St. Clive. 515-276-8589; www.mrbclothing.com.

Runners-up: Badowers, G & L Clothing

Best Local Women’s Clothing Store

Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique is a unique boutique for women in Des Moines. The shop offers a range of styles for every woman and prides itself on affordability, unique gifting ideas, giving customers personal attention and making sure its products are trending in the fashion world. 1551 Valley West Drive, #275, West Des Moines. 515-221-2221; www.apricotlaneboutique.com/store/desmoines.

Runners-up: Gia Rose Designs, Fusion Boutique

Best Local Thrift Shop

Goodwill

Goodwill is a nonprofit organization and thrift shop that is dedicated to helping the communities where it operates. Not only can you find great clothing and a great price, but the people of the area have determined Goodwill to be the best thrift store in the area. Multiple locations. www.goodwill.org.

Runners-up: Encore Thrift Store, The Salvation Army

Best Local Resale/Consignment Boutique

Worn

Worn is the authentic, in-style consignment boutique for all things with a designer label. This store honors value, uniqueness and the idea of reducing, reusing and recycling items. CITYVIEW readers have named this store the best resale or consignment boutique in the area. Multiple locations. 515-224-6880; www.thewornstore.com.

Runners-up: Stuff Etc, Barbara’s Consignment Boutique

Best Local Clothing Boutique

The Funky Zebras

The Funky Zebras is a unique clothing store — as its name would imply — offering a wide range of fun clothing options. Shopping at The Funky Zebras is made especially exciting due to its carefully selected offerings and the affordable prices. No wonder our readers say it’s the Des Moines area’s Best Local Clothing Boutique. Multiple locations. thefunkyzebras.com.

Runners-up: Apricot Lane Boutique, Mint LA

Best Kept Secret on the Local Retail Scene

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry

Prysm Body Piercing & Jewelry is the Best Kept Secret on the Local Retail Scene. The West Des Moines favorite offers professional piercing at its finest as evidenced by its winning this award for the fifth straight year. Wow. Congratulations is in order for this five-peat to Prysm Body Piercing and Jewelry. 1551 Valley West Drive, Suite 104 B, West Des Moines. 515-868-4653; www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: The Vinyl Studio, Bing’s

Best Local Bridal Shop

Schaffer’s

One person went down on one knee, and then someone else said, “Yes!” And now you are both getting ready to

say, “I do.” If this is you, then you should know about Schaffer’s — an upscale shop for your bridal needs, prom attire and wedding clothing. CITYVIEW voters say it’s the best for when you’re goin’ to the chapel, and you’re… goin’ to get married… For the wedding dress of your dreams, try Schaffer’s, you deserve it. Multiple locations. 515-288-0356; www.schaffers.com.

Runners-up: Bridal Boutique, Bridal Elegance DSM

Best Local Tuxedo Shop

Skeffington’s Formal Wear

Looking fancy is fun. And if you have something formal on your agenda, why not dress for success? When you need to look your best, CITYVIEW readers say Skeffington’s Formal Wear is the Best Local Tuxedo Shop to get your formal wear. Don’t miss out on some great tuxes today. Everybody’s crazy about a sharpdressed man. Multiple locations. www.skeffingtons.com.

Runners-up: Milroy’s Tuxedos, The Tux Shop

Best Local Children’s Store

Swell

For all the many things you need for baby, Swell is a one-stop shop. This store is dedicated to being local,

organic and modern. That’s good for you, and it’s great for your baby. If it’s the stork you’re expecting, then

the children’s shop for you is Swell. 857 42nd St., Des Moines. 515-226-8871; www.swelldsm.com.

Runners-up: Lincoln and Lexi, Once Upon a Child

Best Local New Store

Bing’s

The newest gift store in Valley Junction is also the Best Local New Store in the Des Moines metro area, according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines polling. Bing’s brings a fun atmosphere and positivity. The new store’s slogan is “Good Vibes Only!” Sort through the shop’s unique and eccentric merchandise to score something pleasing at Bing’s. 204 1/2 Fifth St., West Des Moines. 515-279-3141; www.bingsdsm.com.

Runners-up: Paula & Correy, KIN

Best Local Music Store

Zzz Records

Zzz Records is a fun place for all your vinyl needs. Thisrecord shop isn’t like any other because it’s Des Moines’

oldest independent record shop. Zzz Records is considered the Best Local Music Store, too. Des Moines loves its

music and Zzz Records is one of its best. 2200 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-284-1401, www.zzzrecords.com.

Runners-up: Rieman Music, Uptempo Music

Best Local New or Used Book Store

Half Price Books

Half Price Books is a family-owned chain that gives its customers the opportunity to buy and sell secondhand books, movies and music. No matter if you want to read about a group of misfits discovering Neverland or listen to sweet melodic music at a decent price, Half Price Books might be the place to be, because it has once again been named Best Local New or Used Book Store. 10201 University Ave., Clive. 515-224-4429; www.hpb.com.

Runners-up: Beaverdale Books, Plot Twist Bookstore

Best Local Auto Shop

Westside Auto Pros

Maybe your car isn’t running quite right, or it could be that it needs an alignment or maybe its tires are due for a rotation. If so, the Best Local Auto Shop is Westside Auto Pros, according to our readers. This master of

automobile machinations has impressed the people in this town, and they are sure to help with any of your

car needs. Multiple locations. 515-225-9090; www.westsideautopros.com.

Runners-up: FinishLine Auto Works, Beckley Automotive Services

Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic)

Stivers Ford Lincoln

Buying a new car isn’t always everyone’s favorite endeavor. But if you need a new vehicle, or a different used one, check out Stivers Ford Lincoln. The Waukee car dealership has made a name for itself, and it is the one that is taking home 2018’s title as the Best Local Car Dealership (Domestic) in the area. 1450 E. Hickman Road, Waukee. 800-747-2744; www.stiversfordia.com.

Runners-up: Karl Chevrolet, Willis Auto Campus

Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign)

Willis Auto Campus

Willis Auto Campus is a one-of-a-kind car dealership offering unique, high-quality cars. Willis is the place for Cadillac, Infiniti, Lexus, MINI, Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover offerings in the greater Des Moines area, and CITYVIEW voters say it’s the Best Local Car Dealership (Foreign). 2121 100th St., Des Moines.

855-638-1176; www.willisautocampus.com.

Runners-up: Toyota of Des Moines, Hummel’s Nissan

Best Motorcycle Shop

Struthers Brothers

Do you have a need for speed? If so, maybe you should vroom on over to Struthers Brothers and see the shop’s inventory of new and pre-owned motorcycles. Struthers Brothers has again been named the Best Motorcycle Shop in the greater Des Moines area by our readers. Why would you take a walk on the wild side, when you could ride? 5191 N.W. Second St., Des Moines. 515-282-3634; www.struthersbros.com.

Runners-up: Big Barn Harley-Davidson, Fenders Cycle and Motorsport

Best Local Bicycle Shop

Bike World

Whether you enjoy riding bikes with friends, for transportation, competitively or with your kid, Bike World services all kinds of cycling needs. Maybe that’s why Des Moines has yet again named Bike World as the Best Local Bicycle Shop. 5950 Village View Drive, West Des Moines. 515-222-1880; www.bikeworldiowa.com.

Runners-up: Rasmussen Bike Shop, Kyle’s Bikes

Best Local Liquor Store

Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits

Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits offers a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer and hard liquor. Whether you are getting together with old friends, visiting family or just savoring a special moment, Hy-Vee can help you out, and the people of Des Moines say it is the Best Local Liquor Store. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, Central City Liquors

Best Local Wine Store

Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits

Wining and dining is Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits’ strong suit according to our readers. The popular liquor store and employee-owned company has once again been named the Best Local Wine Store in town. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Ingersoll Wine & Spirits, WineStyles

Best Local Pharmacy

Hy-Vee Pharmacy

When you are feeling under the weather and need to get well, the people at Hy-Vee Pharmacy offer a helping

hand. Don’t allow sickness to slow you down. Visit the pharmacy that meets the needs of Des Moines area

residents the best, according to readers of CITYVIEW. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Medicap, Bauder’s

Best Local Health Food Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

If you have a passion for nutrition, visit Campbell’s Nutrition. They will have you continuing your path of a healthy lifestyle or help you get on that path. CITYVIEW readers know what they are talking about, and they have named Campbell’s Nutrition the best local health food store. 4040 University Ave. D, Des Moines. 515-277-6351; www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, Fresh Thyme

Best Local Grocery Store

Hy-Vee

When Des Moines residents need to eat and go after the fixings needed to cook themselves a feast, the Best Local Grocery Store — according to Best of Des Moines voters — is Hy-Vee grocery. The long-time local chain of supermarkets has a smile posted in nearly every aisle. Enjoy. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Fareway, Gateway Market

Best Local Jewelry Store

Josephs Jewelers

Josephs Jewelers first opened in 1871. That’s before Thomas Edison invented the light bulb. Longevity of that sort isn’t easy, which means this fine jewelry shop must be doing something right. CITYVIEW readers agree with that assessment again in 2018, voting Josephs Jewelers the Best Local Jewelry Store. Multiple Locations. www.josephsjewelers.com.

Runners-up: Christopher’s Fine Jewelry, Fiscus Diamond Jewelers

Best Local Antique Store

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

Antiques, collectibles, coins, postcards, books, vintage items and just anything neat, The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall is a shopping treat. But be forewarned, as one might expect from the city’s Best Local Antique Store, you should expect to spend several delightful hours perusing all the offerings from yesteryear during each visit, so plan accordingly. 701 N.E. 50th Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-0082; www.brassarmadillo.com/desmoines.

Runners-up: The Picker Knows, Found Things

Best Local Art Gallery

Moberg Gallery

Moberg Gallery has done it once again, as it has been named the Best Local Art Gallery by CITYVIEW readers for 2018. Whether you are a fan of looking at art or needing to purchase something for your home or office, Moberg Gallery has you covered. 2921 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-279-9191; www.moberggallery.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Art Center, Olson Larsen Gallery

Best Local Hair Salon

Salon TEC

When you need a haircut done right, CITYVIEW readers say to go to Salon TEC. The local hair artists have taken the title as the Best Local Hair Salon, and they offer a wide variety of services to make you look your best all year long. 1300 50th St., Suite 103, West Des Moines. 515-222-0200; www.salontecdsm.com.

Runners-up: Serenity Couture, Salon Spa W

Best Local Spa

East Village Spa

We think our readers should treat themselves from time to time, and when they do, East Village Spa is the best

spa in town, according to our polling. Indulge. You deserve it. 601 E. Locust St., #202, Des Moines. 515-309-2904; www.evdayspa.com.

Runners-up: Coachlight Clinic & Spa, Serenity Couture

Best Local Place for Skin Care

Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Coachlight Clinic & Spa has been named the Best Local Place for Skin Care. The upscale spa offers a wide variety of services for customers, and CITYVIEW readers have noticed. 6420 Coachlight Drive, #200, West Des Moines. 515-221-9999; www.dsmcoachlight.com.

Runners-up: SkinGym, Serenity Couture

Best Local Waxing Salon

MetroWaxx

Congratulations MetroWaxx, CITYVIEW readers have named you the Best Local Waxing Salon for 2018. MetroWaxx offers a variety of waxing services for men and women. Multiple locations. www.metrowaxx.com.

Runners-up: Serenity Couture, Waxing the City

Best Local Tanning Salon

Bronze 515

Bronze 515 offers you the chance to get a golden midsummer’s best tan, even when it is freezing cold outside. Our readers have spoken, and they say that Bronze 515 is the Best Local Tanning Salon. 12951 University Ave., Suite 120, Clive. 515-570-1660; www.bronze515.com.

Runners-up: Tanique, Sun Tan City

Best Local Place for Aesthetic Surgery

Des Moines Plastic Surgery

The professionals at Des Moines Plastic Surgery have taken this title for the fourth time. Look your best. Feel your best. Be the best. And get the best. 6420 Coachlight Drive, Suite 100, West Des Moines. 515-221-9999; www.dsmplasticsurgery.com.

Runners-up: Koch Plastic Surgery & Spa, Bergman Folkers Plastic Surgery

Best Local Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

Ace is the helpful place for Des Moines residents who need hardware supplies and was named the best local

hardware store by CITYVIEW readers. If you need to fix something, Ace has the stuff you need to get it done

right. Multiple locations. www.acehardware.com/home.

Runners-up: True Value, Miller’s Hardware

Best Shopping District

The Historic East Village

Shop until you drop in The Historic East Village’s assortment of unique and interesting shops. And then take in a little fine dining and nightlife, too. This shopping district has been named the best in the local area by CITYVIEW readers, and it is genuinely a local treasure. www.eastvillagedesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Jordan Creek, Valley Junction

Best Local Flower Shop

Boesen the Florist

Boesen the Florist continues to astonish customers with its amazing flowers and bouquets. According to CITYVIEW readers, this is the place for when you need to send the message that says, “I care.” Multiple locations. www.boesen.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, Plaza Florist

Best Local Hotel/Motel

Holiday Inn – Downtown

Plush and perfect, the Holiday InnDowntown has all you need to give yourself a great night of sleep and inject an added pep in your step. This hotel has all the amenities for people of all ages, and it’s located just off the interstate at a great downtown location. 1050 Sixth Ave., Des Moines. 515-283-0151; www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/desmoines/dsmdw/hoteldetail.

Runners-up: AC Hotel by Marriott, Des Lux

Best Iowa Product

IngeniOz

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who hasDes Moines’ most ingenious mind of all? Many Iowa products are off the charts, but CITYVIEW voters say the IngeniOZ brand of vodka is the Best Iowa Product on the market for the third year in a row. This is one intelligent vodka. www.ingeniozvodka.com.

Runners-up: Ashley Juhl Skincare, Rumcoqui

Best Local Gift Shop

Raygun

Where do people go for the Best Local Gift Shop on the planet? According to Des Moines residents, people need to go to Raygun for that. Raygun wins the title with their funny sayings and great clothing options. 505 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. 515-288-1323; www.raygunsite.com.

Runners-up: Art Happy, Accents and Interiors

Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store

Chocolaterie Stam

Mouth-watering Dutch chocolate, sweet flavors of other rich-tasting goodness and bonbons galore, when your taste buds are tingling to be satisfied, it is time to get to Chocolaterie Stam and enjoy life on Earth. Chocolaterie Stam has been named the Best Local Chocolate/Candy Store in the area. Multiple locations. www.stamchocolate.com.

Runners-up: Chocolate Storybook, Beaverdale Confections

Best Local Body Piercing Shop

Prysm

Adding some bling, that’s what Prysm Body Piercing does best. With high quality tools and jewelry, Prysm is the favorite of CITYVIEW readers. They have named Prysm the best local body piercing place. 1551 Valley West Drive Suite 104 B, West Des Moines. www.prysmpiercing.com.

Runners-up: Mint, Lucky Gal

Best Local Tattoo Shop

Lucky Gal

Pristine artwork for the body, that’s what you shouldexpect at Lucky Gal. This tattoo and piercing parlor has won for the best tattoo place in the area. Multiple locations. www.luckygaltattoo.com.

Runners-up: Color Works Tattoo and Body Piercing, Iron Heart Tattoos

Best Local Internet Provider

Mediacom

You use it all the time, at work and at home. The Internet is a vital part of the 21st century and Mediacom is a large part of that. Mediacom has been named the best Internet service provider of the area. 800-479-2082; www.mediacomcable.com.

Runners-up: CenturyLink, NexGen

Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store

Campbell’s Nutrition

You are what you eat, and we all know that nutrition is vitally important. This is doubly true for CITYVIEW readers who are always on the go. You can’t put a price on your health, and when an apple a day isn’t enough to keep the doctor away, you might try some vitamins, health food or the organic goods at Campbell’s Nutrition. It is CITYVIEW readers’ 2018 champion in the category of Best Local Herbal/Nutritional Supplement Store. Multiple locations. www.campbellsnutrition.com.

Runners-up: Hy-Vee, Max Muscle

Best Local Place to Buy Makeup

Vanity & Glamour Cosmetics

Looking good when you’re on the go is easier when you have the perfect place to buy the products that make you look your best. Vanity & Glamour Cosmetics has just the thing to make you smile, and it alsohas the things to make your smile more perfect, say CITYVIEW readers. Vanity & Glamour Cosmetics is once again the choice as the Best Local Place to Buy Makeup. 547 28th St., Des Moines. 515-778-9705; www.vgcosmetics.com.

Runners-up: Sephora, Ulta

Best Local Camera Store

Christian Photo

If a picture is worth a thousand words, how much is a camera worth? The photography mavens at Christian Photo offer all kinds of help for people of all skill levels looking to dive in and go get the perfect shot. The shop bills itself as Iowa’s local camera store, and once again Christian Photo has been named as the Best Local Camera Store in the metropolitan area by CITYVIEW readers. 6721 Douglas Ave., Urbandale. 515-270-8030; www.christianphoto.biz.

Runners-up: Alexander’s Photo, H.B. Leiserowitz Company

Best Local Bank

Bankers Trust

Money makes the world go around, which means it is wise to have a safe place to keep all your extra dollars.

Bankers Trust is the champion, according to CITYVIEW readers, in the category of Best Local Bank in the greater

Des Moines area. You can breathe easy at Bankers Trust. Multiple locations. www.bankerstrust.com.

Runners-up: West Bank, US Bank

Best Local Credit Union

Veridian Credit Union

Credit scores are important, and that’s why Veridian Credit Union is here. Veridian Credit Union has yet again been named The Best Local Credit Union. It’s affordable and local. Multiple locations. www.veridiancu.org.

Runners-up: Community Choice Credit Union, University of Iowa Community Credit Union

Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument

Rieman Music

What’s the best kind of music? The swanky blues or the slow country? Whatever your answer is, Rieman Music is the Best Local Place to Purchase a Musical Instrument, according to our readers. Learning to play the melodies that make your soul sing is also considered great exercise for your brain. Multiple locations. www.riemanmusic.com.

Runners-up: Uptempo, Professional Music Center

Best Local Computer Repair Shop

Little Dog Tech

Your computer won’t work, and it is deadline time. The Little Dog Tech has taken CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines title as the Best Local Computer Repair Shop. They will know what to do. 5946 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. 515-422-1995, www.littledogtech.com.

Runners-up: Dymin Systems, 600 Monkeys

Best Local Phone Repair Shop

We Fix It Repair

We Fix It Repair has once again been named as the Best Local Phone Repair Shop. If your phone screen is cracked or a button isn’t working, our readers say go to We Fix It Repair. 111 Fifth St., West Des Moines. 515-829-7349; www.wefixitrepair.com.

Runners-up: AnkenyFixIt, Mobile Spot

Best Local Place to Get a Costume

Theatrical Shop

Even though adults run the world, who says we can’t act like children every now and then? Our readers say the Theatrical Shop is the store for all those adults who want to continue to be like kids. The Theatrical Shop is the best costume shop in the area. 145 Fifth St., West Des Moines. 515-274-6458; www.theatricalshop.com.

Runners-up: Nobbies, Atomic Garage

Best Local Pawn Shop

The Pawn Store

What do people do when they need to sell that ugly lamp that your grandma thought was a good gift? You pawn it, of course. CITYVIEW readers recommend The Pawn Store for that occasion. Just remember not to tell Grandma! 3005 Douglas Ave., Des Moines. 515-277-4878; www.pawnstoredm.com.

Runners-up: Solar Loan & Sales, A to Z Pawn

Best Local Place to Get Your Nails Done

Art of Nails

When you need your nails done, and you want them done right, CITYVIEW readers say it is time to head to Art of Nails. This salon will have your nails in top shape, according to our readers. 434.5 E. Locust St., Des Moines. 515-243-1505; Facebook @artofnails2015.

Runners-up: Serenity Couture, Top Nails & Spa

Best Local Convenience Store

Casey’s General Store

A gas station known for its pizza? That’s crazy! What isn’t crazy is the fact that CITYVIEW readers have ranked Casey’s General Store as the Best Local Convenience Store. They have great pizza and a friendly staff. What more can you ask for? Maybe some extra cheese? Multiple locations; www.caseys.com.

Runners-up: QuikTrip, Kum & Go

Best Local Moving Company

Two Men & A Truck

Two Men & A Truck know how to get moving done. And fast. CITYVIEW readers recommend Two Men and A Truck for all your moving needs. They’re quick, effective and have the customer support behind them. Trust what the people of Des Moines say. 3934 N.W. Urbandale Drive, Urbandale. 515-200-2405; www.twomenandatruckdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: The Affordable Movers, All Mighty Movers

Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco

David’s Fine Tobaccos

Back in the old days, smoking cigars was a way of signaling sophistication. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Cigars continue to be stylish and tasteful, and they are also much more. When you want all a cigar can be, our voters have spoken, and they say it is David’s Fine Tobaccos as the Best Local Place to Buy Cigars/Tobacco in the area in 2018. 9759 University Ave., Clive. 515-278-8701; www.davidsfinetobaccos.com.

Runners-up: Cigar Source, Tobacco Outlet Plus

Best Local E-Cigarette Shop

Central Iowa Vapors

Vaping and vaping juices are offeredat Central Iowa Vapors. The store also offers its patrons a lounge and free Wi-Fi, making it the area’s Best Local E-Cigarette Shop according to our voters. Multiple locations. www.iowaecigs.com.

Runners-up: Route 69 Vapor, Mr. & Mrs. Vaporium

Best Local Dog Groomer

Tangled Tails Pet Grooming

Tangled Tails Pet Grooming is the place to go to pamper your pooch. CITYVIEW readers have named this pet grooming place the best local dog groomer. 2121 Adventureland Drive, Altoona. 515-446-1733; www.tangledtailspetgrooming.com.

Runners-up: Stylin’ Paws Salon and Day Stay, Grooming by Brenda

Best Local Doggy Daycare/Boarding

Dogwoods Lodge

People of Des Moines love their pets, but unfortunately they can’t take them everywhere. That’s a hairy situation. For some of those ruff decisions, CITYVIEW readers use Dogwoods Lodge for all their boarding and dog daycare needs. 2960 S.E. Grimes Blvd., Grimes. 515-986-7387; www.dogwoodslodge.com.

Runners-up: Stylin’ Paws Salon and Day Stay, 4 Paws Unleashed

Best Local Mall

Jordan Creek

Whether our readers want new shoes, designer jeans or just to grab a bite to eat, they say it is best to head to Jordan Creek Town Center, naming it the Best Local Mall for another year. 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines. 515-440-6255; www.jordancreektowncenter.com.

Runners-up: Valley West Mall, Merle Hay Mall

Best Local Place to Get a Massage

East Village Spa

Those sore muscles aren’t going away anytime soon unless you do something serious. This city’s citizenry has named East Village Spa the Best Local Place to Get a Massage. Don’t wait. Call today. 601 E. Locust St., Suite 202, Des Moines. 515-309-2904, www.evdayspa.com.

Runners-up: Serenity Couture, Coachlight Clinic & Spa

Best Valley Junction Store

Hinge

Hinge is the Best Valley Junction Store, according to our CITYVIEW readers, and that is saying a lot because Valley

Junction is full of fun shops. Hinge took 2018’s title by way of its antiques, gifts and décor for every type of person.

The shop will show you things you have never seen before. 317 Fifth St., West Des Moines. 515-777-2770; www.hingeon5th.com.

Runners-up: Heart of Iowa Market Place, Bing’s

Best West Glen Store

MINT Piercing

MINT piercing offers a clean environment, a helpful staff and some high quality jewelry, at least that’s what our readers said when they voted it as the Best West Glen Store for 2018. What more could you ask for? Multiple

locations. www.mintpiercing.com.

Runners-up: WineStyles, Worn

Best East Village Store

Raygun

Raygun is one of Des Moines’ best known brands, and CITYVIEW readers have spoken by honoring the East Village

T-shirt specialty shop with the award for the Best East Village Store. 400 E. Locust St., Des Moines. 515-288-1323;

www.raygunsite.com.

Runners-up: Eden, AllSpice Culinarium

Best Drake Area Store

Mr. & Mrs. Vaporium

The Drake area is known for its students strolling around with backpacks, beautiful older architecture and great

shops. This year Mr. & Mrs. Vaporium has been named the best store in the Drake area by CITYVIEW readers. 2310

University Ave., Des Moines. 515-850-1449; Facebook @mrmrsvaporium.

Runners-up: Daydreams, Creative-Coldsnow

Best Beaverdale Area Store

Beaverdale Books

Bookworms delight at Beaverdale Books, naming it the Best Beaverdale Area Store for 2018. The longtime favorite of local wordsmiths, local authors and anyone looking to find just the right pile of pages to curl up with on a wintery night. 2629 Beaver Ave., Suite 1, Des Moines. 515-279-5400; www.beaverdalebooks.com.

Runners-up: Back Country, Beaverdale Confections

Best Ingersoll Area Store

Tandem Brick Gallery

CITYVIEW readers have once again framed Tandem Brick Gallery as the Best Ingersoll Area Store. The local gallery offers art, framing services, and a whole lot of things worth looking at. 2722 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-1031; www.tandembrick.com.

Runners-up: Chocolaterie Stam, Zzz Records

Best Local Place To Get Your Eyelashes Done

Luxe Lash + Brow

When you need your eyelashes to be just right, then it’s time to get to Luxe Lash + Brow, according to Best of Des Moines voters for 2018. 8820 Swanson Blvd., Studio #120, Clive. 515-957-4984; www.luxelashandbrow.com.

Runners-up: Lash Love Beauty Bar, Artisan Brow & Lash Studio ♦

CULTURE & NIGHTLIFE

Best Kept Secret on the Local Nightlife Scene

Mixology Night at the Science Center

Mixology Night at the Science Center of Iowa is the best kept secret on the local nightlife scene, according to CITYVIEW readers. The entertainment is a great way for Big Bang Theory lovers to enjoy science while also enjoying some time with their friends. The Science Center offers easy downtown parking as well, which is a big bonus. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. 515-274-6868; www.sciowa.org.

Runners-up: HUSH, Black Sheep

Best Local Annual Event

Principal Charity Classic

Getting your golf on is a pleasant pastime, and attending the Principal Charity Classic with the pros isn’t bad either. In fact, the Principal Charity Classic is the Best Local Annual Event, according to voters. 3915 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. 515-285-4962; www.principalcharityclassic.com.

Runners-up: Iowa State Fair, Des Moines Arts Festival

Best Local Place to Take Visitors

Pappajohn Sculpture Park

When it is time to show and tell about the greatness of our fair city, you might consider showing off the Pappajohn Sculpture Park. The park features world-class works that will make you laugh, maybe cry and generally amaze you, and that is why our readers named Pappajohn Sculpture Park as the Best Local Place to Take Visitors. 1330 Grand Ave., Des Moines. 515-237-1386; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

Runners-up: Downtown Farmers’ Market, Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater

Best Local Place to Take Your Parents

Downtown Farmers’ Market

A food lover’s delight with nearly 300 vendors coming from 50 Iowa counties to sell homegrown perfection, the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Downtown Des Moines is a food bonanza unlike anything else. According to CITYVIEW readers, it is the Best Local Place to Take Your Parents when you want to impress. www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

Runners-up: Greater Des Moines Botanical Center, Des Moines Art Center

Best Local Place to Take Your Kids

Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater

Listen, learn and walk around in wonder at the Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater. This downtown Des Moines learning center is an adventure for your brain, and according to our readers, it is also the Best Local Place to Take Your Kids. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. 515-274-6868; www.sciowa.org.

Runners-up: Blank Park Zoo, Iowa Wild

Best Local Place to Have a Birthday Party

Tie: Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater and AJ’s on East Court

A tie?! This doesn’t happen often in CITYVIEW voting, and this tight race has the citizenry talking. The Science Center and AJ’s on East Court went neck and neck this year, competing to be the Best Local Place to Have a Birthday Party, but it turns out they are both superb options. Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater: 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. 515-274-6868; www.sciowa.org. AJ’s on East Court: 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-1888; www.ajsbar.com.

Runner-up: Sky Zone

Best Local Place to People Watch

Iowa State Fair

People watching is a way to notice what in the world is different from in your own, and the view at the Iowa State Fair is an unending learning experience. For this reason and others, CITYVIEW readers have once again tabbed the Iowa State Fair as the Best Local Place to People Watch. The Fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University Avenue in Des Moines. 515-262-3111; www.iowastatefair.org.

Runners-up: Downtown Farmers’ Market, Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Best Local Museum

Des Moines Art Center

One place in central Iowa where you are certain to find a heap of items to make you more cultured and a bevy of cool art is the Des Moines Art Center. This local museum is a true treasure, and our voters have once again recognized it as the Best Local Museum. With fine contemporary art as well as the classics, who can argue? 4700 Grand Ave., Des Moines. 515-277-4405; www.desmoinesartcenter.org.

Runners-up: Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater, State Historical Museum of Iowa

Best Local Place to Catch a Flick

Flix Brewhouse

No matter the age, people love a good movie. The best combination in the world might be popcorn, beer and an entertaining flick. The readers of CITYVIEW know where to get this trio of delights, and they say the Best Local Place to Catch a Flick is Flix Brewhouse. 3800 Merle Hay Road, Suite 1300, Des Moines. 515-612-9200; www.flixbrewhouse.com.

Runners-up: Fleur Cinema, Cinemark Altoona

Best Local Theatrical Value

Des Moines Community Playhouse

The Des Moines Community Playhouse has been a community stalwart for a century, offering a host of award-winning performances for all ages. CITYVIEW readers love the Playhouse, and that is evidenced yet again as they bestowed the title of Best Local Theatrical Value for 2018 on it. 831 42nd St., Des Moines. 515-277-6261; www.dmplayhouse.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Civic Center, Stephens Auditorium

Best New Local Bar

Hello, Marjorie

A downtown bar with a 1950s aesthetic, Hello, Marjorie, is hopping. With a name you can’t forget and a classic kind of cool, Hello, Marjorie is the Best New Local Bar, according to CITYVIEW readers. 717 Locust St., Des Moines. 515-369-2296; www.hellomarjorie.com.

Runners-up: Tipsy Crow Tavern, The Republic on Grand.

Best Local Patio Bar

300 Craft & Rooftop

Who doesn’t enjoy a nice patio with friends on a summer night? CITYVIEW readers do, and they’ve named 300 Craft & Rooftop the Best Local Patio Bar. Enjoy the outdoors and the amazing view of the city’s downtown. 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. 515-288-3414.

Runners-up: Tipsy Crow Tavern, Wellman’s Pub and Rooftop

Best Local Irish Bar

Sully’s Irish Pub

Looking for a great pub experience? CITYVIEW readers know where to get great pub food, drinks and good times, and they say Sully’s Irish Pub is the Best Local Irish Bar. 860 First St., West Des Moines. 515-255-9970; www.sullysdesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Mickey’s Irish Pub, Annie’s Irish Pub

Best Local Dive Bar

Carl’s Place

Dive bars are for the real you. The you yearning to jump out and grab life, squeezing out its fullest. If you’re up for getting down at a dive bar, CITYVIEW voters say that Carl’s Place is the place to be. 1620 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. 515-243-9727.

Runners-up: Toad’s Tavern, Greenwood Lounge

Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar

The Republic on Grand

Are you all about the more lavish side of life? If so, visit The Republic on Grand. This East Village hot spot has a host of the finer things in life, and it has now been named the Best Local Fancy-Pants Bar by our readers. 401 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines. 515-518-6070; www.therepublicongrand.com.

Runners-up: Juniper Moon, RōCA

Best Local Hipster Spot

The Lift

The people of Des Moines have spoken, and they love The Lift’s award-winning martini menu, extensive beer offerings, top-notch cocktails and the exquisite local art inside a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. 222 Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-288-3777; www.dmlift.com.

Runners-up: UpDown, Hello, Marjorie

Best Local Sports Bar

Johnny’s Hall of Fame

Goal! Touchdown! Score! Whatever the sport, and whoever is playing in the big game, Johnny’s Hall of Fame continues its reign as the Best Local Sports Bar in 2018. The downtown watering hole has enough TVs to deck the walls with football, basketball and any kind of competitive matchup you can think of. Let’s do this. 302 Court Ave., 515-280-6679; www.johnnyshalloffame.com.

Runners-up: Draught House 50, Spectators Sports Bar and Grill

Best Local Bar (Overall)

Toad’s Tavern

The people of Des Moines must have arguably the best bars in the state of Iowa. And according to our voters,

Toad’s Tavern is the best overall bar in the city. This east side staple is the place to be for watching a game, playing a board game, visiting with friends or just watching people. Toad’s Tavern makes all of its visitors “hoppy.” 3002 State Ave., Des Moines. 515-264-8623; www.toadstavern.net.

Runners-up: El Bait Shop, 300 Craft and Rooftop

Best Bar District

Court Avenue District

The Historic Court Avenue District has it all. Looking for a sports bar? Court Avenue has two. How about a place that’s a touch quieter? Take a stroll down Fourth Street. Looking to dance? Put on your dancing shoes and light up the night at various bars up and down Court Avenue. This enjoyable downtown area has something for every mood and occasion.

Runners-up: The Historic East Village, West Glen Town Center

Best Downtown Bar

Johnny’s Hall of Fame

No matter what the season or the sporting event, Johnny’s Hall of Fame is the perfect place to loudly root on your team and cheer until you lose your voice. Enjoy the rollicking atmosphere, and with what seems like wall-to-wall flat-screen TVs, you can take a gander at the game from nearly every nook and cranny. 302 Court Ave., 515-280-6679; www.johnnyshalloffame.com.

Runners-up: Tipsy Crown Tavern, 300 Craft & Rooftop

Best West Side Bar

Wellman’s Pub & Rooftop

Restaurant, pub, nightclub, sports bar — call it what you want; CITYVIEW readers call it the Best West Side Bar.

When the weather permits, Wellman’s also claims one of the city’s few rooftops, offering prime views of the rest of

the West Glen Town Center. 597 Market St., West Des Moines. 515-222 1100; www.wellmanspub.com.

Runners-up: Tonic, Draught House 50

Best Central Bar

Carl’s Place

Don’t let the unassuming exterior of Carl’s Place fool you. The Sherman Hill bar is a beloved local spot, and

CITYVIEW readers think it’s the Best Central Bar. Did you know they have free nachos when the Chicago Cubs play and free meatballs every Friday? Yum. We’re definitely feeling the love. 1620 Woodland Ave., Des Moines. 515-243-9727; Facebook @CarlsPlaceDSM.

Runners-up: Juniper Moon, Lefty’s Live Music

Best North Bar

Cooney’s Tavern

Not much has changed at good old Cooney’s Tavern since the Beaverdale bar opened in 1984, and that’s the way CITYVIEW readers like it, once again voting it the Best North Bar. Dark wood, cozy chairs, fireplace, dartboard and popcorn machine make it a bar you never want to leave. 3708 Beaver Ave., Des Moines. 515-255-5566; www.cooneystavern.com.

Runners-up: Hull Avenue Tavern, Doc’s Lounge

Best East Bar

Toad’s Tavern

Toad’s Tavern has taken the title in 2018 as the city’s Best Overall Bar, so it makes sense that it is also the best bar on the east side, according to our polling. Congratulations to the folks at Toad’s, this fairgrounds area wonder is a local delight. 3002 State Ave., Des Moines. 515-264-8623; www.toadstavern.net.

Runners-up: Cheap Seats, East Side Eddie’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill

Best South Bar

Francie’s Bar & Grill

Francie’s Bar & Grill is the place to be if you are on Des Moines’ south side and you feel like treating yourself to an assortment of wonderful menu items or sitting down to have a sip of something tasty. This bar has been a staple on this list for years and 2018 is no exception. Congratulations Francie’s, CITYVIEW readers say you are the Best South Bar for 2018. 2100 Wakonda View Drive, Des Moines. 515-285-5207; www.franciesbarandgrill.com.

Runners-up: The Angry Goldfish Pub & Eatery, Park Avenue Pub

Best Local Winery

Jasper Winery

Just minutes away from downtown Des Moines, Jasper Winery is easy to get to, and it is making itself known. Winning now seems to be a yearly tradition for Jasper Winery, as it has once again been crowned the champion as the Best Local Winery in the greater metro area. While the grapes are grand and the wine is divine, Jasper also knows how to throw a rocking event. Every Thursday during the summer season, the winery offers free live music. 2400 George Flagg Parkway, Des Moines. 515-282-9463; www.jasperwinery.com.

Runners-up: Summerset Winery, Snus Hill Winery

Best Local Brewery

Confluence Brewing Company

Ever since Confluence Brewing Company opened in 2012 and graced the pages of CITYVIEW’s “Belly Up” column, it has been a constant favorite of our readers. Confluence carries flagship beers Des Moines IPA, Capital Gold, Farmer John’s and Thomas Beck year-round, while also producing seasonal beers and other inspired creations. 1235 Thomas Beck Road, Des Moines. 515-285-9005; www.confluencebrewing.com.

Runners-up: Exile Brewing Company, 515 Brewing Company

Best Local Place to Get Drunk for Cheap

Blazing Saddle

Blazing Saddle has once again been named the cheapest place to get drunk by Des Moines locals. Bottoms up! 416 E. Fifth St., Des Moines. 515-246-1299; www.theblazingsaddle.com.

Runners-up: Carl’s Place, Garden Nightclub

Best Local Place for a Cold Beer

515 Brewing Company

515 Brewing Company is the Best Local Place for a Cold Beer. Don’t go to your fridge to get a cold beer, go to 515 Brewing Company. Our readers wouldn’t recommend it unless it was the best. 7700 University Ave., Suite C, Clive. 515-661-4615; 515brewing.com.

Runners-up: Toad’s Tavern, Confluence Brewing Company

Best Local Moscow Mule

The Copper Cup

What is a Moscow Mule? Whatever it is, it goes in a copper cup, and for the Best Local Moscow Mule, our readers say you should go to The Copper Cup, of course. The Copper Cup has won this title of Best Local Moscow Mule once again. 207 Fourth St., 515-554-2606; thecoppercupdm.com.

Runners-up: Court Avenue Brewing Company, Gilroy’s Kitchen + Pub + Patio

Best Local Bloody Mary

Mullets Restaurant

A toast is in order for Mullets Restaurant. The bar that shares its name with the best hairstyle ever concocted has now been named the champion in the category of Best Local Bloody Mary by CITYVIEW readers. This restaurant knows its stuff when it comes to a well-mixed bloody mary. Visit Mullets if it’s time to enjoy the finer points of this popular beverage. 1300 S.E. First St., Des Moines. 515-244-1443; www.mulletsdm.com.

Runners-up: Americana, Bubba

Best Local Place for the Strongest Drink

Blazing Saddle

Woah! Yikes. When you feel like you need a stiff sip of something to take the edge off, it’s time to get to the Blazing Saddle, CITYVIEW voters say it is the Best Local Place for the Strongest Drink. 416 E. Fifth St., Des Moines. 515-246-1299; www.theblazingsaddle.com.

Runners-up: Toad’s Tavern, Garden Nightclub

Best Local Bar to Play Games

UpDown

Gaming, beer and living like you were a kid again, it all adds up to a good time. UpDown offers the Best Local Bar to Play Games according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines polling. The bar is stocked with video and arcade games from yesteryear and today along with many other activities. At UpDown, let the games begin. 500 E. Locust St., Des Moines. 515-243-4322; www.updowndsm.com.

Runners-up: The Operating Room, Johnny’s Hall of Fame

Best Local Place to Hook Up

Garden Nightclub

Don’t bother with Tinder or Bumble. If you have the Garden Nightclub, then you have what you need, at least according to our readers, who named this East Village bar as the Best Local Place to Hook Up for 2018. 112 S.E. Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-515-243-3965; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: Johnny’s Hall of Fame, The Exchange

Best Local Place to See Beautiful People

Garden Nightclub

Hollywood isn’t the only place for beautiful people. According to our readers, if you want to see the pretty people of Des Moines, head over to the Garden Nightclub. 112 S.E. Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-515-243-3965; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: Aveda, Serenity Couture

Best Local Happy Hour

Eatery A

Everyone needs more happiness in their life. That’s why happy hour was created. Eatery A is where the good times roll, according to the CITYVIEW voters who say it has the Best Local Happy Hour. 2932 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-8085; www.eateryadsm.com.

Runners-up: Toad’s Tavern, Americana, Bubba

Best Local Bartender

Austin Ratliff-Garden Nightclub

Congratulations on being the best local bartender Austin Ratliff. Your long nights have really paid off.

Runners-up: Ashley Norland – Johnny’s Hall of Fame, Ryan Ludwig – American Outlaws

Best Local Martini Menu

The Stuffed Olive

A great city like Des Moines wouldn’t be complete without a downtown place with a stunning martini menu, and our readers say they have it at The Stuffed Olive. 208 Third St., Des Moines. 515-243-4456; www.thestuffedolive.com.

Runners-up: The Lift, Bar Louie

Best Local Margarita

Malo

You don’t have to go to Key West or Margaritaville to find a great margarita, because we have it here in Des Moines. CITYVIEW readers have named Malo as the place with the best margarita. 900 Mulberry St., Des Moines. 515-244-5000; www.malodesmoines.com.

Runners-up: Mi Mexico, El Rodeo

Best Local Gay/Lesbian Hangout

Garden Nightclub

Congratulations to the Garden Nightclub for being named the Best Local Gay/Lesbian Hangout by our readers. 112 S.E. Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-515-243-3965; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: Blazing Saddle, Buddy’s Corral

Best Local Indoor Live Music Venue

Wooly’s

Sure, listening to music on the radio or on your iPod is fine, but live music is where it’s at. Experience your favorite music live at Wooly’s. Whether it be alternative rock or smooth jazz, CITYVIEW readers know that Wooly’s is the best local place to listen live. 504 E. Locust St., Des Moines. 515-244-0550; www.woolysdm.com.

Runners-up: Hoyt Sherman Place, Lefty’s Live Music

Best Local Outdoor Live Music Venue

Simon Estes Riverfront Amphitheater

Simon Estes Amphitheater is the best local place to listen to live outdoor music. Why listen to the music from your stereo when you can go outside and see it live in the nice summer weather? 75 E. Locust St., Des Moines.

Runners-up: Tipsy Crow Tavern, Iowa State Fair

Best Local Place to go for a Comedy Show

Funny Bone and Comedy Club

When you need a laugh, the people of Des Moines know where to go, and the people have spoken once again by naming the Funny Bone and Comedy Club as the Best Local Place to go for a Comedy Show for 2018. This local hotspot belongs to a national chain which enables it to draw big-time talent from around the nation. 560 S. Prairie View Drive, #100, West Des Moines. 515-270-2100; www.desmoines.funnybone.com.

Runners-up: Lefty’s Live Music, Des Moines Social Club

Best Local Dance Club

Garden Nightclub

You can bust a move at the Garden Nightclub, and if you do you will be doing so at the Best Local Dance Club in town, according to CITYVIEW readers. The Garden is located in downtown Des Moines’ East Village. 112 S.E. Fourth St., Des Moines. 515-243-3965; www.grdn.com.

Runners-up: HUSH, Joker’s Des Moines

Best Local Artist

TJ Moberg

TJ Moberg of Moberg Gallery is the best local artist, according to CITYVIEW readers. His contemporary and traditional art have been commissioned nationally in both private and public settings. Congratulations, TJ Moberg. www.moberggallery.com/tjmoberg_portfolio.shtml.

Runners-up: Jill Wilhelm, Van Holmgren

Best Local Drag Queen

Tyona Diamond

Tyona Diamond has done it once again. This talented performer has won the title as the Best Local Drag Queen, according to CITYVIEW readers.

Runners-up: Domita Sanchez, Mae Banks

Best Local Band

The Nadas

Known for its alt-rock-country sound, The Nadas are one of Iowa’s best bands ever. The group still gets around our city, and CITYVIEW readers are the group’s biggest fans. www.thenadas.com.

Runners-up: The Maytags, The Snacks

Best Local Musician

James Biehn

Forget Nashville or Hollywood when looking for great music; come to Des Moines. James Biehn is the local musician to see. This isn’t the first time he has won this title, and if he keeps playing like he does, he might hit the big time.

Runners-up: Ryan Mullin, Chad Elliott

Best Local Place to Karaoke

AJ’s on East Court

If you are a fantastic singer, but your only audience is a shampoo bottle or a bar of soap, then maybe you ought to hit up AJ’s on East Court, because it is the Best Local Place to Karaoke, according to CITYVIEW readers. Sing with friends or have a solo at AJ’s on East Court. 419 E. Court Ave., Des Moines. 515-282-1888; www.ajsbar.com.

Runners-up: Jeannie’s Bottle, Cheap Seats

Best Local Place to Gamble

Prairie Meadows

Are you feeling lucky? Roll the dice and live a little at Prairie Meadows, the place named as the Best Local Place to Gamble by our readers. Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona. 800-325-9015; www.prairiemeadows.com.

Runners-up: Lakeside Casino, Meskwaki Casino

Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception

Holiday Inn Downtown

You found your perfect complement and the shiny ring is sublime, now it is on to planning the perfect ceremony. If you want the best for your first party together, then the people of Des Moines say the Holiday Inn Downtown is the Best Local Place for a Wedding Reception. Enjoy your day; it was worth waiting for. 1050 Sixth Ave., Des Moines. 515-283-0151; www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/des-moines/dsmdw/hoteldetail.

Runners-up: Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater, Glen Oaks Country Club, Jasper Winery

Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party

Holiday Inn Downtown

That holiday Christmas party was a hit — at least it was if it happened at The Holiday Inn Downtown, named as the Best Local Place to Hold a Corporate Event/Party for 2018. 1050 Sixth Ave., Des Moines. 515-283-0151; www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/des-moines/dsmdw/hoteldetail.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild, Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater

Best Local Place for a Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

TGR Fitness

TGR Fitness is the place to go for a fun night out with the girls or the guys. Just don’t get too crazy. CITYVIEW readers picked this place as the best local place for a bachelor or bachelorette party. Multiple locations. www.tgrfitness.com.

Runner’s up: AJ’s on East Court, Garden Nightclub

Best Local Event Decor Company

Bella Flora Event Design

Create the event of your dreams with the help of Bella Flora Event Design, named by our readers as the Best Local Event Decor Company. 3100 Justin Drive, Urbandale. 515-554-6964; www.bellafloraeventdesign.com.

Runners-up: Stuart Alexander Productions, Plum Event + Design

Best Local Place or Event to Ring in the New Year

Science Center of Iowa & Blank IMAX Dome Theater

People from all over the world celebrated the New Year, whether it was at home with the dog or out with friends. Our readers enjoyed the New Year’s celebrations the most at the Science Center of Iowa. 401 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines. 515-274-6868; www.sciowa.org.

Runners-up: Garden Nightclub, Beer Can Alley/The Exchange

Best Local Party/Event Transportation

Chauffeurs of Distinction

Parties and driving afterwards usually don’t make the best of combinations. That’s why CITYVIEW readers recommend using a driving service. The best local party or event transportation company is Chauffeurs of Distinction. They continue to impress the residents of Des Moines with their slick rides. 940 S. 11th St., Adel, 515-993-1996; www.chauffeursofdistinction.com.

Runners-up: Majestic Limo & Coach, NPI Limo Service

Best Local Paint & Sip Art Studio

Pinot’s Palette

CITYVIEW readers go to Pinot’s Palette when they want to have some fun, sip some wine and get creative. Pinot’s Palette has been named the Best Local Paint & Sip Art Studio. 900 42nd St., Des Moines. 515-277-7651; www.pinotspalette.com.

Runners-up: Art Happy, Glazed Expressions ♦

SPORTS AND REC

Best Local Place to Play Golf

Waveland Golf Course

Time on the green is a treasure. Waveland Golf Course has offered Des Moines precious moments for more than a century. When you have had it with the everyday stresses of working, take off that tie and get to the Best Local Place to Play Golf, according to our readers in 2018, Waveland Golf Course. CITYVIEW readers say you will be glad you did. 4908 University Ave., Des Moines. 515-248-6302; golfwaveland.com.

Runners-up: Copper Creek, Willow Creek

Best Local Yoga Studio/Instructor

Power Life Yoga

Relax and work hard. Whatever you do, breathe. Whether it’s the tree pose or the lotus position, CITYVIEW readers love yoga, and they love it the most at Power Life Yoga, voting it the Best Local Yoga Studio/Instructor for 2018. 1717 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-243-3383; www.powerlifeyoga.com.

Runners-up: Mathew Koder, Ben Spellman

Best Local Massage Therapist

Amanda Lundstedt – Active Edge

Do you have a pain in the neck? Or is something off with your back? Do you need to be put back into kilter? If you need someone to get your body right, get to Amanda Lundstedt at Active Edge. Lundstedt is the Best Local Massage Therapist in the area according to our readers. 12493 University Ave., Clive. 515-428-2336.

Runners-up: Ben Sponsler – Rogue Bodyworks, Colette Coffey

Best Local Sports Team

Iowa Cubs

Batter up. Play ball. Going, going, gone! Take in an Iowa Cubs game and watch future big league stars working to improve their game and get to the next level. The Iowa Cubs consistently win the category of Best Local Sports Team, and they have done it again in 2018. Go Cubbies, and congratulations. One Line Drive, Des Moines. 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Iowa Wild, Des Moines Buccaneers

Best Local Bike Trail

High Trestle Trail

Two wheels. Two legs. One bright afternoon and a whole load of fun. Whether you are riding with friends, family or flying solo, the High Trestle Trail is the place to go, according to CITYVIEW readers. The bike trail has been named the Best Local Bike Trail for 2018. Let the smiles begin.

Runners-up: Raccoon River Valley Trail, Clive Greenbelt Trail

Best Local Place to Work Out

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

Sweat is pouring down your face… Your eyes are bright with vibrant energy… You are making yourself better. Improvement is a work of art at Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, the Best Local Place to Work Out for 2018, according to Best of Des Moines polling. Stay hydrated and be the best you that you can be. Multiple locations; www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: YMCA, Next Level Extreme Fitness

Best Local Place to Kickbox

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

When you need a break from traditional workouts that can be mundane, get to Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping, lace up the gloves and destroy that evil punching bag. You will feel better. You will look better. And you will be better than if you stayed on the couch. Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping is the Best Local Place to Kickbox for 2018, according to CITYVIEW readers. Multiple locations; www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: Next Level Extreme Fitness, Kosama

Best Local Group Fitness

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping

Do you need a workout witness, a workout buddy, or someone to help hold you accountable in your efforts to reach your workout goals? Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping offers an atmosphere with exactly that, which is one reason the company has taken the title as 2018’s Best Local Group Fitness. Multiple locations; www.extremebodyshaping.com.

Runners-up: Next Level Extreme Fitness, Sisu Strength Academy

Best Local Place to Go Swimming

The YMCA of Greater Des Moines

Swimming laps isn’t easy, but it does make for a wonderful workout. The YMCA of Greater Des Moines offers some of the finest swimming facilities in the area for serious training or for the amateur looking to improve his or her swimming stroke. Soon, the YMCA swimming offerings will be even grander, as another swimming facility is opening at the downtown location. Officials say the pools there are set to open early this year. Multiple locations. www.dmymca.org.

Runners-up: Life Time Fitness, Ashworth Pool

Best Local Place To Bowl

Plaza Lanes, Trophy’s Sports Bar & Grill

Des Moines has a wonderful array of top-notch bowling facilities, and Plaza Lanes was at the top of the list, according to our voters, until the bowling alley and recreational facility experienced a debilitating fire on Dec. 18, 2017. As such, the doors are currently closed on the facility that first opened in 1957, offering families the opportunity to come together and enjoy something memorable. This isn’t the end, though, as Plaza Lanes states that it will rebuild, according to its website. The plan is to be better than ever. When the doors reopen, let’s go knock down some pins, eat some food and win. Here’s to that, Des Moines! 2701 Douglas Ave., Des Moines. 515-255-1111; www.plazalanesdm.com.

Runners-up: Warrior Lanes, Air Lanes Bowling Center

Best Local Place to Miniature Golf

West Grand Golf

One of the best ideas for a great first date or a fun outing with kids, miniature golf is a great way to relax and enjoy the company of friends. If you are going to grab a putter and put it to work, you might try West Grand Golf, the Best Local Miniature Golf in the area, according to readers of CITYVIEW. 6450 Raccoon River Drive, West Des Moines. 515-225-7076; www.westgrandgolf.com/minigolf.html.

Runners-up: A.H. Blank Golf Course, Toad Valley Golf Course

Best Local Indoor Sporting Event

Iowa Wild

Let’s go wild indoors while cheering our voices hoarse for the Iowa Wild minor league professional hockey team. Wild hockey games have been named the Best Local Indoor Sporting Event by CITYVIEW readers. These indoor ice events are in their fifth year in Des Moines, and the team is having its best season. 730 Third St., Des Moines. 515-564-8700; www.iowawild.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Buccaneers, Iowa Ninja Warrior

Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event

Iowa Cubs

Sitting under the stars of an electric summer night while sipping something cold, eating a hot dog and enjoying America’s game… Welcome to Iowa Cubs baseball, the Best Local Outdoor Sporting Event in the area, according to CITYVIEW readers. Pitchers and catchers report for big league spring training in February. The Iowa Cubs will begin games in April. Can’t wait. One Line Drive, Des Moines. 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Principal Charity Classic, Drake Relays

Best Local Place to Watch a Sporting Event

Principal Park

The pleasure of sitting in the bleachers and watching some of the world’s finest athletes working to make themselves better and get to the pinnacle of athletic achievement… Principal Park is the home of the Iowa Cubs, and it is the Triple A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and that means the team’s players are just one step away from playing Major League Baseball. Hey Iowa, what do you say? The Cubs are going to win today! Batter up. One Line Drive, Des Moines. 515-243-6111; www.iowacubs.com.

Runners-up: Wells Fargo Arena, Johnny’s Hall of Fame.

Best Local Running Event

Dam to Dam

Running isn’t for everyone, but for those who do enjoy going the distance, the Dam to Dam is the Best Local Running Event in the area for 2018, according to CITYVIEW readers. Run and have fun at this Des Moines area event! www.damtodam.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Marathon, Drake Relays

Best Local Obstacle Running Event

Wild Boar Challenge

Looking for something fun while doing something slightly daring? The Wild Boar Challenge is calling your name, because it has taken the title as the Best Local Obstacle Running Event, according to our readers. 2552 Union Lane, St. Charles. www.wildboarchallenge.org.

Runners-up: Iowa Ninja Warrior, Living History Farms Race

Best Local Farmers Market

Downtown Farmers’ Market

Fresh fruit and vegetables are two things that people enjoy, and the best place to pluck some wonderful Iowa produce, according to CITYVIEW readers, is the Downtown Des Moines Farmers’ Market. Historic Court Avenue District, Des Moines; www.desmoinesfarmersmarket.com.

Runners-up: Valley Junction, Ankeny

Best Local Personal Trainer

Amber Cahill – TGR Fitness

If you want to lose weight or get in better shape, then hit the gym and ask Amber Cahill of TGR Fitness to help train you. Amber has been named the Best Local Personal Trainer for 2018.

Runners-up: Billy Snyder – Engineered Per4mance, Tyler Grant – Anytime Fitness

Best Local Camping Spot

Jester Park

For a wilderness getaway where you leave the troubles of the city behind, get to Jester Park. The camping spot is a local treasure and isn’t far away. When you want some peace and quiet, our readers say the Best Local Camping Spot is Jester Park. You can fish, sing campfire songs and more. Enjoy the fresh air. 11407 Northwest Jester Park Drive, Granger, 515-323-5300; www.polkcountyiowa.gov/conservation/parks-trails/14-jester-park.

Runners-up: Saylorville Lake, Yellow Banks ♦

THE REST

Best Elected Official

Matt McCoy

Matt McCoy is the Best Elected Official according to our readers. The state senator is getting noticed as he tries to get things done for Iowa, and our readers have recognized it.

Runners-up: Frank Cownie, Kim Reynolds

Best TV Station for News

KCCI News Channel 8

Grab a cup of coffee and shake off the early morning cobwebs with KCCI News Channel 8, the Best TV Station for News, according to our readers in 2018. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: Channel 13, Channel 5

Best TV Station for Sports

WHO TV Channel 13

When you need to know what happened with your favorite team, or see the highlights of the game of the century, or just watch a nightly recap of a fun day in sports — local or otherwise — treat yourself to the sports channel CITYVIEW readers enjoy the most: WHO TV Channel 13. The cast of TV 13 is a blast, and it is the No. 1 reason the station won this award. www.whotv.com/category/sports.

Runners-up: KCCI, We Are Iowa Local 5 News

Best TV Station for Weather

KCCI – Channel 8

Crazy and ever-changing. Keeping track of Iowa weather is just about impossible, but KCCI News will help keep you on your toes. The local news station has taken the title of Best TV Station for Weather in 2018. Stay warm out there, Des Moines. www.kcci.com/weather.

Runners-up: WHO TV Channel 13, We Are Iowa Local 5 News

Best Local TV Anchor

Erin Kiernan – WHO TV Channel 13

What top local TV talent is an investigator, a former Drake Bulldog and also the Best Local TV Anchor in our polling? You guessed it, it’s the one and only: Erin Kiernan. Kiernan has won this award yet again in 2018, as she continues to make Channel 13 TV News the best it can be. http://whotv.com/category/news/.

Runners-up: Dan Winters – WHO TV Channel 13, Andy Fales – WHO TV Channel 13

Best-Looking Male Media Personality

Dan Winters – Channel 13 TV

Dan Winters has the look, and CITYVIEW voters have noticed. Congratulations are in order for this local newsman. Winters is 2018’s Best-Looking Male Media Personality, according to the people of Des Moines. They like the cut of this man’s jaw. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Andy Fales – WHO TV Channel 13, Frank Scaglione – KCCI

Best-Looking Female Media Personality

Shaina Humphries – KCCI

Classy, sleek and what a smile. Congratulations Shaina Humphries of KCCI news, CITYVIEW readers say you are the Best-Looking Female Media Personality for 2018. Humphries moved to the metro area after completing her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. www.kcci.com.

Runners-up: Erin Kiernan – WHO TV Channel 13, Brooke Bouma – WHO TV Channel 13

Best Self-Righteous Media Hog

Ed Wilson – WHO TV Channel 13

Sorry Ed, but the voters have spoken. We’re just the messenger. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Donald Trump – United States President, Steve King – United States Congressman

Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist

Keith Murphy – WHO TV Channel 13

This long-time sports broadcaster is a local superstar who is far too good for this market, but he stays here anyway. Thank goodness. CITYVIEW voters say he is the Best Local Sports Commentator or Columnist in the area. Good work, Murph. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Andy Garman – KCCI, Andy Fales – WHO TV Channel 13

Best Local News Commentator or Columnist

Andy Fales – WHO TV Channel 13

Congratulations to Andy Fales! Fales has been named the Best Local News Commentator or Columnist, and it is well deserved. This avid supporter of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa continues to make interesting and sometimes hilarious observations while keeping his eye on all things central Iowa, especially sports. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Eric Hanson – KCCI, Keith Murphy – WHO TV Channel 13

Best Meteorologist

Ed Wilson – WHO TV Channel 13

When you want to know which way the wind is blowing, there is no better way to tell, according to CITYVIEW Best of Des Moines voters, than to tune into WHO Channel 13 and listen to weatherman and meteorologist Ed Wilson predict what Iowa weather has in store. www.whotv.com.

Runners-up: Jeriann Ritter – WHO TV Channel 13, Kurtis Gertz – KCCI

Best Local Talk Radio Show

Ken, Colleen & Kurt

Yakety yak, don’t talk back… Or maybe you should? Ken, Colleen and now Kurt are talking about just about everything, and they do it just about every weekday morning on Star 102.5 in Des Moines. The citizenry must like what it hears, because the FM trio has been named Best Local Talk Radio Show for 2018. www.star1025.com/mornings.

Runners-up: Culture Buzz – KFMG 98.9 FM, Murph & Andy – 1460 KXNO

Best Radio Voice that Turns You On

Michael Libbie – The News Hour with Michael Libbie on 940 AM

Unofficially, Michael Libbie is the most interesting man in the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, but now, thanks to the voters in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines polling, it is official: Libbie is the Best Radio Voice that Turns You On. With a healthy set of vocal chords that have been gracing the radio waves for decades, it is about time he earned this distinction. Congratulations Michael Libbie. Don’t keep your mouth shut. Listen to The News Hour with Michael Libbie on 940 AM, weekdays at 5 p.m.

Runners-up: Don “T-bone” Erickson – KFMG 98.9 FM, Chad Taylor – KJJY 92.5 FM

Best Radio Station

KFMG 98.9 FM

At the top of each hour, KFMG 98.9 FM says it is a “listener-supported” service of The Des Moines Community Radio Foundation. And now, it’s also the station that CITYVIEW readers call the Best Radio Station in the area. That’s high praise and it’s well deserved. The people who listen to KFMG love it. http://kfmg.org/

Runners-up: Star 102.5, WHO 1040

Best Radio Personality

Ken Samuelson- KFMG

And the hits keep on coming. KFMG 98.9 FM won the polling this year in Best of Des Moines as the Best Radio Station, and now Ken Samuelson, also of KFMG, is 2018’s Best Radio Personality. Don’t call it a comeback.

Runners-up: Michael Libbie – The News Hour with Michael Libbie on 940 AM, Joe O’Donnell – Iowa Wild

Best Local Library

Franklin Avenue Library

Don’t you love the smell of books in the morning? And how about in the evening and afternoon, too? Well, maybe you don’t, but for those of us that do, the books are the best at Franklin Avenue Library. But the west side library isn’t just about books, it has multimedia offerings galore and a collection of more than 100,000 items for loan or use. When it’s time to get into a good book, it’s time to get to the Franklin Avenue Library. 515-283-4152; 5000 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. www.dmpl.org.

Runners-up: Central Library, Urbandale Public Library

Best Local Nonprofit

Animal Rescue League

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses of lonely and/or abandoned animals yearning for a good home… The Animal Rescue League takes in the least of Earth’s creatures and strives to help. Bravo! Des Moines salutes you Animal Rescue League. Thank you for all that you do and congratulations on winning 2018’s Best of Des Moines as the Best Local Nonprofit. Multiple locations. 515-262-9503; www.arl-iowa.org.

Runners-up: Principal Charity Classic, Iowa’s Great Outdoors

Best Local Place to Worship

Lutheran Church of HOPE

The word “hallelujah” is borrowed from the ancient Hebrew language. The word is derived from two Hebrew words meaning something akin to “Praise the Lord.” Getting the Word out about the good news of Jesus Christ is what Lutheran Church of HOPE is all about. At its Christmas services this year, the local megachurch filled Wells Fargo Arena three separate times. That’s good work for the Gospel, and it’s just one of the reasons that CITYVIEW voters have once again named it the Best Local Place to Worship. Mark 8:34? Hallelujah. 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines. 515-222-1520, www.hopewdm.org.

Runners-up: Central Presbyterian Church, Downtown Disciples

Best Local Realtor

Tim Scheib, Century 21 Real Estate

When you need the sign in your yard to read: SOLD! CITYVIEW readers say you should call Tim Scheib. Scheib is the repeat champion in the Best Local Realtor category. 1620 S.W. Magazine Road, Suite A, Ankeny. 515-313-7103; www.century21.com/real-estate-agent/profile/tim-scheib-P25341396.

Runners-up: Bob Eisenlauer – RE/MAX , Angela Meek – RE/MAX

Best Local Automotive Salesperson

Arlynd Edgington – Stivers Ford Lincoln

For the second year in a row, CITYVIEW readers have determined Arlynd Edgington at Stivers Ford Lincoln to be the best automotive salesperson in all of the metro. Next time you need a new or used ride, Arlynd can help you find the perfect new set of wheels. 1450 E. Hickman Road, Waukee. 1-844-325-4256; www.stiversfordia.com.

Runners-up: Scott Hampe – Toyota of Des Moines, Chad Wilson – Hummel’s Nissan

Best Local College

Drake University

Fly the blue and white proudly Bulldogs, because Drake University continues its tenure as the CITYVIEW readers’ choice as the Best Local College in the area. The private school has everything a college student could want: NCAA sports, a thriving Greek community and a bustling campus town located in the heart of Des Moines. The school offers undergraduate, graduate and online programs. 2507 University Ave., Des Moines. 1-800-44-DRAKE; www.drake.edu.

Runners-up: DMACC, Grand View University

Best Local Place for Continuing Your Education

DMACC

Entering post-secondary education — fresh out of high school or later in life — can be intimidating, but the

academic advisors at DMACC make it far less scary. Knowledge is power, and it’s never too late to learn. Go ahead, “Life’s calling” at DMACC. www.dmacc.edu.

Runners-up: Drake University, Grand View University

Best Local Photographer

Maharry Photography

Maharry Photography — and the bowtie-wearing man behind the lens, Chris Maharry — is the Best Local Photographer for 2018 according to CITYVIEW readers. Maharry has a knack for capturing the moment in a picture-perfect manner. Shooting sports, business, commercial, seniors, weddings, families and children, Maharry Photography offers an artful eye. 5725 Pleasant Drive, Des Moines. 515-276-8314; www.maharryphotography.com.

Runners-up: Katie Dunn Photography, Jamie Lynne Photography

Best Local Financial Planner

Foster Group

When CITYVIEW readers need to get their financial affairs in order, they turn to the Foster Group. The fee-only wealth and investment group is regularly recognized for its excellence by entities like CNBC, Charles Schwab and the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence. 6601 Westown Parkway, #100, West Des Moines. 515-226-9000; www.fostergrp.com.

Runners-up: Iron Horse Wealth Management, Nathan Beattie – Thrivent Financial

Best Local Insurance Agent

Ben Buenzow — State Farm

The need for insurance never takes a day off. That’swhy Ben Buenzow not only works standard weekday hours, but he is also available by appointment on evenings and Saturdays. For a multitude of insurance needs, Buenzow can get you covered. Congratulations to Buenzow for being a habitual winner of this award. 3273 100th St., Urbandale. 515-270-8870; www.benbuenzow.com.

Runners-up: Doug Hoyng – Nationwide, Karla Rendall – Farmers Insurance

Best Local Mortgage Company

Midwest Family Lending Corporation

Midwest Family Lending has more than 20 years of experience in helping customers with home lending, whether it’s purchasing a new home or refinancing

an existing home. This group is aiming to lend a hand and help you navigate the mortgage loan process to make your homeownership dreams come true. 2753 99th St., Urbandale. 515-252-7107; www.midwestfamilylending.com.

Runners-up: Bankers Trust, Wells Fargo

Best Local Family Planning Services

Planned Parenthood

For more than 100 years, Planned Parenthood has offered its services. The organization has more than 600 health centers nationwide and several in Iowa. www.plannedparenthood.org.

Runners-up: Iowa Doula Agency, Agape Pregnancy Center

Best Local Chiropractor

Dr. Kellie Hoover – Iowa Family Chiropractic

Since 2008, Dr. Kellie Hoover has been helping clients with an assortment of ailments and medical conditions. Hoover is passionate about aiding young people and families. 1906 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. 515-225-2237; www.iowafamilychiropractic.com.

Runners-up: Dr. Braxton Pulley – East Village Chiropractic, Dr. Nicholas DeRocher – DeRocher Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Best Local Doctor

Dr. Douglas Forsha – SkinGym Dermatology

Dr. Douglas Forsha is a Midwest native, and he graduated from the University of Utah and Brigham Young University before attending Vanderbilt University School of Medicine to earn his doctor of medicine degree in May 1985. In 1991 the doctor founded a dermatology center in Utah, and he honed his skills there for 19 years in

the fields of medical, surgical, cosmetic and research dermatology. In 2015, Forsha joined SkinGym Dermatology, which offers full service medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology as well as an advanced medical spa offering the latest advancement in anti-aging treatments. 9350 University Ave., Suite 132, West Des Moines. 515-330-1123; www.skingymdermatology.com.

Runners-up: Dr. Brian Waggoner – Waggoner Pediatrics of Central Iowa, Kayleen B. Hornbrook – UnityPoint

Best Local Eye Clinic

Wolfe Eye Clinic

The Wolfe Eye Clinic offers Des Moines residents comprehensive medical and surgical eye care services, including LASIK and retinal disease. Multiple locations. www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines Eye Surgeons, Vision Park Family Eye Care

Best Local Place to get Lasik Eye Surgery

Wolfe Eye Clinic

When it is time to see straight, it’s time to get to Wolfe Eye Clinic in Des Moines, according to CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines voters. The LASIK professionals at Wolfe have tallied more than 45,000 procedures since 1984. That is an eye-opening number. Wolfe Eye Clinic also took home this year’s title as the Best Local Eye Clinic. Multiple locations. www.wolfeeyeclinic.com.

Runners-up: LasikPlus, Des Moines Eye Surgeons

Best Local Hospital

Mercy Medical Center – Des Moines

Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1893, Mercy is the longest continually operating hospital in Des Moines, and it is also the favorite of CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines voters in 2018. Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines is a not-for-profit Catholic health care provider with more than 800 beds at its various facilities. 1111 Sixth Ave., Des Moines. 515-247-3121; www.mercydesmoines.org.

Runners-up: Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Blank Children’s Hospital

Best Local Vet Clinic

Oaks Veterinary Clinic

When your dog, cat, chicken, goat or alligator has the sniffles or some other kind of health concern, you need a veterinarian. CITYVIEW voters say Oaks Veterinary Clinic is the Best Local Vet Clinic. 2030 27th St., Des Moines. 515-279-3654.

Runners-up: Starch Pet Hospital, Ashworth Road Animal Hospital

Best Local Physical Therapist

Rock Valley Physical Therapy

Focused on making the individual patient the centerpiece of everything it does, Rock Valley puts a premium on having one physical therapist care for each patient from start to finish. Rock Valley has multiple practices throughout multiple states, and it’s the favorite of Best of Des Moines voters for 2018. Multiple locations. www.rockvalleypt.com.

Runners-up: Designed 2 Move Chiropractic & Sports Rehabilitation, Stadia Sports Medicine

Best Local Home Builder

Orton Homes

Home sweet home. A house is a place to rest your head, raise a family and, increasingly, an investment in your future. When you want a home that is built to last, crafted with care and constructed on a sturdy foundation, Best of Des Moines voters have spoken, and they have given the title of Best Local Home Builder to Orton Homes. Orton Homes builds homes in the Des Moines metro area including Adel, Altoona, Ankeny, Bondurant, Clive, Dallas Center, Earlham, Grimes, Huxley, Indianola, Johnston, Marshalltown, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, State Center,

Urbandale, Waukee, West Des Moines, Winterset and other surrounding cities. 2208 Woodlands Parkway Clive. 515-494-1066; www.ortonhomes.com.

Runners-up: Homes by Fleetwood, Hubbell Homes

Best Local Landscaper

Ted Lare Design & Build

Founded in 1982, Ted Lare Design & Build has been in the earth-shaping business for more than 35 years. All designers within the organization have a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University. This provides a strong foundation of creativity and problem solving skills, and coupled with years of experience, the group produces top-notch designs that have led to outcomes that CITYVIEW readers rank highly. The title of Best Local Landscaper in the metro area goes to Ted Lare Design & Build. Congratulations on more than three decades

of jobs well done. 2701 Cumming Ave., Cumming. 515-981-1073; www.tedsgardens.com.

Runners-up: Solid Rock Landscaping, LLC, Plant Life Designs

Best Local Chamber of Commerce

Urbandale Chamber of Commerce

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce is the only 5-star accredited chamber of commerce in central Iowa. The group is also No. 1 in the hearts and minds of Best of Des Moines voters, winning the title of Best Local Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has more than 780 businesses and 24,000 representatives, and it gives businesses of all sizes a voice. 2830 100th St., Suite 110, Urbandale. 515-331-6855; www.uniquelyurbandale.com.

Runners-up: Des Moines East and South Chamber of Commerce, West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce

Best Local Customer Service (overall)

Hy-Vee

The helpful representatives at Hy-Vee seem to have a smile posted in each and every aisle. Whether it’s the grocer’s professional checkers, expert stockers or the person behind the counter in the deli or meat department, Hy-Vee offers some of the best service anywhere in the metro area. Thank you Hy-Vee for your friendy service. Multiple locations. www.hy-vee.com.

Runners-up: Bike World, Finishline Body & Paint

Best Local Dentist Office

Fleur Dentistry

A dental practice with high standards and devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile, the professionals at Fleur Dentistry use conservative, state-of-the-art procedures to bring out the best in your teeth. This team of highly trained and skilled clinicians pride themselves on providing the care you need to keep your smile healthy. 4551 Fleur Drive, Des Moines. 515-287-2493; www.fleurdentistry.com.

Runners-up: Davidson Family Dentistry, Grove & Platt Dental Associates, P.L.C.

Best Local Law Firm

Baer Law

Attorney Kim Baer has been practicing law since 1989. Kim’s practice focuses on personal injury, business law, family law and medical malpractice. The firm is based in Des Moines and Polk County, and serves clients throughout Iowa. 838 Fifth Ave., Des Moines. 515-279-2000; www.baerlawoffice.com.

Runners-up: Rieper Law, P.C., Davis Brown Law Firm

Best Local Pediatrician

Dr. Brian Waggoner – Waggoner Pediatrics of Central Iowa

Dr. Brian Waggoner of Waggoner Pediatrics of Central Iowa has been putting families first for approximately three decades. Helping kids get well sooner is the doctor’s passion. 2555 Berkshire Parkway, Suite A, Clive. 515-987-0051.

Runners-up: Dr. Robert Fornoff – Des Moines Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic, Dr. Sarah Jackson – Mercy Clinics Pediatrics

Best Local Daycare

Generation Next

Generation Next is a child development center and preschool that takes its job seriously to help develop the life skills and confidence of learners. Generation Next has first-rate facilities to offer premium opportunities to help its pupils improve their understanding and appreciation of the world around them. Multiple locations; www.generationnextia.com.

Runners-up: Little Sprouts Children’s Center, Apple Tree Children’s Centers

Best Local Marketing Agency

Two Rivers Marketing

Progress is made when great people decide to swim upstream and challenge the current. That’s the idea at Two Rivers Marketing, a local marketing agency that aims to understand the people, products and market of its clients and to turn that understanding into powerful communication that moves brands, businesses and entire industries. 106 E. Sixth St., Des Moines. 515-557-2000; www.tworiversmarketing.com.

Runners-up: Trilix, Strategic America

Best Local Community to Live In

Urbandale

Urbandale celebrated its 100th anniversary recently, and this northwest suburb is still getting better — at least according to voters in CITYVIEW’s Best of Des Moines poll. Congratulations. 3600 86th St., Urbandale. 515-278-3900; www.urbandale.org.

Runners-up: Waukee, West Des Moines

Best School District

Waukee Community School District

Watch out for the city of Waukee. This fast-growing municipality has a plethora of fine-learning institutions, and CITYVIEW voters are taking notice. The Waukee Community School District takes pride in its innovative and professional learning community that is focused on student learning and answering the following three questions: What does it want students to learn? How will it know they have learned it? And what will it do if they don’t learn it or already know it? Asked and apparently answered. Go Warriors! 560 S.E. University Ave, Waukee, 515-987-5161; www.waukeeschools.org.

Runners-up: Des Moines Public Schools, West Des Moines Community Schools

Best Local Apartment Complex

Cityville on 9th

Living in downtown Des Moines allows residents access to top attractions, entertainment and culture. Cityville on 9th offers downtown living, an assortment of unique amenities and facilities that are either new or nearly new. These are just some of the reasons our voters named it the Best Local Apartment Complex in the greater Des Moines area. 550 S.W. Ninth St., Des Moines. 515-776-3006; www.cityvilledm.com.

Runners-up: Pointe West, West Glen

Best Local HVAC Company

Wyckoff Heating & Cooling

Wyckoff Heating & Cooling offers 24-hour service on HVAC systems. The company helps customers with

emergencies as well as regular service, maintenance and installations. For all of these reasons, and as a result of Wyckoff’s professional technicians, CITYVIEW voters have named the company as the Best Local HVAC Company. 95 Highway 5, Carlisle. 515-285-3111 (for emergency service), 515-287-6000 (for estimates and general inquiries); wyckoffcomfort.com.

Runners-up: Bell Brothers Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc., Holt Plumbing & Heating

Best Local Senior Living Community

Edencrest

Edencrest communities are certified assisted living communities. These homes offer seniors many services and amenities, and they are located in the greater Des Moines area. The communities feature private quarters,

common areas, central dining rooms with restaurant style dining, exercise areas and more. Multiple locations. www.edencrestliving.com.

Runners-up: Edgewater, Kennybrook Village

Best Local Place for Tax Preparation

Woollums CPA, P.C.

Robert Woollums and Lynn Woollums are bothcertified public accountants for Woollums CPA, P.C. The firm is ready to serve you, and judging by the response of our voters, they must be doing a good job. The CPA firm is located in Johnston, and Woollums CPA, P.C. offers an experienced and personal touch while providing a full range of tax, auditing, bookkeeping, payroll and consulting services. 5623 N.W. 86th St., Suite 400, Johnston. 515-727-6218;

www.woollumscpa.com.

Runners-up: Shaul & Desmond PLLC, Faller, Kincheloe & Co., PLC

Best Local Recruiter or Search Firm

Palmer Group

Finding a job on your own is challenging, but Palmer Group has offered employment solutions since 1998. That’s two decades helping professionals find new positions within companies that work for them. You might consider using Palmer Group as your secret weapon when it is time to find a new job, because it took the 2018 title in our Best of Des Moines polling in the category of Best Local Recruiter or Search Firm. 3737 Woodland Ave., Suite 200, West Des Moines. 515-225-7000; www.thepalmergroup.com.

Runners-up: Midwest Professional Staffing, Aerotek

Best Local Dog Walker

Dog Daze – Tabetha Williams

Tabetha Williams is a dog trainer and pet care specialist in Des Moines. She teaches obedience skills to human

clients and dogs. A well exercised pet is a better companion, so if you need someone to take your best friend for a walk, you might think about contacting Dog Daze. You can find them on Facebook or call 515-720-8398.

Runners-up: Cara Collins, Dogwoods Lodge

Best Local Bathroom Facility

Von Maur

This category speaks for itself. The voters have spoken, and they say that Von Maur in Valley West Mall is the place

to be when it’s time for business. 1551 Valley West Drive, West Des Moines. 515-223-1311; www.vonmaur.com.

Runners-up: Bike World, Swell Shop for Baby ♦